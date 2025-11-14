In The Last Few Weeks, Things Keep Reminding Me Of Other Things

by

It has been happening a lot lately. One thing reminds me of another thing. Sometimes my art comes from a feeling I have or a photo I have taken. Here are a few things I have noticed in the last few weeks.

I have always thought a sitting seagull looks like a peep, so I tested my theory the other day and it is in fact true. My friend was out shoveling in fisherman overalls and she reminded me of a funny yard sale lobsterman lamp we used to have in our apartment many moons ago. The lobsterman’s name was Dicky Moe. The lamp is long gone, but one of my neighbors happens to have a similar statue in her yard.

I create art from trash I find on the beach. A lot of times my art is a reflection of things in my life. Dogs, family, friends, gulls, surfing and whatever else might make me happy.

Check it out, these are just a few examples of things resembling other things. Does this happen to you a lot? Post in comments and throw an upvote and share if you agree!

More info: sites.google.com

Peep/Seagull

In The Last Few Weeks, Things Keep Reminding Me Of Other Things

Seagulls trying to stay warm remind me of peeps.

Dicky Moe the Lobsterman/Brenda Shoveling

In The Last Few Weeks, Things Keep Reminding Me Of Other Things

My friend Brenda was out shoveling the neighbor’s walkway and all I could think of was a lamp of a lobsterman I used to have.

Trash Art/Daughter Snowboarding

In The Last Few Weeks, Things Keep Reminding Me Of Other Things

This is a shred head. Next to shred head is my daughter snowboarding at 5 years old.

Line Drawing/Surfing

In The Last Few Weeks, Things Keep Reminding Me Of Other Things

Image credits: www.instagram.com

This is my line drawing of the feeling I had surfing one day. This is a photo my friend took of me surfing that day. I drew the picture before seeing the photo.

My Dog/My Dog

In The Last Few Weeks, Things Keep Reminding Me Of Other Things

Trash Art/Myself

In The Last Few Weeks, Things Keep Reminding Me Of Other Things

Trash art self-portrait.

Mermaid/My Dog

In The Last Few Weeks, Things Keep Reminding Me Of Other Things

Image credits: www.amazon.com

My dog sitting like a mermaid.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
50 Adorable Before & After Pics Of Dogs Growing Up
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Mom’s Brutally Honest Post Explains Why You Don’t Owe Strangers Candy For Sitting Next To Your Babies
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Woman Adopts 6 Dogs With Special Needs And Now They’re All Living Their Best Lives
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Proud Plus-Size Traveler Reveals Why She Won’t Book 2 Airline Seats, Gets Blasted As ‘Selfish’
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2025
A Four-Month-Old Baby From Australia Has A Head Full Of Lush Hair That Causes A Stir Wherever He Goes
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Photographer Scans 5,000 Public Instagram Accounts And Recreates Their Photos In A Controversial Project
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.