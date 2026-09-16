Shift Supervisor Regrets Being A Complete Jerk After One Video Sends Him To Jail For 6 Years

Most of us have probably had to deal with an insufferable boss at least once in our lives. Someone who makes every task harder than it needs to be and somehow always finds a way to get on your nerves. Unfortunately, there usually isn’t much you can do about it besides put up with them or eventually move on.
But one Redditor found an epic way to get back at a “tyrant” supervisor who treated her like garbage at work. After catching him doing something he definitely shouldn’t have been doing, she decided to expose him right in front of his higher-ups. Things escalated from there, and eventually, even the police got involved. Read the full story below.
The woman was tired of dealing with a “tyrant” supervisor who made her job miserable
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So when she caught him doing something he definitely shouldn’t, she found a dramatic way to make sure he faced the consequences
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Unfortunately, 6 in 10 workers say they’re currently stuck with a toxic boss
There are probably few things that suck the joy straight out of your soul faster than knowing you have to show up to work every day and inevitably cross paths with that manager. The one who seems to have made it their personal mission to make your life miserable.
Maybe they speak to you like they’re scolding a five-year-old, which honestly isn’t something a five-year-old should have to put up with either. Or perhaps they dismiss your work and somehow make every small mistake feel enormous. Either way, they can make you dread walking through the door.
Sadly, this kind of treatment at work is far more common than it should be. According to a 2026 study by The Harris Poll, 60% of American workers say they currently have a toxic or bad boss.
For some, that means dealing with obvious favoritism or getting little recognition for the work they do. Others say their bosses take credit for their ideas, micromanage them or expect them to meet unreasonable demands.
And facing that every day can really wear people down. Nearly half of workers in the same survey say a toxic boss leaves them more stressed, burned out or struggling with their mental health. Some even say they have sought therapy because of it. Many also end up working more just to keep up with everything expected of them, including on weekends and holidays.
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Difficult bosses may think pushing people around gets better results, but it often does the exact opposite
But difficult managers don’t see their own behavior as a problem. A 2025 study from the University of Georgia found that toxic leaders can actually feel successful when yelling at or belittling workers gets them to comply. They may see that as proof that they’re improving performance and strengthening their authority.
In reality, though, this kind of behavior tends to have the opposite effect. Since toxic bosses put employees under constant stress, they can also contribute to more health problems and absences from work. That, in turn, makes people less productive and makes it harder for them to perform at their best.
Not to mention, employees are bound to become less honest at work if they’re afraid of being punished or embarrassed. At best, that slows a company down. At worst, serious issues may go unreported until they become much bigger.
Google’s Project Aristotle found that psychological safety was the most important factor linked with team effectiveness. When people felt safe, they were more willing to admit mistakes and share ideas.
Eventually, skilled workers may simply decide they’ve had enough. They’re unlikely to stay for long in a workplace where they constantly feel undervalued, and once they quit, the company loses their knowledge and experience along with them.
Luckily, in this story, the woman was able to hold her supervisor accountable for what he was doing. Once she caught him stealing, she gathered evidence and found a very public way to make sure his higher-ups saw exactly what had been going on.
Do you think she handled it appropriately? Share your thoughts in the comments below.
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Readers had plenty to say about the whole situation in the comments
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