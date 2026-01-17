Worst Celebrity Homes Revealed And They Prove Wealth Doesn’t Equal Taste

There’s just something fascinating about peeking inside celebrity homes. Considering their career, access to world-class designers, and dedicated teams devoted to aesthetics, it’s easy to assume that celebrity homes are, most often than not, worthy of a magazine cover.
But as it turns out, wealth doesn’t always translate into good taste, or even basic tidiness.
While some celebrity homes feel meticulously curated, others leave fans scratching their heads or covering their mouths in shock. From animal waste in the living room to cluttered bedrooms and chaotic wardrobes to bathrooms overtaken by kids’ “makeovers,” these homes reveal a rather baffling side of fame.
Here are the 10 worst celebrity homes that we’ve seen so far.
#1 Britney Spears
Britney Spears has repeatedly given fans glimpses inside her home through candid Instagram videos, and those glimpses have sparked intense concern.
In one alarming clip, the pop star sang along to Rihanna’s Unfaithful and Prince’s Kiss, with viewers quickly noticing items scattered across the floor behind her.
Spears herself captioned the post, “Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow,” while later sharing videos about baking bread and filling the house with its scent.
What unsettled many fans wasn’t the singing, but the visible clutter, including what appeared to be pet waste on the floors in some clips.
Comment sections quickly filled with alarm, with viewers questioning whether Spears’s home was being properly maintained.
The backlash grew so intense that Spears ultimately disabled comments, but by then, the footage had already circulated widely, turning her private living space into one of the most criticized celebrity homes online.
Britney Spears sparks renewed concern for her wellbeing with bizarre new Instagram video. pic.twitter.com/ZPk5LLEeMQ
— Oli London (@OliLondonTV) August 19, 2025
Image source: Instagram/britneyspears
#2 Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore surprised fans in 2023 when she shared a candid “before and after” look at her bedroom, which looked overrun with clutter.
In an Instagram video, Barrymore filmed herself walking through her bedroom, which was dotted with piles of papers, books, and what appeared to be scripts stacked beside an unmade bed, according to the Daily Mail.
Personal items were scattered across the comforter, adding to the home’s very messy look.
The actress then led viewers into her bathroom, where the sink and open medicine cabinet were packed with toiletries and everyday essentials.
Magazines, journals, tissues, towels, and bags also crowded the counters, creating a scene that invoked Hoarders instead of 50 First Dates.
@drewbarrymore Show me your room before and after you clean it… I’ll go first!
♬ original sound – Drew Barrymore
Image source: TikTok/drewbarrymore
#3 Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner shocked fans after sharing a photo of her bathroom following a “makeover” by her daughter Stormi.
“Beautiful surprise my daughter left me this morning,” Kylie wrote in a post on social media.
The Kardashians are known for their minimalist homes that sometimes look too immaculate. This is true for Kim, whose house has been dubbed “cold” because of just how white and sparse it is.
This was also why Kylie’s snaps of her luxurious home after Stormi’s, ehem, colorful storm, were absolutely shocking.
As could be seen in Kylie’s photos, Stormi smeared paint across the marble sink, splattered on the white walls, and even streaked lipstick across the mirror. She also filled a sink with paint-filled water and left a floating baby doll in it.
The expensive finishes only heightened the contrast between luxury and disorder, and many netizens could only imagine how nasty the cleanup was considering the mess.
Image source: Instagram/kyliejenner, Instagram/kyliejenner
#4 Katherine Ryan
Comedian Katherine Ryan offered one of the most cringey celebrity home moments when she shared a glimpse of her children’s bathroom.
The room was scattered with toilet paper, toys, kids’ books, and baby essentials.
Rather than apologizing for the chaos, Ryan leaned into it, captioning the image with dry humor, writing “The kids’ bathroom is STUNNING,” according to The Sun.
The snapshot proved that even celebrity homes can be overrun by everyday family life, but it didn’t stop critics from calling out the celebrity for having an unclean bathroom.
Even regular, non-celebrities, after all, are expected to maintain a clean bathroom, whether it be the kids’ or not. That’s just basic adulting, or hygiene for that matter.
Image source: Instagram/kathbum, Instagram/kathbum
#5 Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian’s home is typically used as an example of extreme minimalist luxury, but occasional behind-the-scenes glimpses tell a messier story.
In one widely shared moment, Kim snapped a selfie from inside her walk-in wardrobe, revealing clothes strewn across a sofa, as well as shoes and hangers scattered on the floor. Her daughter North could be seen standing nearby amid the chaos.
Another photo showed Kim posing in a swimsuit on the floor of the same wardrobe, surrounded by piles of clothing, sunglasses, and swimwear cluttering the carpet.
Even her famously muted interiors haven’t been immune to criticism. Kim purchased a ten-bathroom home in the Hidden Hills, which she remodeled with the help of Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt and other big names in modern architecture.
While the home is the very definition of luxurious minimalism with its sparse furniture and high-end finishes, netizens were quick to describe Kim’s home as “cold,” “depressing,” and something that “looks like a madhouse.”
@vampii.moon #kimkardashian #housetour #vouge #fypage #xyzbcafypシ #fyp #paratii #xyzcba #viraltiktok #fyppppppppppppppppppppppp #viraltiktok #fyp #fyp #xyzcba #fyp #xyzbcafypシ ♬ theres so much i want to say. – ru *ੈ✩⋆₊⋆
Image source: Instagram/kimkardashian, Instagram/kimkardashian
#6 Bella Thorne
American model, actress, and singer Bella Thorne has twice revealed the chaotic side of her home. In one mirror selfie, she posed in an orange bikini while her bed practically disappeared beneath piles of clothes.
In another image, she stood surrounded by clothing that covered nearly every inch of the floor.
Plastic storage boxes suggested she was sorting through outfits, but the sheer volume of items made her room feel overwhelming.
Similar to Drew Barrymore’s infamous room video, Bella Thorne’s room looked more like a hoarder’s cave than the abode of one of the internet’s most beloved stars.
For critics, at least, the images of Bella Thorne’s messy room showed how excess can quickly become chaotic.
Image source: Instagram/bellathorne, Instagram/bellathorne
#7 Charlotte Crosby
Reality TV star Charlotte Crosby joined the list after a seemingly harmless selfie exposed a cluttered bedroom.
As could be seen in her selfie, her floor was littered with shoes, and her house generally looked like a mess.
The chaos wasn’t extreme, but it still annoyed critics who called out the Reality TV star for not keeping her home clean.
To be fair, Charlotte herself has acknowledged that she needs to be better at keeping her home neat, responding to a comment once that “I see the mess. I’ll tidy it later.”
Her later social media posts suggested that she did take some of the criticism to heart. Charlotte even started sharing cleaning tips on TikTok.
She also posted about a “big clean before Christmas” that was performed by a professional cleaning service. These efforts have gained some praise among netizens, some of whom acknowledged the Reality TV star’s initiative to have a neater home.
Image source: Instagram/thecharlottecrosby, Instagram/thecharlottecrosby
#8 Julia Fox
Uncut Gems star Julia Fox drew widespread attention after giving fans an unfiltered tour of her New York City apartment on TikTok.
Instead of a clean, sleek interior, viewers saw stacks of shoeboxes, leftover items tucked into corners, children’s toys scattered across the floor, and surfaces crowded with knick-knacks.
It was also evident from her posts that she converted the apartment’s living area into her bedroom, with a bed that was not even made.
Fox defended the clutter, explaining that excessive displays of wealth made her uncomfortable.
“For me, personally, I don’t like excessive displays of wealth; they make me feel icky, especially people who have really big houses,” she said.
Critics, however, slammed the actress, arguing that there is nothing “icky” about having a simple home that is clean and presentable.
@juliafox Come with me on a very underwhelming apartment tour! also to clarify I have only ONE mouse and he’s cute 🥰
♬ original sound – Julia fox
Image source: Instagram/juliafox, TikTok/juliafox
#9 Cynthia Nixon
Cynthia Nixon caught fans off guard when she shared a glimpse inside her Montauk home, revealing a kitchen that felt strikingly ordinary for a Hollywood star.
Instead of a glossy, state-of-the-art setup, the S*x and the City actress showed a cluttered, no-frills space that looked far more practical than polished.
What surprised viewers most was how normal it all felt, though its dated and simple cooking utensils were considered by many as baffling.
While some praised the kitchen for looking genuinely used and almost cozy, others were quick to criticize the S*x and the City star for having a home that looked pretty mid.
In a world of overdesigned celebrity homes, Nixon’s kitchen stood out, for better or worse, because it just looked too casual.
Image source: Instagram.com/cynthiaenixon, https://www.mackenziesmithkelley.com/
#10 Kourtney Kardashian
Similar to her sisters, Kourtney Kardashian has also shared behind-the-scenes moments from her home that absolutely shocked the internet.
In wardrobe selfies, some of her shoes, socks, and other outfits could be seen scattered across the floor. In another selfie, Kourtney could be seen posing in an angel outfit, but her floor was cluttered with shoes and feathery fabric, as noted by the Mail.
Beyond the closet, Kourtney has also shared photos of food left by teenage boys around the kitchen.
Most shockingly, she also shared the aftermath of a New Year’s Eve celebration with husband Travis Barker and the family, which looked like nothing short of a war zone.
Kardashian homes tend to be curated most of the time, but when they get messy, they descend into complete chaos.
Image source: Instagram/kourtneykardash, Instagram/kourtneykardash
