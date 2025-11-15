This Online Group Is Dedicated To ‘Mildly Interesting’ Stuff, And Here Are Their 50 Best Posts (New Pics)

Running all day long worrying about errands, work-life balance and keeping up with the never-ending pile of laundry often leaves not enough time to notice and appreciate the simple joys around you. And don’t worry if you recognize yourself. This happens to the best of us. Just sit back, take a deep breath, and come along on this journey to improving your day.

r/MildlyInteresting is exactly the place to see something unexpected and add it to your everyday life. Since its creation in 2012, this subreddit has grown into a community with 19.3M members who share the most original photos. From hypnotizing UV lights that disinfect hospital rooms to x-ray pictures of childhood teddy bears, there’s something for everyone.

After you’re done checking out some of the newest photos Bored Panda has compiled, just remember there are even more amazingly good pics here, here and here.

#1 This Message Stamped On The Squeaker Inside The Stuffed Animal My Dog Just Destroyed

Image source: chakalakasp

#2 Local Kmart Has A Doll With Down’s Syndrome

Image source: Moves_like_Norris

#3 Our Teacher Had Us Do Word Searches In Asl To Practice Finger Spelling

Image source: First_Bike_82

#4 Cafe I Went To In Indianapolis Is A No-Tipping Establishment

Image source: jman1255

#5 I Snapped A Photo Of My Dog Through A Window Screen That Looks Like An Old Painting

Image source: PhatWalda

#6 My Daughter’s Bicycle Clarifying The Difference Between Austria And Australia

Image source: pertiberti

#7 My Thai Food Came With A Chork

Image source: finchdog

#8 Today In Copenhagen There Was Car Free Sunday

Image source: kevinchr1

#9 I Bought A Tie Today And It Came With A Matching Face Mask

Image source: Soviet_Broski

#10 The Wear And Scuff-Marks On This Boat Look Like An Island In The Sea

Image source: supremo92

#11 The Way My Mom Mows Crop Circles Into The Lawn

Image source: heyheyhedgehog

#12 A Frame In The Middle Of A Lake

Image source: theshutteredworld

#13 A House In My Neighborhood Has These Plaques Outside Commemorating Former Residents Who Became Victims Of The Holocaust

Image source: mmmarms

#14 My Local Library Has “Binge Boxes” In The Film Section

Image source: sboss9

#15 Local Plant Nursery Has A Notice Translation For Teens

Image source: _MothMan

#16 Solar Park Bench With USB Charging Ports

Image source: ruskayaprincessa

#17 Someone Put Oogly Eyes All Over The Menu At My Local Starbucks

Image source: MSIRISH1919

#18 This Is A Mood Blanket. Each Line Is A Day Of The Year With My Average Mood

Image source: thetrinketgirl

#19 Never Thought It Would Happen To Me, We Were The Only People On Our Flight

Image source: ozech

#20 How The Fence Of The Garage Shows Which Floor It Is

Image source: posk4r

#21 A Tiny Brick Flat In London

Image source: threewaythreat

#22 This Clean Color Spectrum On My Floor Right Now

Image source: memecomperator

#23 Every Vauxhall Car Built Since 2004 Have A Hidden Shark Somewhere In The Car. Found Mine In The Glove Box

Image source: darkdetective

#24 The Clear Ice In My Absinthe Looks Like A Chunk Was Cut Out Of It

Image source: merlinrising

#25 Our Refrigerator Is Supposed To Make Sphere Ice Cubes, But Instead Makes Death Star Ice Cubes

Image source: darkestparagon

#26 Chess Pieces Made Out Of Hardware

Image source: Itsmemcghee

#27 I Saw 4 Generations Of Honda Civics, In Order Of Age, All In White

Image source: Chocolate1ce

#28 Boxcar That My Great Grandparents Used As A Home

Image source: sparkyinmt

#29 My Mom Has An Unopened Alice Cooper Record From 1972, Complete With Panties

Image source: wellfork

#30 Jenny’s Number On My Dash On My Old Truck

Image source: BTDMKZ

#31 A Beer Can Fell Out Of Our Fridge And Landed Like This

Image source: brancoopyat

#32 This Book Has An Intermission

Image source: electroniclola

#33 My Girlfriend Made A Stew Inside A Pumpkin

Image source: _Incredulousness_

#34 Dropped My Phone And The Crack It Made Kind Of Looks Like A Hummingbird

Image source: HYEJOOSEGOIST

#35 A Tree Guy Came Out Today…his Business Cards Are Made Out Of Wood

Image source: shwikman

#36 We Found A Missile While Out Blueberry Picking

Image source: Halfkid

#37 UV Lights Burning The Room I Just Cleaned In The Hospital I Janitor At

Image source: boneyardigan

#38 Last Year We Had A Bag Break And It Dropped A 1.75l Bottle Of Vodka And The Pavements Been Clean There Ever Since

Image source: 48jrej

#39 The Fate Of An Unfortunate Fly At The Mask Factory

Image source: rockbiter81

#40 In Italy They Got Free Water In Little Towns. You Can Choose Between Water With Gas, Cooled Or Regular

Image source: aex_n53

#41 A Couple Pounds Of Razor Blades In My Wall. Apparently Old Medicine Cabinets Have A Disposal Slot

Image source: Bookprof

#42 This Holder For My Oreos

Image source: fuzziblanket

#43 X-Ray Of My Childhood Bear, Taken In The 90s

Image source: sleepy__fox

#44 My Work Id Has Been In Its Plastic Holder For So Long That It’s Imprinted This Ghostly Image Of My Face

Image source: cannibalism_is_vegan

#45 While At Aldi Today, I Saw These Hamburger Buns That Were Missing Their Bag…but The Expiration Date Was Stamped Right On The Buns

Image source: A911owner

#46 There Is A 23 Storey Building In Duisburg, Germany With Absolutely No Windows (German National Archives)

Image source: ManicSheep

#47 A 100 Sided Dice

Image source: RamenNoodles851

#48 The Cost Of Giving Birth In My Country

Image source: titatyy

#49 My Wife’s Engagement Ring Cut The Top Damn Near Perfectly Off A Glass When She Was Washing It

Image source: Not_starving_artist

#50 My Hands After Washing The Dishes For 20 Minutes

Image source: TheProjectAlexander

