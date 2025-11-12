30 Incredible Makeup Transformations That Prove “Every Woman Is A Hollywood Star”

Makeup might not heal wounds but it can help people live with them. And that’s exactly what Armenia-born and Moscow-based beauty guru Goar Avetisyan specializes in. Avetisyan regularly gives makeovers to women suffering from cancer or severe skin conditions, and her work not only dramatically changes their appearance but boosts their confidence, too.
Looking at the before-and-after shots of her subjects, Avetisyan’s 4.6 million-big Instagram following doesn’t come as a surprise. Lashings of concealer, lip liner and clouds of hairspray – as well as brilliant contouring – and they all look excited about their new looks. Scroll down to check out the unbelievable transformations and upvote your favorites.
More info: goaravetisyan.ru | Instagram (h/t brightside)
#1 This Mom Of Two Never Had Make Up Done, Not Even For Her Wedding. She Said She’ll Never Forget This Moment
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#2 Jamilya From Dagestan Got Severely Burned When She Was Just 2,5 Years Old. Goar Paid For The Tickets From Dagestan So That She Could Have Her Confidence Boosted
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#3 Right After The Transformation Julia Went To The Hospital For Her Chemo Treatment. She And Her Husband Were Amazed With The Results
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#4 Lily Went Through Two Skin-Transplant Operations Because Of Her Birthmark. Goar Succeded In Covering Up Her Scars To Make Her Feel Gorgeous On The Inside And Out
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#5 Kate Has A Very Sensitive Skin, A Lot Of Moles And A Big Scar. She Was Amazed With The Transformation
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#6 Goar Saw This Woman Unexpectedly And Wanted To Give Her A Make Up Transformation She Would Not Forget
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#7 Vlada Had 15 Eye Operations And Really Dreamed To Have A Make Up Transformation
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#8 Ann Has Alopecia And This Transformation Made Her Feel More Motivated To Fight It
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#9 Jekaterina Has Stage 4 Cancer, But Does Not Plan On Giving Up. Goar Decided To Give Her A Transformation As A Fresh Breath Of Positivity
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#10 Goar Want’s To Prove That “Every Woman Is A Hollywood Star”. She Went To Tashkent To Give Transformations In Her Hotel Room And This Was One Of The Clients
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#11 Goar Laid Out A Video With A Transformation And Asked Subscribers Who Would Like To Have One Too. She Got The Response From Svetlana Who Wanted A Big Change After Chemotherapy
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#12 Having Perfect Make-Up Includes Complicated Techniques. This One Is Called “Cut Crease”
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#13 Harem Look On A Model With Acne-Prone Skin
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#14 Marina Is Fighting Breast Cancer. Goar Decided To Support Her With This Transformation And Give Positive Emotions
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#15 Goars’ Mom Came At Night To Her To Get A Look For The Last Day Of School Of Her Son Albert, Who’s Graduating
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#16 Many Women Feel More Confident, One Of Them Is Naira
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#17 Goar Talked Her Grandmother Into Having A Transformation For The First Time In 9 Years. Her Smile Says It All
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#18 She Also Does Everyday Make Up, Highlighting Natural Beauty
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#19 Sania Was Dreaming For 3 Years Of Her Transformation. “On The Day Of Flight From Almaty To Moscow I Managed To Make One Woman’s Dream Come True”
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#20 Goar Has Many Students And Teaches How To Do Perfect Make-Up
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#21 Make Up Transformation On Oily Skin
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#22 Make-Up Of Her Lovely Mother
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#23 “I’ve Been Dreaming For A Long Time To Do Make-Up To A Girl With Such Loo”
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#24 This Wonderfull Woman Got A Truly Amazing Transformation
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#25 Trying To Find The Strongest Facial Feature In Every Girl
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#26 Every Client Comes With A Different Story And Makes Every Make-Up Memorable
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#27 Irina Got All Her Wrinkles Reduced With Make Up So Much, They’re Barely Visible
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#28 Goar Even Does Make-Up For Her Family Members. This Is Her Beautiful Mom
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#29 Goar Likes To Show Difference Before And After The Transformation. This One Was Made In Tanzania
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
#30 Long Hidden Features Become Barely Noticeable
Image source: Goar Avetisyan
