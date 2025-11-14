I Created This Jellyfish Comb Using Resin And Wood

All our wooden combs are originally designed by me and every piece is unique and only one of a kind – we can’t make the next hair comb exactly the same as the previous one. Style and color can be similar, but at the end of the day, it’s a new unique piece.

This handmade unique comb from sandalwood and resin with jellyfish is a special handmade hair accessory that is burr-free & silky smooth. It will not harm or damage your hair and holds updos and helps safely.

The resin has high clarity, hardness, and the most optimal light refraction. It is scrupulously shaped and polished to give it a superior luster and brilliance. The comb is also hypoallergenic and eco-friendly, so it will not cause any skin reaction.

I select only the highest quality of wood that encloses a piece of nature, spirit, and energy from the place where it was growing.

More info: smartyleowl.com

