Renter Shocked By Entitled Landlord Charging Fees For Application, Working From Home, And Moving In

Landlords and tenants often have a fragile relationship because renters want a roof over their heads, while owners tend to want a hefty profit. This excessive greed can sometimes become too much for renters to handle.
This is what one tenant experienced when they came across a rental posting and noticed the landlord had piled a bunch of fees on top of the already sky-high rent. The list of expenses also included a work-from-home charge that left people online flabbergasted.
Some property owners will go to any lengths to try to fleece the folks living in their home
SkelDry / Magnific (not the actual photo)
A Bay Area landlord posted that they expected $3250 in monthly rent, and the same amount as a security deposit, in addition to a $75 application fee
What shocked the poster the most was that the homeowner was charging $200 as a monthly work-from-home fee, and $500 as the cost of moving in
The reason why many renters tend to feel wary of landlords, according to property investor Simon Zutshi, is that the latter often find ways to take advantage of the people living in their homes. This could include leaving the house in disrepair, ignoring critical issues, or sneakily adding extra fees.
Studies have also shown that a quarter of landlords believe in increasing rent by 6-10% and, in some cases, even up to 15%. This steady price increase is often justified by property tax, utility costs, and insurance that homeowners must cover, which explains why they expect the most from their tenants.
Legally, beyond monthly rent, a property owner can require a refundable security deposit from a tenant. Zuplex notes that application fees are also understandable, as they cover the cost of credit checks or background verification. Apart from these charges, only pet deposits and, in certain cases, utility fees are allowed.
As you’ve probably realized from this landlord’s posting, some property owners try to illegally charge tenants for more. Attorneys explain that non-refundable deposits, random late fees, administrative charges for routine tasks, or any discriminatory costs should not be paid, and must be reported instead.
xb100 / Magnific (not the actual photo)
If a homeowner is sneakily trying to fleece the occupant for more money, The Lyon Firm advises immediately reviewing the lease agreement to see whether those additional charges are mentioned. If they aren’t included, it’s best to speak to the landlord and keep a record of their response, as well as a paper trail of the communication.
You can then turn this evidence over to an attorney specializing in landlord-tenant law or a mediation firm. The law states that an occupant can report the homeowner for fraud or negligence and even take them to a small claims court if there has been any unfair behavior.
It can definitely be difficult to go down the legal route once a situation like this occurs, which is why lawyer Dennis Beaver mentions doing extensive research on your landlord before renting out any place. This can help you steer clear of red flags, such as a homeowner with bad reviews on Yelp or negative reports on the Better Business Bureau website.
Nobody wants to end up renting a home from a greedy landlord like this, which is why it’s important to do your due diligence. Have you ever come across a terrible homeowner, and if so, what crazy experiences did you have with them? We would love to hear your story too!
People were shocked by the excessive fees levied by the landlord and mentioned how such a thing is illegal in certain states
syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Netizens couldn’t understand how the homeowner could demand a $200 work-from-home fee and mentioned clever ways of evading the cost
wirestock / Magnific (not the actual photo)
Folks mentioned the rights of the tenant and detailed how the landlord was violating basic renting rules
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