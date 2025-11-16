40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

by

Gone are the days when a person working full time has the resources to enjoy their free time, invest in the future and build up a stable amount of savings. Bit by bit, workers are seeing their workloads increase while remunerations remain stagnant. But through the power of the internet, some are starting to fight back.

The “Workers Strike Back” online community is dedicated to supporting workers, critiquing capitalism, and sharing the harsh realities of workplace conditions and economic inequality. Heavy stuff, yes, but vital information for anyone caught in a thankless, underappreciated job. So scroll through and upvote the most poignant points and be sure to comment your own thoughts on labor, striking, and a more equitable future for all. 

#1 Billionaires Are Anathema To Humanity

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: PlanetofFinks

#2 We’re Living In Dystopia

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: pickwick

#3 Capitalists Don’t Create Value, Workers Do

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: Nick__________

#4 Charlie Kirk Btfo

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: Elbrujosalvaje

#5 Going On Strike Is Always A Good Thing!

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: davenewworld_2

#6 Well, Are They Wrong?

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: BelleAriel

#7 The Difference Between Corporate Malfeasance And Terrorism

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: JohnnyAnarchist

#8 Identify The Real Enemy

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: joshfoxfilm

#9 No, No, They’ve Got A Point

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: BelleAriel

#10 Warren Buffett Is Making Billions And Rail Workers Still Can’t Get Any Paid Sick Leave

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: GunnelsWarren

#11 Berlin Knows How To Send A Message

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: WonderfullWitness

#12 A Job Is Little More Than Just Us Trying To Survive!

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: WishMage

#13 Stop Blaming Minorities For Your Woes

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: DavidYankovich

#14 Because It Isn’t

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: JohnnyAnarchist

#15 Ask The Right Question

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: thatquietsong

#16 Ohhhh So When We Do It It’s An Issue. Cool Cool Cool * Starts Unionizing *

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: ADignifiedLife

#17 Well This Is Definitely True

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: existentialcoms

#18 Trust The Free Market!!!

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: Elbrujosalvaje

#19 The Rich Are Getting Richer Well The Poor Are Getting Poorer

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: Nick__________

#20 Solidarity Strikes Are Very Effective

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: Captain_Levi_007

#21 It’s The Owner Class That Is The Real Enemy

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: Nick__________

#22 Fired For Kicking An Empty Box

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: MorePerfectUS

#23 Capitalism Doesn’t Make Anything

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: Elbrujosalvaje

#24 Eat The Rich, Solidarity With Unions!

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: Mrbumboleh

#25 Respect To Gen Z

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: FoulandFaraday

#26 Unionize Apple

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: reddit.com

#27 The Definition Of A “Labor Shortage”

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: profwolff

#28 Let’s Get That Number Higher!

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: Elbrujosalvaje

#29 When The Times Get Tough, These Eyes Stay Shut 🤐

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: FrecklesJestour

#30 Maybe We Should All Start Demanding A “Thriving Wage” Until It Becomes A Thing

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: Elbrujosalvaje

#31 The Biggest Lie

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: ProudSocialist

#32 The Rich Are Getting Richer And The Poor Are Getting Poorer

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: Public_Citizen

#33 “No You Can’t Get Paid A Living Wage How Will I Afford My Second Yacht Then” ~ Capitalists

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: Nick__________

#34 If Only Justice Is Truly Fair But It’s Not. This Society Is Run By Criminals , The Parasite Rich. Class War!

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: joshuaphilll

#35 Living Wagee

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: BelleAriel

#36 It’s Not ” Normal ” At All , It Never Was

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: ADignifiedLife

#37 Profit Before People

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: Anarchist23

#38 Unionize Food Companies

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: GunnelsWarren

#39 Excellent Question!

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: InternetHippo

#40 How Jeff Bezos Made It To Space In One Picture

40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Image source: Nick__________

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
20 Things We’ll Miss Most about Jane the Virgin
3 min read
Apr, 15, 2019
Kim Kardashian Wants to Battle You in new Game Show “Big Fan”
3 min read
Mar, 22, 2016
The First Teaser Trailer for The Dexter Revival Looks Pretty Awesome
3 min read
Apr, 27, 2021
OITNB
Meet The Cast of OITNB’s Final Season
3 min read
Jul, 2, 2019
People Are Falling In Love With New Pokemon, Poipole
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2018
50 Times People Crocheted Something Really Creative And Cool And Shared It In This Group (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.