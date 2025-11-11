Friend Shares Baby News, Lady Can’t Hide Frustration, Says She’s Done Being The “Fixer” In Her Life

Friendships are often tested by life’s biggest moments, and sometimes those tests reveal more about the relationship than the event itself. When someone you’ve supported for years makes a life-altering decision, it can stir up complicated emotions, even when you care deeply about them.
This was exactly the situation for today’s Original Poster (OP), whose best friend of ten years recently announced she was pregnant and planning to keep the baby. Years of supporting her through tumultuous relationships and questionable decisions left her feeling drained and conflicted.
The OP shared that she and her friend had known each other for ten years even though it had been a rollercoaster. For one, she had watched her friend endure a toxic, seven-year relationship where she was insulted, disrespected, and manipulated. Each time the friend tried to leave, she’d go running back to her ex or into the arms of someone new.
Despite the OP’s patience wearing thin, she always stuck around to pick up the pieces, so when her friend finally left the toxic relationship earlier in the year, she was ecstatic. However, then came a new guy which her friend met on social media. She’d seen the red flags from a mile away as the guy didn’t even want to define the relationship, still her friend fell headfirst into it.
During a phone call with the friend, she revealed to the OP that she was pregnant, and the OP couldn’t hold back. She pointed out her friend’s unstable housing, low income, and history of job trouble. She asked where would the friend would live, how would she support a baby, and about her dream of law school.
When the friend admitted she hadn’t thought any of it through, the OP lost it and told her she was too drained to keep supporting someone who never seemed to learn. Though she apologized for her tone, her friend was hurt, and the OP woke up the next morning wondering if she was heartless or just protecting herself from an emotionally draining friendship.
Emotionally draining friendships are defined by patterns that leave one friend consistently exhausted and undervalued. Verywell Mind explains that in such relationships, one person often bears the emotional burden while the other focuses on their own problems, dismisses feelings, or creates unnecessary drama.
Overtime, this strain can develop into compassion fatigue, a recognized condition in which continual emotional support without meaningful change leads to physical and emotional exhaustion. WebMD highlights that individuals experiencing compassion fatigue may feel burned out, numb, anxious, and less able to empathize or maintain supportive roles.
For the OP, constantly investing in a friend who repeatedly made self-destructive decisions likely contributed to this state, making it increasingly difficult to respond with patience or excitement when her friend announced her pregnancy.
In these situations, Journal emphasizes that self-preservation in friendships becomes essential. They note that setting and maintaining boundaries protects emotional health and self-respect, and that it helps individuals recognize toxic behaviors and distance themselves before burnout occurs.
Netizens expressed understanding for the frustration and exhaustion the OP felt after years of supporting a friend who repeatedly made self-destructive choices. They emphasized that her reaction seemed less about the pregnancy itself and more about the cumulative toll of a one-sided friendship.
What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP was wrong for expressing frustration instead of excitement? We would love to know your thoughts!
