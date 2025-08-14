Artist Turns Tree Stumps Into Magical Sculptures, And Here Are 20 Of His Best Creations

Meet Gabi Rizea, a talented chainsaw artist from Romania who turns old tree stumps into amazing wooden sculptures. It all started as a hobby, but quickly became a full-time passion, and now his eye-catching creations can be found all over parks and streets in his hometown of Craiova.

Using just a chainsaw, some chisels, and a lot of imagination, Gabi brings life back to trees that were once forgotten. From flowing buckets to forest spirits, each sculpture tells a story and transforms public spaces into open-air art galleries.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Image source: gabi_rizea

#2

Image source: gabi_rizea

#3

Image source: gabi_rizea

#4

Image source: gabi_rizea

#5

Image source: gabi_rizea

#6

Image source: gabi_rizea

#7

Image source: gabi_rizea

#8

Image source: gabi_rizea

#9

Image source: gabi_rizea

#10

Image source: gabi_rizea

#11

Image source: gabi_rizea

#12

Image source: gabi_rizea

#13

Image source: gabi_rizea

#14

Image source: gabi_rizea

#15

Image source: gabi_rizea

#16

Image source: gabi_rizea

#17

Image source: gabi_rizea

#18

Image source: gabi_rizea

#19

Image source: gabi_rizea

#20

Image source: gabi_rizea

