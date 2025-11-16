40 Painfully Accurate Posts From ‘Workers Strike Back’ To Illustrate How Out Of Hand Capitalism Has Gotten (New Pics)

Gone are the days when a person working full time has the resources to enjoy their free time, invest in the future and build up a stable amount of savings. Bit by bit, workers are seeing their workloads increase while remunerations remain stagnant. But through the power of the internet, some are starting to fight back.
The “Workers Strike Back” online community is dedicated to supporting workers, critiquing capitalism, and sharing the harsh realities of workplace conditions and economic inequality. Heavy stuff, yes, but vital information for anyone caught in a thankless, underappreciated job. So scroll through and upvote the most poignant points and be sure to comment your own thoughts on labor, striking, and a more equitable future for all.
#1 Billionaires Are Anathema To Humanity
Image source: PlanetofFinks
#2 We’re Living In Dystopia
Image source: pickwick
#3 Capitalists Don’t Create Value, Workers Do
Image source: Nick__________
#4 Charlie Kirk Btfo
Image source: Elbrujosalvaje
#5 Going On Strike Is Always A Good Thing!
Image source: davenewworld_2
#6 Well, Are They Wrong?
Image source: BelleAriel
#7 The Difference Between Corporate Malfeasance And Terrorism
Image source: JohnnyAnarchist
#8 Identify The Real Enemy
Image source: joshfoxfilm
#9 No, No, They’ve Got A Point
Image source: BelleAriel
#10 Warren Buffett Is Making Billions And Rail Workers Still Can’t Get Any Paid Sick Leave
Image source: GunnelsWarren
#11 Berlin Knows How To Send A Message
Image source: WonderfullWitness
#12 A Job Is Little More Than Just Us Trying To Survive!
Image source: WishMage
#13 Stop Blaming Minorities For Your Woes
Image source: DavidYankovich
#14 Because It Isn’t
Image source: JohnnyAnarchist
#15 Ask The Right Question
Image source: thatquietsong
#16 Ohhhh So When We Do It It’s An Issue. Cool Cool Cool * Starts Unionizing *
Image source: ADignifiedLife
#17 Well This Is Definitely True
Image source: existentialcoms
#18 Trust The Free Market!!!
Image source: Elbrujosalvaje
#19 The Rich Are Getting Richer Well The Poor Are Getting Poorer
Image source: Nick__________
#20 Solidarity Strikes Are Very Effective
Image source: Captain_Levi_007
#21 It’s The Owner Class That Is The Real Enemy
Image source: Nick__________
#22 Fired For Kicking An Empty Box
Image source: MorePerfectUS
#23 Capitalism Doesn’t Make Anything
Image source: Elbrujosalvaje
#24 Eat The Rich, Solidarity With Unions!
Image source: Mrbumboleh
#25 Respect To Gen Z
Image source: FoulandFaraday
#26 Unionize Apple
Image source: reddit.com
#27 The Definition Of A “Labor Shortage”
Image source: profwolff
#28 Let’s Get That Number Higher!
Image source: Elbrujosalvaje
#29 When The Times Get Tough, These Eyes Stay Shut 🤐
Image source: FrecklesJestour
#30 Maybe We Should All Start Demanding A “Thriving Wage” Until It Becomes A Thing
Image source: Elbrujosalvaje
#31 The Biggest Lie
Image source: ProudSocialist
#32 The Rich Are Getting Richer And The Poor Are Getting Poorer
Image source: Public_Citizen
#33 “No You Can’t Get Paid A Living Wage How Will I Afford My Second Yacht Then” ~ Capitalists
Image source: Nick__________
#34 If Only Justice Is Truly Fair But It’s Not. This Society Is Run By Criminals , The Parasite Rich. Class War!
Image source: joshuaphilll
#35 Living Wagee
Image source: BelleAriel
#36 It’s Not ” Normal ” At All , It Never Was
Image source: ADignifiedLife
#37 Profit Before People
Image source: Anarchist23
#38 Unionize Food Companies
Image source: GunnelsWarren
#39 Excellent Question!
Image source: InternetHippo
#40 How Jeff Bezos Made It To Space In One Picture
Image source: Nick__________
Follow Us