Man Cheats On His Girlfriend With 300 Women, Loses His Job When She Posts A 58-Page PPT Exposé

A woman got her ex-boyfriend fired after exposing his extensive history of infidelity through a 58-page PowerPoint presentation, which detailed his encounters with 300 women.
The file amassed 300 million views after the anonymous woman shared it on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo.
She claimed she began dating the man, known by his surname Shi, in October 2023 and that he had been cheating on her for a year, South China Morning Post reported.
Initially perceiving Shi as a “gentleman,” the woman later discovered sexually explicit messages between him and other women in June 2024.
According to the PowerPoint, Shi exchanged romantic messages with 300 women he met on dating apps.
He labeled some of them using trade settlement terminology, such as T0 and T1, the outlet reported.
The slideshow reportedly contained photos of Shi’s sexual encounters with some of the women.
Shi allegedly made nine visits to sex workers, spending between 2,500 and 5,000 yuan ($350-$700) from March to August.
The PowerPoint went viral and eventually reached Shi’s employer, who, following an investigation, decided to terminate him from his position as a management trainee at China Merchants Bank in Shenzhen.
The woman wanted to take her revenge one step further and denounce Shi for prostitution, which is illegal in China.
According to China’s Public Security Administration Punishments Law, those who sell or solicit sex may face up to 15 days’ detention and a fine of up to 5,000 yuan ($750).
When the woman confronted her ex after discovering his infidelities in June, Shi knelt before her, begging for a second chance and asking her not to tell anyone what she had found.
She decided to forgive him because of the strong relationship she had with his parents. However, three months later she discovered that he had cheated once again. That’s when she decided to craft the document to get revenge.
Her damaging Shi’s reputation might also be considered illegal, as her actions could infringe China’s Personal Information Protection Law (PIPL). The law defines personal information as any type of information that relates to individuals who can be identified from it, excluding anonymized data.
The PIPL does not provide specific examples of what types of data constitute personal information, allowing for adaptation to different situations.
Last June, a TikTok user recorded an allegedly married man cheating on his wife with another woman during a four-hour flight.
“He and Katy met at the airport bar and haven’t left each other’s side since then. He convinced her to change her seat so she could sit next to him and they could drink,” explained TikToker Caroline Rened, who saw the pair on a United Airlines flight from Houston to New York.
“I don’t know his name, but I know hers because he keeps saying it. I wouldn’t have known he was married if he hadn’t been wearing his wedding ring.”
Netizens later identified the supposed cheater as Lynn Bryan Stacy, and discovered that the man has two children with his wife.
Another woman exposed her unfaithful partner by ordering a football-shaped cake for his birthday, as shared by the baker who prepared it. But that wasn’t the end of the design. She later dropped off a high-end lipstick and asked the baker to hide it inside the cake.
The woman had found the lipstick in her husband’s car, but it did not belong to her— so she wanted to call him out on his special day by adding an element of surprise that revealed the truth.
In a follow-up video, the baker revealed that the client told her she had separated from the man, who seemed “confused” when he cut open the cake and saw the evidence of his infidelity.
