Woman Horrified To Realize Her Bridesmaid Dress Was On Backward “All Day”

Amber Lingen was in the middle of taking pictures with her fellow bridesmaids when one of them pointed out that something was off with her look. It was then that she realized she had been wearing her dress inside out all day.
The Nashville woman shared the amusing moment online, captioning her video, “Wore my bridesmaids dress wrong all day but still slayed.”
The video shows the bridesmaid in her black off-the-one-shoulder dress by Lulus, which looked perfectly normal except that the strap was on the opposite side.
“The ruffles were on the wrong shoulder, and that’s when I realized I’d been wearing it inside out the entire time,” Amber explained to News Week.
Luckily, nobody noticed the wardrobe mistake, as one of her friends reassured her in the clip.
Though it may have started as an anecdote between her and her friends, the video of Amber’s mishap was viewed over 600,000 times after she shared it on TikTok on Sunday (September 1).
“I thought it would be a funny TikTok to show how I wore it backwards,” she said.
Amber Lingen shared the fashion mishap on social media
“But you really couldn’t notice too much, so it was funny to see that you could wear it two ways without even realizing it.
“I’m shocked by the reaction. I had no idea it would go viral.”
In the comments, netizens shared their very own fashion mistakes. “I wore 2 different sized hoops as a bridesmaid for my brother’s wedding in June. It was very obvious to everyone but me,” one of them wrote.
“I have this dress from a wedding last summer, and it is very confusing trying to get on,” another woman shared, to which Amber replied, “Yeah, I cannot believe I wore it wrong all day.”
Others complimented her for being fashionable despite the faux pas. “Love it like this!!!!” someone said, while a separate individual described her look as “very unique and cutesy.”
Watch Amber’s video below:
While many agreed that the mistake was unnoticeable, one user couldn’t believe Amber failed to notice the one sign indicating that she was wearing a piece of clothing inside out.
“Wait…you really don’t notice the seams at the top of the shoulder? You look beautiful either way; I’m just very observant. Sometimes, it can even be my very own ick.”
The Nashville woman didn’t realize that the shoulder strap was supposed to go on the opposite side
In July, another woman named Amber Weston revealed that she wore her pointed-toe heels wrong on the day of her graduation.
It was her sister who pointed out the mistake, making her realize that her shoes had been falling off because she had been putting the slingback strap over the top of her foot instead of around her heel.
“It actually stays on. This is amazing. Who’d have thunk? Not I guys, this is so exciting. I’m mind blown right now,” she said.
Amber’s video, which received over 600,000 views on TikTok, reminded some netizens of their own fashion fails
Truth be told, everyone has committed fashion fails—even those who have walked dozens of red carpets in custom-made gowns.
In 2005, Eva Longoria stunned at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in an embellished, deep-V mini dress, which she happened to wear backward.
The Desperate Housewives star laughed off the mishap on Instagram, writing, “Flashback to my first year in Cannes 12 years ago! I look like a baby! Fun fact: I had my dress on backward. Yep. Backwards and didn’t know it!”
“I would’ve kept switching it all night to confuse everyone,” a TikTok user said
