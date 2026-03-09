Woman Tells Friend She “Had It Coming” After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend

by

Some people often face a dilemma: if you know your friend’s partner is cheating, do you tell them? According to a 2017 YouGov UK poll, only 53% of Brits would tell their friend that their partner is cheating. On the other hand, 75% would want to know if they were being cheated on.

This woman warned her pal not to befriend her husband’s “pick-me” coworker, but she didn’t listen. So, when the husband kicked her out of her own house and moved in the mistress, the only thing her friend could tell her was, “I told you so.” Still, she wondered if she was being a bad friend and decided to ask for opinions online.

A woman warned her friend not to become pals with her own husband’s manipulative coworker

Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend

Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual image)

The friend didn’t listen and had her marriage implode

Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend

Image credits: gpointstudio (not the actual image)

Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend

Image credits: MrDm (not the actual image)

Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend

Image credits: opolja (not the actual image)

Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend

Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)

Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend

Image credits: [deleted]

In an update, the author detailed some of the unhinged ways “Jane” used to manipulate everyone

Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend

Commenters sided with the author, saying that she did all she could

Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend
Woman Tells Friend She &#8220;Had It Coming&#8221; After Husband Leaves Her For A Pick-Me Friend

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
The Big Bang Theory
Television Predictability: The “I knew it” Moments on the Small Screen
3 min read
Jul, 13, 2016
14 Long-Exposure Photographs Showing Ballet Dancers Slicing Through Space
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
Wife Worried After Getting Anonymous Calls, Mortified After Finding Out It’s Her MIL
3 min read
Oct, 10, 2025
Hey Pandas, Post A Watercolor Painting You Are Proud Of (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Folks Online Share 30 Examples Of The Mandela Effect That Were The Most Confusing To Them
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Rooney Mara
Rooney Mara Almost Quit Acting Following Her Experience On A Nightmare On Elm Street
3 min read
Jan, 19, 2023