74 Hilariously Bad Album Covers That Were Actually Sold

If you want people to listen to your music, you need to grab their attention first—and album artwork has always been one of the fastest ways to do that. A striking cover can spark curiosity, set expectations, and sometimes even sell the record on its own. However, some artists and labels take that idea to the extreme, resulting in covers that are less “eye-catching” and more “why would you approve this?”
The Facebook group ‘Wrecked Record Art‘ exists to document those moments. Whether it’s a new underground artist doing everything themselves or a major label that hired a designer and somehow still missed the mark, the group collects album covers that are confusing, poorly executed, or simply unforgettable for all the wrong reasons.
#1 Tshe-Tsha Boys – Tshe-Tsha
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#2 Happy Mondays – Yes Please
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#3 Trilly – Doin’ The Crawdad
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#4 Ultimate Spinach – The Box. Vegetarian Shark
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#5 Jm Thor – Recruits Wild In The Streets
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#6 Paul Schumacher – He’s Part Simian
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#7 The Mushrooms – Mama Afrika
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#8 “Dawn For The Living” By Grinder
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#9 This Is The Actual Cover Of His Upcoming Album. Likely The Face He Makes When He Can’t Cancel The Concert And Has To Perform
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#10 Laurianne Corneille: Cosmosis. The Piano Has Been Drinkin’, Not Me
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#11 Angie – The Computer Did
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#12 Handel Messiah – Philharmonia Baroque Society. Jesus Got VR Glasses For His Birthday
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#13 “Ve Got Electricity Nov, See?”
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#14 Susan Maughan- This Is Me (1974)
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#15 Suat Sayın – Zehirledin Beni / Para İle Saadet Olmaz. Finished Last In Hide And Seek
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#16 Corndawg – Enter The Corndawg
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#17 Losing Control, Stanky And The Coalminers
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#18 Dario – Canım İzmir / Sarı Kanaryam / Yavaş Yavaş / Ali The Turkish Godfather
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#19 Ultimate Spinach – Self Titled. It’s A Mystery Why Moth-Hat Style Didn’t Catch On
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#20 Gunnar Winckler – Old Man Boogie
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#21 Mort Garson- Electronic Hair Pieces
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#22 Ron & Haven – I’m Adopted
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#23 Bernard Lavillers – Pouvoirs. People Who Live In Glass Houses Shouldn’t… Make Albums?
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#24 Gleemen – Gleemen
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#25 Ce Ce Peniston – I’m In The Mood. And I’m Getting Vertigo
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#26 Edward Simoni – Pan-Traume
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#27 Didjits – Que Sirhan Sirhan
“Do you think we’ll have a hit?”
“When pigs fly”
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#28 Robert Forman – Cat Juggling
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#29 Shel Silverstein – “Crouchin’ On The Outside”
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#30 Deep Purple – Fireball
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#31 Vienna State Opera Orchestra – Dvorak (Westminster Gold)
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#32 Avelo: How To Lose Someone Fast. Clumsy Flash Photo Makes Great Cover
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#33 Artie Shaw- A Man And His Dream (1958) . Uh, Artie?, You Were Married Eight Times… Maybe You Should Dream Of Something Else
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#34 Nalle Lehtonen
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#35 Record Cover Art For The 1978 Album “Button Boy Polkas” By The Zupanchick Brothers
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#36 Fruko Y Sus Tesos: Tesura. Fruk Out
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#37 Dan Hicks Along With Some Hot Licks… Where’s The Money?? I See Laraine Newman And Lester (Sans Willie Tyler)
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#38 Breaking Benjamin: We Are Not Alone. Grumpy
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#39 Wayne Cochran – Get Down With It !
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#40 Upson Downs II
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#41 Kingsley Bucknor – Just U And Me
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#42 Brother Mcqueen And The Queens – The Clothes Line Preacher. Looks Like Somebody Gonna Get Clotheslined
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#43 Antill – Corroboree/Ginastera – Panambi
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#44 (Also Known As “Playing An Unplugged Electric Guitar Gets You Chicks Anyway”)
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#45 Judy Henske – Loose In The World. Cage Your Beast, Judy
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#46 Blonde Redhead – Barragán. I Don’t Know Which Disturbs Me More, The Fetal Horse Or The Extra Hands
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#47 A Cajun Christmas With Justin Wilson – Justin Wilson
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#48 Johnny Harris “Movements”
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#49 Audrey Hobert – Who’s The Clown
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#50 Vandoliers: Life Behind Bars
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#51 Helling – Keine Angst
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#52 Gallant – Zinc
What happens when the photographer sneezes.
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#53 Vatreni Poljubac – Veliki Hitovi
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#54 Madeon – Hi!
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#55 Isabella Lewis: Greetings
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#56 Novakane – Jiggle It A Little It’ll Open
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#57 Roger Williams – Summer Of ’42 — Shack Cover Commemorates Where Jerky Kid Lost His Virginity
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#58 Aylu – Fobia
This is one of those rebus puzzles, isn’t it? Key, tree, upside-down wok? I don’t get it.
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#59 Amerikanta – Baila Baila!
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#60 Little Richard – “Get Rich Quick”
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#61 Byron Melcher – Gorilla In The Garden
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#62
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#63 Christmas With “Big” Tiny Little – “Big” Tiny Little
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#64 Eleni – ,,10″
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#65 Lucrecia Dalt – A Danger To Ourselves. This Is Why Your Room Is Padded
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#66 Sheb Wooley – Warm And Wooley
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#67
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#68 Sbtrkt – Step In Shadows. Totem If You Got ‘Em
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#69 Capazine: Manatins. Smoke Gets In Your Eyes
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#70 Vikingarna Kramgoa Låtar 7 Hallelujah
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#71 Daniele Sepe:: Anima Candide. War And Love Songs
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#72 1st Famm: Best Kept Secret (2000)
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#73 Christian Lindberg, Swedish Wind Ensemble, Hans Ek: The Lindberg Extravaganza (2011)
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
#74 Lil Thrombosis: I’m So Quirky (2022)
Image source: Wrecked Record Art
Follow Us