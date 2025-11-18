Hand-Made Ligne Roset Artworks (10 Pics)

by

I’d love to share Made of Icons, my debut campaign as Creative Director for Ligne Roset, the renowned French furniture brand known for iconic pieces like the Togo sofa.

Created with the French savoir-faire creative agency Hands, this campaign reimagines Ligne Roset’s identity through vibrant, handmade compositions using their extensive fabric collection, with visual inspiration drawn from Suprematism, Matisse’s cutouts, and Albers’ geometric work.

Each image celebrates Ligne Roset’s craftsmanship, with their pieces made by hand in Briord, France, and captures the creativity that goes into each design. A unique feature of Made of Icons is the inclusion of rare, intimate portraits of legendary designers like Pierre Paulin, Michel Ducaroy, and Marie C. Dorner—thanks to unpublished archives shared by their families. These portraits add a personal layer, connecting viewers to the designers behind the creations.

The campaign was shot by Dutch photographer Woody Bos and me, French photographer Thomas Defert, and includes stop-motion sequences that bring the creative process to life.

More info: thomasdefert.com

#1 Iconic Marie C Dorner – Iconic Camma

Hand-Made Ligne Roset Artworks (10 Pics)

#2 Iconic Pierre Paulin – Iconic Pumpkin

Hand-Made Ligne Roset Artworks (10 Pics)

#3 Iconic Michel Ducaroy – Iconic Togo

Hand-Made Ligne Roset Artworks (10 Pics)

#4 Iconic Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec – Iconic Ploum

Hand-Made Ligne Roset Artworks (10 Pics)

#5 Iconic Pagnon & Pelhaître – Iconic Dita

Hand-Made Ligne Roset Artworks (10 Pics)

#6 Iconic Pierre Paulin – Iconic Pumpkin

Hand-Made Ligne Roset Artworks (10 Pics)

#7 Iconic Michel Ducaroy – Iconic Kashima

Hand-Made Ligne Roset Artworks (10 Pics)

#8 Iconic Sebastian Herkner – Iconic Taru

Hand-Made Ligne Roset Artworks (10 Pics)

#9 Iconic Christian Werner – Iconic Selvans

Hand-Made Ligne Roset Artworks (10 Pics)

#10 Ligne Roset – Made Of Icons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
30 Pics That Raise More Questions Than Answers, Posted By “Images That Need More Context”
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Why Ozark Had a “Brighter” Look in Season 3 Than in Seasons 1 and 2
3 min read
Aug, 27, 2020
Neighbors Won’t Pick Up After Their Dog, Guy Enjoys Watching Them Losing Their Minds After His Revenge
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
The Construction Of The World’s Largest Optical Telescope
3 min read
Apr, 18, 2018
Brooklyn Nine-Nine
‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ Crossing Over with ‘New Girl’ This Fall
3 min read
Aug, 8, 2016
Management Tells Off This Employee For Using Their Days Off Not For Work, They Quit On The Spot
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.