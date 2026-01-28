Woman Worried About Sister Who Became A Tradwife, Starts A Fund For Her But Keeps It A Secret

by

We want what’s best for our family, but sometimes they don’t share our understanding of what that means.

A few days ago, healthcare worker and Reddit user MediaReady5519 turned to the platform for advice after finding herself worried about her younger sister’s situation.

Her sister married young and became a stay-at-home mom, relying almost entirely on her husband financially, and the Redditor doesn’t trust him with their future.

So she set up a savings account in case of a possible divorce, but doesn’t know whether to tell her about it or keep it a secret.

A nephew or niece is one of the best gifts your sibling can give you

Image credits: Aaaarianne / envato (not the actual photo)

So this woman wants to do everything to protect hers

Even though her sister says otherwise, the woman doesn’t believe her marriage is going to last

Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: MediaReady5519

Most of the people who read the woman’s story believe telling her sister about the savings account would be a mistake

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
