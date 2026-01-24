74 Hilariously Bad Album Covers That Were Actually Sold

If you want people to listen to your music, you need to grab their attention first—and album artwork has always been one of the fastest ways to do that. A striking cover can spark curiosity, set expectations, and sometimes even sell the record on its own. However, some artists and labels take that idea to the extreme, resulting in covers that are less “eye-catching” and more “why would you approve this?”

The Facebook group ‘Wrecked Record Art‘ exists to document those moments. Whether it’s a new underground artist doing everything themselves or a major label that hired a designer and somehow still missed the mark, the group collects album covers that are confusing, poorly executed, or simply unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.

#1 Tshe-Tsha Boys – Tshe-Tsha

Image source: Wrecked Record Art

#2 Happy Mondays – Yes Please

#3 Trilly – Doin’ The Crawdad

#4 Ultimate Spinach – The Box. Vegetarian Shark

#5 Jm Thor – Recruits Wild In The Streets

#6 Paul Schumacher – He’s Part Simian

#7 The Mushrooms – Mama Afrika

#8 “Dawn For The Living” By Grinder

#9 This Is The Actual Cover Of His Upcoming Album. Likely The Face He Makes When He Can’t Cancel The Concert And Has To Perform

#10 Laurianne Corneille: Cosmosis. The Piano Has Been Drinkin’, Not Me

#11 Angie – The Computer Did

#12 Handel Messiah – Philharmonia Baroque Society. Jesus Got VR Glasses For His Birthday

#13 “Ve Got Electricity Nov, See?”

#14 Susan Maughan- This Is Me (1974)

#15 Suat Sayın – Zehirledin Beni / Para İle Saadet Olmaz. Finished Last In Hide And Seek

#16 Corndawg – Enter The Corndawg

#17 Losing Control, Stanky And The Coalminers

#18 Dario – Canım İzmir / Sarı Kanaryam / Yavaş Yavaş / Ali The Turkish Godfather

#19 Ultimate Spinach – Self Titled. It’s A Mystery Why Moth-Hat Style Didn’t Catch On

#20 Gunnar Winckler – Old Man Boogie

#21 Mort Garson- Electronic Hair Pieces

#22 Ron & Haven – I’m Adopted

#23 Bernard Lavillers – Pouvoirs. People Who Live In Glass Houses Shouldn’t… Make Albums?

#24 Gleemen – Gleemen

#25 Ce Ce Peniston – I’m In The Mood. And I’m Getting Vertigo

#26 Edward Simoni – Pan-Traume

#27 Didjits – Que Sirhan Sirhan

“Do you think we’ll have a hit?”
“When pigs fly”

#28 Robert Forman – Cat Juggling

#29 Shel Silverstein – “Crouchin’ On The Outside”

#30 Deep Purple – Fireball

#31 Vienna State Opera Orchestra – Dvorak (Westminster Gold)

#32 Avelo: How To Lose Someone Fast. Clumsy Flash Photo Makes Great Cover

#33 Artie Shaw- A Man And His Dream (1958) . Uh, Artie?, You Were Married Eight Times… Maybe You Should Dream Of Something Else

#34 Nalle Lehtonen

#35 Record Cover Art For The 1978 Album “Button Boy Polkas” By The Zupanchick Brothers

#36 Fruko Y Sus Tesos: Tesura. Fruk Out

#37 Dan Hicks Along With Some Hot Licks… Where’s The Money?? I See Laraine Newman And Lester (Sans Willie Tyler)

#38 Breaking Benjamin: We Are Not Alone. Grumpy

#39 Wayne Cochran – Get Down With It !

#40 Upson Downs II

#41 Kingsley Bucknor – Just U And Me

#42 Brother Mcqueen And The Queens – The Clothes Line Preacher. Looks Like Somebody Gonna Get Clotheslined

#43 Antill – Corroboree/Ginastera – Panambi

#44 (Also Known As “Playing An Unplugged Electric Guitar Gets You Chicks Anyway”)

#45 Judy Henske – Loose In The World. Cage Your Beast, Judy

#46 Blonde Redhead – Barragán. I Don’t Know Which Disturbs Me More, The Fetal Horse Or The Extra Hands

#47 A Cajun Christmas With Justin Wilson – Justin Wilson

#48 Johnny Harris “Movements”

#49 Audrey Hobert – Who’s The Clown

#50 Vandoliers: Life Behind Bars

#51 Helling – Keine Angst

#52 Gallant – Zinc

What happens when the photographer sneezes.

#53 Vatreni Poljubac – Veliki Hitovi

#54 Madeon – Hi!

#55 Isabella Lewis: Greetings

#56 Novakane – Jiggle It A Little It’ll Open

#57 Roger Williams – Summer Of ’42 — Shack Cover Commemorates Where Jerky Kid Lost His Virginity

#58 Aylu – Fobia

This is one of those rebus puzzles, isn’t it? Key, tree, upside-down wok? I don’t get it.

#59 Amerikanta – Baila Baila!

#60 Little Richard – “Get Rich Quick”

#61 Byron Melcher – Gorilla In The Garden

#62

#63 Christmas With “Big” Tiny Little – “Big” Tiny Little

#64 Eleni – ,,10″

#65 Lucrecia Dalt – A Danger To Ourselves. This Is Why Your Room Is Padded

#66 Sheb Wooley – Warm And Wooley

#67

#68 Sbtrkt – Step In Shadows. Totem If You Got ‘Em

#69 Capazine: Manatins. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

#70 Vikingarna Kramgoa Låtar 7 Hallelujah

#71 Daniele Sepe:: Anima Candide. War And Love Songs

#72 1st Famm: Best Kept Secret (2000)

#73 Christian Lindberg, Swedish Wind Ensemble, Hans Ek: The Lindberg Extravaganza (2011)

#74 Lil Thrombosis: I’m So Quirky (2022)

