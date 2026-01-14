Kylie Jenner’s “Weird” Golden Globes Seat Photo Sparks Heated Debate Online

Kylie Jenner’s appearance at the Golden Globes brought her a lot of media attention, but also renewed scrutiny about her body.
The 28-year-old entrepreneur once again found herself at the center of a cosmetic surgery debate after a photo taken from behind during the event began circulating online.
The image, which shows her seated in her chair as she watched the ceremony, drew intense scrutiny from viewers who fixated on how her backside rested against the seat. For many, the angle “proved” Jenner had undergone a Brazilian B*tt Lift.
“Kylie Jenner’s BBL when she sits down is so ridiculous and legit scary looking,” a January 14 post read, amassing more than 3.5 million views.
Much of the backlash focused on the sheer size and shape of Jenner’s backside, with commenters saying the angle made it look unnaturally large and inflated while pressed against the chair.
Others went further, creating memes such as comparing the image to a silver-wrapped Kiss chocolate by Hershey’s.
Several viewers argued the image showed how extreme BBLs can look in real-life, where the volume has nowhere to go and ends up looking distorted rather than flattering.
As the discussion grew, some commenters began pushing a more elaborate theory: that Jenner is not only aware of the backlash, but is already trying to quietly reverse the procedure.
According to this speculation, a recently publicized “stem cell” treatment would allegedly serve as a cover story for a BBL reduction, allowing any visible changes to be framed as wellness-related rather than surgical.
Those advancing the theory also pointed to recent social media content featuring Jenner with close friends, particularly a video centered on trying on jeans, arguing that it conveniently directed attention to her hips.
In their view, the post was meant to subtly showcase a reduction in size while gauging public reaction.
“I could imagine that they tell their ‘friends’ to test post topics first, free market research,” a viewer wrote.
Over the past decade, BBLs became one of the most sought-after cosmetic procedures, driven largely by social media and celebrity influence that pushed exaggerated curves into the mainstream.
But signs of fatigue are starting to show.
As trends shift away from extreme proportions, some high-profile figures who once helped popularize the look, such as Cardi B, are now openly scaling it back.
While Jenner has never addressed BBL rumors directly, she has recently taken a notably different approach when it comes to other cosmetic procedures.
In recent months, the mother of two has been open about her breast augmentation, offering specifics after being asked directly by a fan on TikTok.
“You have got what I am looking for to have done, in terms of like, a b**b job. It’s like the most perfect natural-looking b**b job ever,” Influencer Rachel Leary asked.
“That is what I aspire mine to look like. I don’t expect you to share who did the work, but in terms of what you actually had done.”
“445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle! Silicone! Garth Fisher! Hope this helps,” Jenner responded.
The response earned Jenner widespread praise, with fans applauding her transparency.
“Kylie is the ultimate girl’s girl, they could never make me hate her,” a fan wrote.
The renewed focus on her backside has also revived broader concerns about the risks associated with BBLs.
According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the BBL carries the highest mortality rate of any cosmetic surgery.
The surgery involves removing fat from areas such as the abdomen or thighs and injecting it into the buttocks.
The most dangerous complication occurs when fat enters the bloodstream and travels to the heart or lungs, potentially becoming fatal within minutes. Combined with unlicensed practitioners and risky overseas procedures, the risk of a fat embolism is significant.
