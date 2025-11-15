This Online Group Is Dedicated To ‘Mildly Interesting’ Stuff, And Here Are Their 50 Best Posts (New Pics)

Running all day long worrying about errands, work-life balance and keeping up with the never-ending pile of laundry often leaves not enough time to notice and appreciate the simple joys around you. And don’t worry if you recognize yourself. This happens to the best of us. Just sit back, take a deep breath, and come along on this journey to improving your day.
r/MildlyInteresting is exactly the place to see something unexpected and add it to your everyday life. Since its creation in 2012, this subreddit has grown into a community with 19.3M members who share the most original photos. From hypnotizing UV lights that disinfect hospital rooms to x-ray pictures of childhood teddy bears, there’s something for everyone.
After you’re done checking out some of the newest photos Bored Panda has compiled, just remember there are even more amazingly good pics here, here and here.
#1 This Message Stamped On The Squeaker Inside The Stuffed Animal My Dog Just Destroyed
Image source: chakalakasp
#2 Local Kmart Has A Doll With Down’s Syndrome
Image source: Moves_like_Norris
#3 Our Teacher Had Us Do Word Searches In Asl To Practice Finger Spelling
Image source: First_Bike_82
#4 Cafe I Went To In Indianapolis Is A No-Tipping Establishment
Image source: jman1255
#5 I Snapped A Photo Of My Dog Through A Window Screen That Looks Like An Old Painting
Image source: PhatWalda
#6 My Daughter’s Bicycle Clarifying The Difference Between Austria And Australia
Image source: pertiberti
#7 My Thai Food Came With A Chork
Image source: finchdog
#8 Today In Copenhagen There Was Car Free Sunday
Image source: kevinchr1
#9 I Bought A Tie Today And It Came With A Matching Face Mask
Image source: Soviet_Broski
#10 The Wear And Scuff-Marks On This Boat Look Like An Island In The Sea
Image source: supremo92
#11 The Way My Mom Mows Crop Circles Into The Lawn
Image source: heyheyhedgehog
#12 A Frame In The Middle Of A Lake
Image source: theshutteredworld
#13 A House In My Neighborhood Has These Plaques Outside Commemorating Former Residents Who Became Victims Of The Holocaust
Image source: mmmarms
#14 My Local Library Has “Binge Boxes” In The Film Section
Image source: sboss9
#15 Local Plant Nursery Has A Notice Translation For Teens
Image source: _MothMan
#16 Solar Park Bench With USB Charging Ports
Image source: ruskayaprincessa
#17 Someone Put Oogly Eyes All Over The Menu At My Local Starbucks
Image source: MSIRISH1919
#18 This Is A Mood Blanket. Each Line Is A Day Of The Year With My Average Mood
Image source: thetrinketgirl
#19 Never Thought It Would Happen To Me, We Were The Only People On Our Flight
Image source: ozech
#20 How The Fence Of The Garage Shows Which Floor It Is
Image source: posk4r
#21 A Tiny Brick Flat In London
Image source: threewaythreat
#22 This Clean Color Spectrum On My Floor Right Now
Image source: memecomperator
#23 Every Vauxhall Car Built Since 2004 Have A Hidden Shark Somewhere In The Car. Found Mine In The Glove Box
Image source: darkdetective
#24 The Clear Ice In My Absinthe Looks Like A Chunk Was Cut Out Of It
Image source: merlinrising
#25 Our Refrigerator Is Supposed To Make Sphere Ice Cubes, But Instead Makes Death Star Ice Cubes
Image source: darkestparagon
#26 Chess Pieces Made Out Of Hardware
Image source: Itsmemcghee
#27 I Saw 4 Generations Of Honda Civics, In Order Of Age, All In White
Image source: Chocolate1ce
#28 Boxcar That My Great Grandparents Used As A Home
Image source: sparkyinmt
#29 My Mom Has An Unopened Alice Cooper Record From 1972, Complete With Panties
Image source: wellfork
#30 Jenny’s Number On My Dash On My Old Truck
Image source: BTDMKZ
#31 A Beer Can Fell Out Of Our Fridge And Landed Like This
Image source: brancoopyat
#32 This Book Has An Intermission
Image source: electroniclola
#33 My Girlfriend Made A Stew Inside A Pumpkin
Image source: _Incredulousness_
#34 Dropped My Phone And The Crack It Made Kind Of Looks Like A Hummingbird
Image source: HYEJOOSEGOIST
#35 A Tree Guy Came Out Today…his Business Cards Are Made Out Of Wood
Image source: shwikman
#36 We Found A Missile While Out Blueberry Picking
Image source: Halfkid
#37 UV Lights Burning The Room I Just Cleaned In The Hospital I Janitor At
Image source: boneyardigan
#38 Last Year We Had A Bag Break And It Dropped A 1.75l Bottle Of Vodka And The Pavements Been Clean There Ever Since
Image source: 48jrej
#39 The Fate Of An Unfortunate Fly At The Mask Factory
Image source: rockbiter81
#40 In Italy They Got Free Water In Little Towns. You Can Choose Between Water With Gas, Cooled Or Regular
Image source: aex_n53
#41 A Couple Pounds Of Razor Blades In My Wall. Apparently Old Medicine Cabinets Have A Disposal Slot
Image source: Bookprof
#42 This Holder For My Oreos
Image source: fuzziblanket
#43 X-Ray Of My Childhood Bear, Taken In The 90s
Image source: sleepy__fox
#44 My Work Id Has Been In Its Plastic Holder For So Long That It’s Imprinted This Ghostly Image Of My Face
Image source: cannibalism_is_vegan
#45 While At Aldi Today, I Saw These Hamburger Buns That Were Missing Their Bag…but The Expiration Date Was Stamped Right On The Buns
Image source: A911owner
#46 There Is A 23 Storey Building In Duisburg, Germany With Absolutely No Windows (German National Archives)
Image source: ManicSheep
#47 A 100 Sided Dice
Image source: RamenNoodles851
#48 The Cost Of Giving Birth In My Country
Image source: titatyy
#49 My Wife’s Engagement Ring Cut The Top Damn Near Perfectly Off A Glass When She Was Washing It
Image source: Not_starving_artist
#50 My Hands After Washing The Dishes For 20 Minutes
Image source: TheProjectAlexander
Follow Us