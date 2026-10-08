Netizens Recall 80 Times They Witnessed People Behaving Like The World Owed Them Everything

Some people know how to enjoy the good life, while others believe the good life should come with unlimited favors and absolutely no consequences. Entitlement can make a person forget the rest of the world exists, and it shows up in different ways.
From demanding special treatment to throwing a fit when things do not go their way, witnessing entitlement will leave you with a story you remember for years. These exact moments came up when Reddit users were asked about the worst cases of entitlement or being spoiled they had ever witnessed.
Their stories show that while everyone can have an unreasonable moment now and then, some people can get very creative when they are convinced the world should bend to their wishes.
#1
My room mate my freshman year of college was a sweet girl, but grew up insanely wealthy. She was so entitled but clueless as to real life so it wasn’t annoying, more entertaining. Some gems from her:
-“where do you buy bottled water?”
-“I have to change my own sheets??” (This was in October. We moved in in August. Gross.”
-Thought we had a maid… In a college dorm.
Another time she asked me to go to the ATM with her because she didn’t know how it worked. She needed like $300 in cash to buy football tickets for her family. The withdrawal was declined because she didn’t have $300 in her account. She looked at me and said, “Am I poor?” with the most heart breaking face ever. Turns out she thought her family’s money was in some big account that they all had access to, bc she’d always had a credit card and that had never been declined. We had a lesson about personal finance and just the way that banks operate in general after that.
She ended up being a good room mate after she learned that we did not have a maid and she had to clean up after herself. She wrote me a sweet note when we moved out thanking me for my patience with her. She was entitled and spoiled but ended up just being a little spoiled by the end of the year. It was nice to see her become self aware and change for the better.
Image source: hiesther, Pavel Danilyuk / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#2
I had a woman come into my shop and utter before everything else: “I’ve put a lot of good vibes into the universe today so I feel like karma’s gonna reward me with some big discounts. .
Image source: Cmonnoyoucmon, Gustavo Fring / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#3
Girl at my high school was given a brand new mustang for her birthday. She was pissed because she didnt want a mustang, so she crashed it so her dad would buy her another new car, which he did.
Image source: Houdini47, Suleyman Seykan / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Entitlement can be easy to recognize when it takes an extreme form, but the behavior often develops from a much broader expectation that a person deserves more than others. Psych Central describes entitlement as a belief that someone should receive special treatment, privileges, rewards, or exceptions without necessarily having to earn them in the usual way.
Now, the roots of entitlement can vary. Childhood experiences such as overindulgence, overprotective parenting, praise that is disconnected from effort, neglect, unfair treatment, or difficult family dynamics may all contribute. Personality and temperament can also play a role, while social environments that heavily emphasize status, achievement, or individual success may reinforce the idea that certain people deserve more than everyone else.
#4
I have a cousin who racked up 40K in student loan debt, and during this time thought it was a good idea to spend months following U2 around Europe for one of their tours. She asked my Grandfather, a man who was rasied during the great depression and worked hard just to become solidly middle class, to pay off those loans so she could buy a house.
The funny thing is my Grandfather would have helped her in any way he could if he felt she wasnt just taking advantage of him. He helped me buy a car, helped some of my other cousins purchase a home, would gift you a new washer if yours broke, and was always there for our family in general.
After he turned her down she refused to let my Grandparents see their great grandchild for several years.
Image source: anon, Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#5
Whoa boy, here we go. Girl I knew had a cool dad, I heard he was building her a car from scratch for her birthday at one point. Then it turned into him getting her a sports car at some point, I think the girl’s mom convinced him to do it.
But the one that sticks with me and bothers me is the dog. She had an older dog and two guinea pigs, one day I’m at her place and she tells me she’s looking for a new home for the guinea pigs because she doesn’t really take proper care of them much, her dad does all the work and everything. I think that’s reasonable, best to give them to a loving home instead of neglecting them. But then her dad chimes in saying she can’t just dump off her pets on someone else and that she needs to learn responsibility, which I consider to also be a valid and reasonable point.
Girl then yells “I don’t need to learn anything, I’m an adult!” (she was maybe 19 or 20 or so at the time for reference) at which point I immediately stop considering her argument as reasonable, and it turns out the whole reason she wanted to get rid of the guinea pigs was because she wanted a puppy. She got the puppy because her mom said so. Still had the guinea pigs and the older dog too.
Fast forward a couple weeks, I’m getting married in about a month and this girl calls me up asking me if I can keep the puppy at my place because her family’s going on a week long cruise. You fools caved and got a very young puppy who couldn’t be left unsupervised with your other pets yet weeks before a cruise you’d had planned for months, and your plan is to drop the thing off on me, while I’m doing last minute setup for my wedding. Also I have a cat that would eat the poor thing. No. I don’t talk to that girl anymore, I just hope she’s treating all her pets alright.
Image source: MaiTerra, JacLou- DL / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#6
Any time I try and switch out my dog’s water bowl for something new, she lies down in front of it and barks until I put the old one back.
Image source: anon, Erik Izsóf / Pexels (not the actual photo)
When those expectations are repeatedly met, they can become a person’s normal baseline rather than something they recognize as unusual. Someone who has rarely had to deal with consequences, compromise, or disappointment may eventually come to see special treatment as the natural order of things. That can help explain why seemingly minor inconveniences sometimes produce surprisingly dramatic reactions.
If a person has learned that their wants are usually accommodated, hearing “no” is no longer simply disappointing; it can feel like something has gone wrong. Entitlement can also serve as a form of self-protection, allowing someone to compensate for feelings of insecurity or unfairness by convincing themselves that they deserve more. The problem is that this can create increasingly unrealistic expectations that other people are unlikely to meet.
#7
I work at a summer camp where kids aged 12-15 get to take classes on a college campus and we have a student who says that we “oppress” him with the rules. The first example that he told me he felt oppressed by was me asking him to take his hat off when he’s in class……
He proceeded to tell me that he now wears his hat in every class as “an act of defiance”.
Image source: justabagofchips, Vika Glitter / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#8
I was travelling across the country (UK) by train and at Cheltenham a lady and her daughter get on, both dressed in full riding gear. The daughter proceeds to pull out an ipad and loudly complain that: “None of them are pretty enough Mummy”. Some time passes and she exclaims: “Mummy, I want this one”. To which the lady responds: “No, I’m not spending anything over £10,000 on a horse”. Que full meltdown of a teenage girl because her mother wouldn’t spend more than £10,000 on the horse she wanted.
Image source: adg209, Barbara Olsen / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#9
I’m a flight attendant and once a person had a heart attack during boarding. We started CPR and were trying to revive him with the AED when another passenger started yelling at us because he was going to miss his connecting flight. He told us that we should open the plane door and throw him out so we could take off on time and multiple other passengers agreed with him.
Image source: anon, Oktay Köseoğlu / Pexels (not the actual photo)
That dynamic can become especially damaging once it enters close relationships. Talked explains that entitlement can replace fairness, empathy, and shared responsibility with an imbalance in which one person’s needs consistently take priority. A favor can gradually become an expectation, and an expectation can eventually turn into a demand.
Instead of appreciating someone’s time, money, attention, or effort, an entitled person may begin treating those things as obligations. Over time, partners, friends, and relatives can feel used or unappreciated because the relationship no longer feels reciprocal. What was once generosity starts to feel like a requirement, with one person continually giving and the other continually expecting.
#10
A new Sonic drive in opened up last month in our town. Not a lot happens here, so when it opened, there were cars backed up for no joke about a mile. Me and my husband went later at night the day after it opened thinking it would be less crowded, but no.
There were people outside directing traffic it was so busy. We were at a stop and talking to one of the guys directing. He said that the day it opened, a lady was waiting in line spilling outside, and was yelling at him that she “could see an empty seat inside” and demanded him to let her in so she could “get her cheeseburger”. He told her that someone else has waited for that seat and that she had to wait like everyone else, and she SPAT IN HIS FACE. Then he said “ohoho okay, now you’re not getting in at all.” And walkied everyone and told them what she looked like and not to let her in to any entrance or drive through.
Image source: Hanarchy, Jonathan Cooper / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#11
My roommate in college. I can think of a few things but one that stands out was breaking up with her boyfriend because he “couldn’t afford her.” This is the one who sent her flowers monthly and oftern paid $700+ to fly to visit her and for her to fly to him (they were long distance).
Image source: saucycoco48, Monstera Production / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#12
Someone I met through mutual friends.
She was in her 30s, had gone to a private university, racked up a six-figure debt in student loans and working a low paying job (not minimum wage, just tight budgeting-level). From her monologue about herself it was clear she bought new clothes and electronics every week. Her parents were covering half her student loan payments each month, plus helping her out with ‘unexpected’ expenses.
She matter-of-factly explained she was doing her parents a favor by making any payment towards her own debt.
“If they had forced me to go to a public school instead the one I chose, I wouldn’t owe so much. It’s their fault!”
Apparently her parents had almost lost their house after her mother had a severe health crisis. Despite this her father had also been secretly helping with her rent until her mother found out and put a stop to it. Girl was pretty pissy that her mother would *dare* prioritize food and shelter over subsidizing another adult’s lifestyle.
She was also pissy that her parents had recently bought a trampoline for her brother’s kids, saying the money they ‘wasted’ should have been put towards her loans.
There was more but my brain shut off as a survival mechanism.
Image source: boxofsquirrels, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
That imbalance can also make relationships increasingly exhausting for everyone involved. When people feel that they must constantly anticipate another person’s reactions, avoid disappointing them, or give in simply to keep the peace, resentment can build quietly. The entitled person may believe they are simply asking for what they deserve, while everyone around them may feel that they are being asked to sacrifice far more than is reasonable.
This is one reason entitlement can be particularly difficult to deal with: the person demanding more may genuinely see their behavior as justified. Meanwhile, the people around them can gradually become less willing to offer help or emotional support because every act of kindness risks becoming another expectation.
#13
Some girl tried to cut in line at a coffee shop. Her excuse was that she’s an influencer with a certain amount of followers.
Image source: –Rick–Astley–, Vitaly Gariev / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#14
My friend sticks her neck out to get her sister a job at a plant making $19.00 an hour to start. This is a woman with no education, no skills, and 3 kids. She had been beamed up from minimum wage hell for her one big break in life. She was one of those people who was always selling like a $5 item on Facebook. You’d think she’d be thrilled, right?
This weirdo quit in two hours and then IMMEDIATELY took to Facebook to justify it. She claimed she had TOO MUCH EDUCATION for this job when she spent 5 years trying to get an associate’s and never did. She called the job AN INSULT TO HER INTELLIGENCE! For God’s sake- I know people whose families are THRIVING working at this same place. She doesn’t have two nickels to rub together, and she’s insulted by the job.
I just found it so disgustingly condescending considering I have a lot of blue collar friends who are smarter and more successful than she’ll ever be.
Image source: anon, Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#15
Someone left a bad review for a charity that provides free vet care to homeless people’s dogs because the charity wouldn’t give her pet free treatment “just because I have a roof over my head”.
Image source: anon, Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)
There is also an important distinction between entitlement and simply standing up for yourself. Verywell Mind points out that confidence involves having a realistic sense of your abilities and worth while remaining capable of accepting feedback, taking risks, and learning from mistakes. Healthy boundaries work similarly. They allow someone to decide what behavior they will accept and what they will do when those limits are crossed. Neither requires controlling another person’s choices.
Entitlement can look similar on the surface because an entitled person may also insist that they know what they deserve, but the difference becomes clearer when their expectations require everyone else to accommodate them. Asking for respect is different from demanding obedience, just as protecting your time is different from assuming everyone else’s time belongs to you.
#16
I know someone who bought a condo without realizing that it was very near a train track. Entitled person was outraged and called a major rail freight company and asked them to stop running trains at night.
Spoiler: it didn’t work.
Image source: JayJay5000, Artem Zhukov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#17
A friend got into graduate school across the country, away from his family for the first time. About a month later he calls me, upset because he has to do his own laundry. He had a nanny until he was 18 and had never taken care of himself, even when he was doing his undergrad. He quit school and moved back home soon after.
God help the poor girl he marries.
Image source: anon, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#18
A girl I went to college with grew up in the Hamptons, and thought that’s what it’s like everywhere. We went to a college in MD. She graduated the year after me while having everything paid for throughout college by her parents, including tuition, apartment, car, and groceries. But she still complained about not having money to go out all the time. Then she got a lot of money for graduating, and started a full time job a week after graduation.
She’s on her own now, but has more than enough money to get by. I know this because she won’t hesitate to tell me. She complains about a 2 bedroom apartment being too expensive, but she needs the room for all her clothes and refuses to live with a roommate. Meanwhile, I’m working full time and have just enough to pay rent and groceries living with a roommate, and most of our mutual friends have to work two jobs or live at home after college to save money.
Image source: tubatim817, Liza Summer / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The distinction becomes particularly important when someone reacts badly to boundaries. A person can reasonably say they will not lend money, take on extra work, tolerate disrespect, or change their plans for someone else. An entitled response is to treat that refusal as an offense that needs to be punished. Psychology Today notes that entitled behavior can provoke anger because it violates people’s basic expectations of fairness and treats them as though their needs matter less.
When ordinary limits are interpreted as betrayal, the person setting the boundary may face guilt-tripping, insults, sulking, or anger simply for refusing to accommodate an unreasonable demand. This can create an impossible situation where giving in leaves one person feeling used, while standing firm makes them the target of accusations about being selfish or unfair.
#19
On my nursing course, after a lecture on how your socioeconomic status effects your health and life span, a girl says “rich people deserve to live longer because they work harder”.
…Coming from the girl who’s parents pay for her …everything.
Image source: flogalilly, Felipe Queiroz / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#20
College roommate parked in the front-row handicap spots every single day before going to class, so he wouldn’t have to walk so far. Racked up thousands of dollars in parking tickets, only to have mommy and daddy pay them off every time.
Image source: srb5331, Jakub Pabis / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#21
I was at an engineering camp that we had to ask for help to pay for and some kid was saying that he was only here because he didn’t want to go to Japan with his family because “he didn’t like sushi and it was his little sister’s idea”.
I would very much like to go to Japan.
Image source: NatSock, Valeria Boltneva / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The frustration becomes even stronger when the behavior affects an entire group rather than just one relationship. At work, in families, or among friends, one person’s expectation of special treatment can mean that somebody else has to pick up the slack, change their plans, tolerate disruption, or quietly accept an exception. That can make entitlement feel less like a personal quirk and more like a problem everyone is being forced to manage.
It also helps explain why observers can react so strongly to particularly outrageous examples. People are not only watching someone ask for more; they are watching the consequences of that demand being pushed onto everyone else. When one person repeatedly expects flexibility without offering it in return, trust and goodwill can disappear surprisingly quickly.
#22
My first roommates in college, in the freshman dorm, disliked me instantly because I didn’t buy a $300 leather office chair to match their set.
Image source: unicorneequip, Alexey Demidov / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#23
We were cleaning up the classroom before class starts. We followed duty rosters so everyone gets their own job to do. That day, Josh was in-charge of sweeping so we reminded him that he should do his job. Threw a fit, cried and threatened to tell his mother about it.
We were like “Dude, it’s just once a week, the classroom isn’t even that big.” but he threw a bigger fit and cried in the corner. The following week on his duty day, he brought his mother along into the classroom. We explained everything but the mother doesn’t seem to care if his son is on duty or not. She insisted that his son should not be doing chores and blabbered on how wimpy it is for boys to do chores. Josh added some more oil to the fire and lied to his mother that we were bullying him.
The whole class got scolded. From then on, every time his duty day is up, someone else does it for him while he sits there watching us with a smug face. I also remember that one day his mother actually came in, swept the floor for him and left after scolding us for being so useless.
We were 9 years old that time.
Image source: Joeyyyyy0_0, Vika Glitter / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#24
This is pretty minor, but in high school I had a friend whose birthday was exactly six months apart from mine. In my family it’s tradition to do whatever activity the birthday-person wants to do, such as eat at a specific restaurant, go to a specific theme park, or just chill out. In her family, half-birthdays were a thing they would do (which I had never heard of before and have never heard of since): family members would get presents on the day exactly six months away from their regular birthday. So the first year I knew her, she asked for a present from me… on my birthday. She was legitimately confused and unhappy that I didn’t give her anything. Yeah, I understand that the whole “I get to do whatever I want on my birthday” thing is a bit entitled too, but in my defense I’m one of those people who will bend over backwards for someone I care about and expect nothing in return, so getting to be a little greedy for one day is nice.
Image source: DJ_Manatee, Vitaly Gariev / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Ultimately, the most memorable examples of entitlement are often not about someone wanting something nice or asking for a favor. They are about what happens when that person believes their wants should automatically outweigh somebody else’s needs. Repeated disappointment, conflict, and rejection can leave the entitled person increasingly isolated, while those around them become tired of feeling unappreciated or taken for granted.
What initially protects someone from the discomfort of hearing “no” can therefore produce exactly the relationships they were trying to avoid: ones filled with resentment, distance, and loneliness. The line between reasonable expectations and entitlement may not always be obvious at first, but it becomes much clearer when getting what one person wants repeatedly requires everyone else to give something up.
#25
My cousin. She’s 29 and an only child. She refused to eat anything at my cousin’s graduation party because there wasn’t anything healthy to eat. She then made her mom take her home because she was getting a headache from not eating.
Image source: Sadimal, cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#26
Someone tried to call 911 because the food pantry wouldn’t give them enough food.
Image source: PM_ME_AMAZON_GC, Engin Akyurt / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#27
My buddies girlfriend had her father buy her a new Jeep. The same week, she needed some extra money and decides to steal it out of her mom’s purse. She got caught obviously and they took the jeep away. She threw a fit about having mean parents so the father sold the brand new jeep and got her a little beater SUV.
This family is *rich* too. I’m taking like “maybe I’ll buy a G6 or maybe I’ll buy another boat” rich. Her father invests portions of her money every month for her. She only spends tip money from her job, the rest goes to her savings (which her father handles). He’s made great amounts of money investing in stocks.
She is wealthy enough to never need to go to college. Yet she’s stealing money from her parents and complaining how bad they are. The parents are doing the best they can to discipline this girl but she is just too much for her own good.
Edit: for context we are all 19-20 years old.
Image source: CaptainBeeftip, gabesdotphotos photographer / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Entitlement can be surprisingly memorable, especially when it goes beyond the occasional complaint or unreasonable request and turns into behavior that leaves everyone else wondering what just happened. Of course, everyone has had moments when they expected a little too much or acted less graciously than they should have.
However, there is a big difference between having an off day and genuinely believing other people should rearrange their lives to keep you happy. Some of these stories make that line look particularly easy to cross. Have you ever witnessed a truly outrageous case of entitlement or spoiled behavior? Share your experiences and thoughts in the comments!
#28
Not the worst case but once in Facebook saw a woman making very crude reference about drinking cows milk
I told her in many countries like mine where there is high malnutrition among kids and cows milk is the only source of protein as almond and soy milk are too costly
She said ” why these third world people have kids if they can’t give them good food ? ”
A Marie anontonite moment.
Image source: Indianfattie, Kristian Thomas / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#29
My cousin has two kids- 7 and 9 years old. Both boys. Spoils the hell out of them and let’s them get away with terrible, bratty behaviour. Whenever one of them is having a birthday party, she tells attending family members, “Make sure you get both of them a present, or or else there will be a case of EXTREME jealousy.”
Telling your guests to bring a gift is a pretty jerkish thing to do. Telling your guests to bring an extra gift for someone other than the birthday boy is just obnoxious. And what’s more is that they are by no means rich enough to spoil their kids the way they do. And neither of the parents grew up rich and spoiled themselves, so I have no idea where they got this, from.
Image source: anon, Ivan S / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#30
Friend’s rich cousin went skiing at Whistler with my friend. My friend set out his ski clothes on the bed and then went to the bathroom. When he got back they were gone.
His rich cousin was so used to his clothes being set out for him that he just put my friend’s clothes on without thinking and went skiing.
Worst I ran into personally was a guy on my hall in college, very progressive guy always showing off how “woke” he was. Complained endlessly that his allowance had gotten cut from $400 to $300 a month because he got a part time job. Didn’t make me happy when I was paying for my textbooks and everything with work study money.
Image source: Daztur, Fede Roveda / Pexels (not the actual photo)
#31
I’m a cashier and SO MANY people will walk up to the self-checkout attendant’s station and stare at me without saying anything. When I ask them if they need help with anything, they usually say “yeah, I’m ready to check out” and they get very offended when I say “This is the self-checkout station, but our cashiers to the left there would be happy to help if you don’t want to do it yourself!” instead of taking their cart and scanning their things for them.
Like… don’t expect the attendant to babysit you and scan all of your stuff through on a *self*-checkout machine.
Image source: riali29
#32
One guy at my grad school complained about the location of a conference he was going to.
In previous years, it’d been hosted on the campuses of various universities abroad, but, this time round, it was “only” going to be in Oxford. He wasn’t best pleased, to put it lightly.
All the conferences *I’d* been to at that point were in the same city as our grad school; I would’ve given anything to go to a conference in Oxford.
Image source: lerdnir
#33
Oh I’ve got this one.
My fiancé planned a girls trip with her bridesmaids out of town to visit another one of her bridesmaids, V, so they could do all sorts of wedding stuff. There was another bridesmaid who lives on the other side of the country, who had been in wanting to meet them in this city, that’s 8 hours away from us anyways, because she has family there and it’s a “better city” than the one we live in now.
So this trip is in about a month or so, and my fiancé has it all planned out. She’s got the hotel booked, she’s going to drive the rest of her bridesmaids down herself, pay for the gas herself, to go to this city that Z had been begging for her to drive to so she didn’t have to come to the one we live in. Mind you, my fiancé had flown down last year for Z’s birthday, and her plane ticket cost about triple what Z was going to pay.
My fiancé gets a text last night from Z saying, “Well, I’ve been thinking that me and my boyfriend are just going to get married next month. I’m tired of waiting, and I just want to do it.” She basically talked her boyfriend into skipping the whole engagement part and going right to the wedding. All because she’s tired of waiting and she thinks it’s “her turn.” For the record, she has a reputation for getting jealous every time someone else gets engaged because she’s been with her boyfriend for so long and he hasn’t popped the question yet. And no, we’re not talking about just a courthouse wedding. We’re talking full on _wedding_.
So essentially, she’s forcing her boyfriend into a wedding because she thinks she deserves it. But this isn’t even the best part.
She asked my fiancé if she could just move her trip to some other time so she could be at her wedding. Not even as a bridesmaid. Of course, my fiancé said absolutely not, these girls are counting on me to get them down there to be a part of my wedding planning, just like Z had promised she would do.
The craziest part of this is that Z has just zero idea how absolutely absurdly selfish she’s being. She’s had the most incredible princess complex I have ever seen in a woman and just cannot possibly fathom that she’s causing any inconvenience to anyone because she believes the world revolves around her.
tl;dr : Jealous bridesmaid cancels on trip that was her idea, for a wedding that she wants, to a man who hasn’t proposed yet, and expects my fiancé to cancel the trip and be at her wedding instead.
Edited for clarity.
Image source: GrooveMasterFunk
#34
I work at a coffee shop in a rich neighborhood. One of our regulars is actually a really nice lady, but very well off and not always aware of how the real world works.
The other day she came in and was telling us this story about how her daughter’s just discovered this cool new store called GoodWill, where you take your old things and then you can buy used stuff dirt cheap. “There’s some really great finds and it’s like a treasure hunt game!”
Edit: I didn’t mean to say this made her a terrible person. Just that it definitely displays a certain level of entitlement if you haven’t ever heard of Good Will in your 40+ years of existence.
Image source: mr_panzer
#35
My friend who’s daddy pays for everything. Even put the downpayment o a million dollar house for her and her fiancé. Gave him a job. When she was first out of college she rented a house with two of my other friends. Her dad paid the rent and the other two paid him their portions monthly. She obviously didn’t. They got the most expensive total package cable on her request. He would also pay her portion. But her and her boyfriend (later fiancé) would rent movies all the time on it and the other girls still had to split the cable. So while she had rent and utilities free they were paying an equal amount in cable for her expensive rental habit that her “portion” was paid for. I don’t know why this steams me so much to this day but it do.
Image source: anon
#36
More than 50% of the white dudes from the U.S. I’ve met in Korea. There is a habit I notice of them trying to impose their own culture onto Koreans. It’s like ‘Why is it like this, why is it like that? It shouldn’t be like that, it should be like this”. I’m like no you idiot, this is Korea if you don’t like it go back to the states.
Image source: effin_clownin
#37
A couple summers ago, I was hanging with my son at the HOA pool when a mom and teenage son come in. Mom and son start talking and I had to struggle to keep my jaw from hitting the floor from the conversation between them that I overheard.
Mom: So where did you apply for work today?
Son: (rattles off a list of about 8 or 9 retail and fast food places)
Mom: Oh honey! You shouldn’t have applied to *those* places. You should ONLY apply for OFFICE work. You know that! You’re too good to work at *those* places.
I couldn’t say anything..I just kinda turned around so I wasn’t facing her because I was severely tempted to tell her that no, a teenage kid with little or no experience wasn’t going to get (probably) a cushy office job doing ANYTHING except work like running errands, making copies, filing, etc and there was nothing wrong with working at *those* places she put down. My husband has worked retail his entire life (almost 30 years now) and it’s not GREAT money but it keeps the lights on.
Image source: anon
#38
I work graveyard at a gym. I rerack every night around 1. When people see me doing this they almost always put the weights back where they belong.
One night I was reracking and this big dood came in and started using the heaviest Dumbbells (120lbs, 115, 110s etc). Instead of putting them back he was just leaving them on the floor. Some of the regulars walked up and said hey man don’t be a jerk, you see he’s putting it away, just put them back.
He said, “no, I will not do that. This is MY gym. I pay a membership here. I’m paying for him to put it away. If I wanted to rerack my own weights I would workout at home.”.
Image source: anon
#39
I’ve probably seen worse cases, but this happened yesterday so it’s definitely fresh in my mind.
I work at a car dealership and I was writing down some information while a customer was on the phone with their insurance. They were back and forth on hold, talking to different people, trying to figure out why their rate would go up so much. I’m there trying to finalize a few things. I guess she had to write something down that she was talking about.
She takes the pen I’m using to write out of my hand, takes the notepad, rips the page I was writing on off and throws it down next to her, then begins writing talking into the phone like “yeah, uh huh, mhm, right, right”
I’m sitting there with my jaw literally on the floor. Normally I wouldn’t say anything but I made a little mention like “Oh, if you needed a pen I’d be more than happy to hand you one” and she looks up and goes “You are **MY** salesman, you are here to work for **ME**. You can do what you want to do when I’m done here.”
Politely asked her to leave, told her to have a great day.
Image source: Drunken_Consent
#40
I went to a pretty upper class private high school thanks to my mum working there. My senior year I saw a girl go into a full on screaming, tear filled, rant at her father in the parking lot after he’d surprised her with a brand new, fully loaded, BMW. She had wanted a Mercedes and straight up would not accept the gift.
Image source: Kilen13
#41
Was at a shopping center and came out to head to my car and heard someone honking repeatedly. Curious, I went over to look and saw a car sitting in a lane, turn-signal on, with 5+ cars behind them, going to town on the horn as someone sat in their car with the engine running in the closest parking space to the door, clearly content to sit there and ignore the person demanding they leave faster.
I stood and watched for a minute, along with a gathering crowd, as the guy in the parked car just sat there. When I left I could still hear the person in the turn-signalling car still honking away.
Image source: Pojodan
#42
I didn’t see this, but it makes my blood boil anyway. A man passed out in my dad’s laundromat, right inside the doorway. As my dad was trying to take care of him, another customer repeatedly shoved the door open against the unconscious man’s body, even as my dad was telling him to stop, and then walked OVER the body to go do his laundry without batting an eye.
Image source: anon
#43
When I was a waitress at a rather fancy University resturant, these three women came in for lunch and charged it to the department they work for (i.e. lunch was free for them). I brought them coffee at the end of the meal, but they sent it back because it wasn’t “as hot as the surface of the sun.” And they complained for at least five minutes about how there is “literally nothing worse in the world than coffee that isn’t piping hot.” Then they commanded I get them piping hot coffee right this instant because the are “in a rush”… so I ran to the coffee shop downstairs (which they easily could have done themselves, but I was happy to do) and got them some “piping hot” coffee. Then they all drank every drop of their stupid coffee.
But then when I brought them the bill, they got mad that I was making 20% gratuity off their meal…so they fought tooth and nail for me to remove the coffee from the bill because, “even the second round was too cold for their liking.”
I’ll remind you, this meal was FREE FOR THEM because their department was covering it. But they felt the need to spend 15 minutes talking to my manager only to reduce my tip by **90 cents**.
I dealt with a lot of entitled customers at that restaurant, but these three stand out to me the most because I felt like they were trying to “put me in my place,” and make sure I remember that I am servile and they are superior in every way.
I get it, cold coffee is annoying. But it is hard to convince a person that cold coffee is the “worst thing in the world” when her tips are the only reason she can even buy coffee.
Image source: aDILF418
#44
My husband and I went and got flu shots at this pharmacy, and my husband fainted when he got his. The pharmacist was (obviously) concerned and helped me get him laid out on the floor while she called an ambulance. There were two other customers who kept trying to INTERRUPT her on the phone with 911 to help them with their orders while my husband was lying on the floor unconscious. OMG.
Image source: shaiyl
#45
When I was in the military, there was a private (PV2) in my unit who told the first sergeant, “I’m not trying to pull rank or anything, first sergeant, but my mother is a major.” He literally thought he could boss around the command team because his mother outranked them.
He ended up getting chaptered.
EDIT:
To answer questions, the first sergeant went appropriately ballistic. The soldier ended up in the front-leaning rest (that is, doing push-ups) for an extended period of time and received a developmental counseling form. His mom also got a courtesy e-mail to let her know what her son was up to. The soldier eventually received company and field grade article 15’s for other boneheaded things he did (nonjudicial punishment, the Army takes your rank, your personal time, and part of your pay) and ended up getting chaptered under Chapter 14-12b (ie, they kicked him out for patterns of misconduct).
Image source: Thewrongbakedpotato
#46
My cousin refused to take any form of public transportation because it’s for “poor people and mopes.”.
Image source: anon
#47
Freshman roommate in college chucked a massive fit because, after buying her a ton of presents, buying all her friends dinner, and going on an additional shopping spree, her mom wouldn’t buy her a $450 purse. Her mother had agreed to purchase her one in the range of $250, but argued that she had flown in for daughters birthday and was renting a hotel room on top of all the things she had already purchased for her and she had coupons or some such for a purse in that price range.
My roommate’s response was to finally storm off in the store, and then tell me and the rest of the friends she was with that her mother “always does this!” and that she couldn’t find any purse that cheap that she wanted. Went on a rant about how her mother was probably buying all the good stuff for herself.
This was fairly early in the school year, my roommate and I ended up having a lot of problems.
Image source: anon
#48
I work at a car dealership and one that stood out was a person expecting us to work on their car for free simply because they bought the car from us. A couple thousand in repairs and they wanted it for free.
Image source: BathofFire
#49
The worst cases I see are common in gaming culture. It’s the folks that think anything a company does to make money is terrible, and that the players deserve everything to be practically free. I think the majority of gamers are pretty reasonable, and understand how capitalist markets work, but there is a very loud minority that just complain about everything.
And it’s over the most petty and insignificant stuff, but they’ll complain like you attacked their mom in front of them, while spitting in their face.
Image source: AnalTyrant
#50
One of my (high school) students came to class one Monday morning looking quite morose. I asked what was wrong.
“I wrecked my third Jaguar this weekend!”.
Image source: rhinotim
#51
Once at my workplace, we were sending a sheet round for a potluck we were planning. It came to me (who was fairly new in the palce then) pretty early, and I put ‘crackers and cheese’. Later that day, the supervisor in the place came down on me like a ton of bricks. Because that was ‘her thing’ and I was not to mess with that. She literally erased my writing and put the cheese and crackers under her own name. She told me that she ‘didn’t cook’. I never put anything on the list in place of what she had erased. I bought – and brought – a selection of fruits which I largely got to take home again. That woman wasn’t going to have me slaving over a hot stove, just so she didn’t have to!
It was not to be our last contretemps.
Image source: West-Working-9093
#52
Super directly and closely? Shortly after I married in, my in laws needed to borrow $5,000 in order to afford college for my wife’s siblings. They paid the bill due and then went and spent over $200 for themselves because ‘we deserved it’
We did get our money back (late) and then gave them a ‘well that didn’t feel good to see you spend more money on a single dinner than our 2+ weeks of food budget, so we will never be loaning you money again’.
Image source: neo_sporin
#53
Not me, but my husband’s experience. He was a hotdog vendor in college and some woman cut everyone in line, at lunchtime. Her excuse when she got to the front of the line? She said, “Serve me first, I am French,” He pretended to not hear her so he made her repeat it louder so everyone in line could hear. Then he told her that she should ask for permission from everyone in line that she cut. She turned around to see everyone glaring at her so she went to the back of the line.
Image source: AyeYoDisRon
#54
Worked one of my first jobs at a walk-in clinic. One of the doctors had a wife and daughter that would come into the office and just take all of the money in the cash drawer. It happened so often that we just never even tried to reconcile the money, because why bother? .
Image source: mcpaps
#55
Demanding a huge tip for just placing my order at the counter. Also I did tip but she kept asking for the biggest one and yeah that was weird and disrespectful tbh.
Image source: FreePucchiPie
#56
Went to an all girls catholic highschool that the nuns who owned it leased out to the school board. It was located smack dab in the middle of the wealthiest part of the city- like 10 million dollar homes surrounded us – but it was a regional school so to get in you just entered a lottery and if your name got called you were in – the nuns were cool like that. They wanted us poor and middle class girls to get the same education as the ultra wealthy girls who lived next door. Cool. I could share 100 examples of entitlement. But the stupidiest one was when a girl in my class was gifted a brand new cherry red Mercedes once she got her license. Her dad was a cardiologist and could well afford it. Here’s the kicker. Instead of playing humble about her massive boon, she chose to complain to anyone with ears about how unfair it was that she had to share the car with her brother when he was home from university instead of her parents just buying him his own car to use on weekends (even though they were covering his full tuition and all living expenses and eventually his own med school…. And hers too). I was just happy when my dad let me boot off to the grocery store in his old GMC Jimmy and hen my parents needed a couple things.
Image source: BabyNonna
#57
Relative A gave relative B their credit card to buy necessities. Relative B ended up spending almost $2,000 because “they said I could use it”.
Image source: Lemon586
#58
Being entitled is very crippling.
My sister is dating a guy who is a total jerk but his family makes very large amounts of money. He is 26 and is sent 300 to 1000 dollars a day for whatever lie he tells his parents. The craziest thing is that he is adopted from central America where his biological parents make pennies a day working on a banana factory.
Last I heard his parents cut him off and he has no work experiemce or drive to do anything.
Image source: Jacobloveslsd
#59
My former roommate and I were talking about our high school grad parties.
I told her about my modest party and told her about how we made all the food and stuff and spent very little money.
My roomate replied, “my parents *only* spent $2,000 on my party.”
I replied hesitantly, “That’s a lot for a party….”
Roommate completely ignored what I said and continued with, “And my grandparents didn’t even get me a car! They just gave me $10,000!”
I got up and left.
Image source: LaunchesKayaks
#60
Limo driver here. One of my clients was mad when he landed at an airport one time and someone had a bigger jet than him. I guess he upgraded since that incident because when I picked him up he came in on a massive jet that could have been a commercial plane. I wish I had his problems.
Edit: The guy isn’t a complete jerk. He tipped me $100 after I drove him around.
Image source: growing_lemons776
#61
I got to a private/college preperatory schooling America. So there are a lot of wealthier students attending. I think one of the things that pissed me off the most was when a girl said “I’m sick of traveling Europe.” HEY I’D GIVE ANYTHING TO GET OUT OF THIS COUNTRY AT THIS POINT. AND EUROPE? HELL YES.
Image source: Bob_Kazamakis17
#62
I’ll never understand why customers honk in the drive thru.
Image source: anon
#63
My sister. She’s a lawyer, and throws it around thinking people will be blown away, be out of their minds impressed and hand her whatever she wants. You name it, she thinks she is entitled to it. Just because she is a lawyer.
Image source: leeedeee
#64
My gfs friends daughter will get angry and tell her mom and my gf to stop talking. my gfs friend will whisper to my gf to not upset her daughter. her daughter is 5.
Image source: doc_moses
#65
A few weeks ago, my mum and sister went shopping. They came back with loads of stuff, mainly clothes as we were about to go on holiday, and I’d recently had my hair cut. My mum gave me some cool blue spray-on dye for it, and my sister, who was holding a huge pile of the stuff my mum had bought her, started complaining that she didn’t get any.
The worst part? I decided to let my sister use some so she’d stop bugging me, and she used up the whole can in one go.
Image source: noodlesandpizza
#66
The worst case I’ve personally seen was when my cousin expected my brother to carry her epipen at Disneyworld because the special bag her mum bought her didn’t go with the outfits she was planning to wear. So her mum spent two weeks looking for a new bag that matched her clothes.
Image source: anon
#67
I work at a lamborghini dealership in southern california. The amount of 16 / 17 year olds getting a brand new lambo as their first car is mind blowing.
Image source: volpeevan
#68
This customer came in one day and started yelling at my coworker because she wouldn’t allow him to use his EBT card to buy our hot food.
Personally, I think one _should_ be allowed to buy hot food with EBT, but as long as you aren’t, I will _not_ be a part of EBT fraud.
Image source: anon
#69
One time my mother and my best friend and I were driving home from the grocery store. I had just heard of a new “healthier” ice cream, and the first grocery store didn’t carry it. As luck would have it, and according to the product’s website, a different grocery store on the longer route home carried it. I told my mom that the other store carried the product and she was more than happy to take the longer way home to stop at the other store and get the ice cream. My friend thought this second grocery trip was the most spoiled thing I could ever ask for. (I was 17? at the time, if it matters.) what do you all think?
Image source: Noiseynoseynaan
#70
Someone in my country, New Zealand, whining in a comments section about enough with the poor, we’re always helping the poor. “What about the middle class, we get nothing”… I couldn’t believe the incredibly selfish brattiness I was reading. Meanwhile, everyone including her get benefits in the form of family tax credits and 20 hrs per week of free child care.
Image source: anon
#71
I used to work at the local park district as the weekend building supervisor. Basically, I just made sure the place didn’t burn down during parties and such. One time a room had accidentally been double booked with a child’s birthday party and a boy scout event. The boy scout leader was the most entitled jerk I’ve ever met. I was on the phone with my boss, trying to figure out where the boy scouts could be moved to, and the leader comes up and says “I don’t want to cause a problem, but if you don’t figure this out soon, I’m going to call the mayor.” Dude was screaming at my coworkers, who worked the parties, and the parents of the party already going on almost called the cops. It was ridiculous. Eventually my boss gave me the okay to let them use our gym. Since there was food involved we normally wouldn’t allow them in the gym but, you know, he was going to call the *mayor*!
Image source: tgwtpenguintattoo
#72
This isn’t a case of entitlement, just innocent level of spoiled. A couple years ago, I was studying abroad in Sydney. Spring break started drawing near and that’s when I heard one of my suite-mates say “I can’t do anything, I only have 5,000 left in my account”.
Image source: Dest1218
#73
A dude in the class back then (we were around 17-18) was going on about personal responsibilities and how he is already leading an independent life.
He didn’t work. His father paid his apartment and his mother gave him an allowance.
Image source: Metatron-X
#74
I was once at a dinner with a family friend at a nice restaurant and the little brother (about 12 ish) jumped up and down on a couch the entire time. His mom and dad ignored him, despite the many looks from the waiters. She actually told him to get down once, which brought me a huge source of relief until I realized it was literally just to get him to eat something. He went right back to jumping on the couch. His older brother used to throw fits and would refuse to go to tennis lessons unless his parents paid him…
Image source: Dexale8597
#75
My wife is so spoiled. She can’t understand why my parents don’t just buy me a car. After I’ve already run the first few I got into the ground. Even I am not that blind.
Image source: rasouddress
#76
My uncle vehemently believing that no one in the United States was afraid to go outside in their neighborhood.
Image source: purplebela2
#77
After a few hours of opening gifts Christmas morning, we had finished and thanked our parents for everything. Just then my step brother 17 piped up and said “oh I just thought of something else you guys could get me!” The other 4 of us winced at the ungratefulness. Not super bad but I was raised to be appreciative whether you liked the gift or not.
Image source: SlughornLeghorn
#78
I made some mention to my college roommate about how annoying the bus route I took to work was or something like that, and she turned to me quizzically and said “Why don’t you just tell your Dad to buy you a car?”
I was 22 at the time.
Image source: beccaonice
#79
Coworker has been here for 2-3 months (we are both contractors). He walks around and acts like his is God gift to the client.
He does nothing all day but complains… oh why oh why they do not hire me permanently…
I am like dude, do your job, show your value first.
Image source: anon
#80
My brother bullied me for all his life. Until I emigrated and didn’t look back. He got married on my birthday and I stated that I wouldn’t attend. Because distance, because my birthday, because work, because fear of flying and because I don’t care! He got really angry and got most of my close relatives to attempt to guilt me into coming.
Image source: TenNinetythree
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