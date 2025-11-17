Good Scientist Cartoon: Exploring The Boundaries Between Genius And Stupidity (40 Pics)

Good Scientist Cartoon explores the boundaries between Genius and Stupidity. It is sometimes hilarious, sometimes serious, always absurd. It is sometimes cynical. It is sometimes inventive. It is sometimes provocative. It is always informative. I’ve placed all 800 cartoons in 44 collections on YouTube. Use the “pause” button to get more time to view an individual cartoon. Use “print screen” to keep a permanent copy for yourself.

Below is one cartoon from each collection. Good Scientist Cartoon was originally meant to be a hybrid of three of my very favourite cartoons: Far Side by Gary Larsen, xkcd by Randall Munroe, and Frontiers of Science 1961 to 1987. “Frontiers of Science” was a serious cartoon that introduced the world to the asteroid impact that killed the dinosaurs, and to plate tectonics.

On top of that, it contains factoids of the “Ripley’s Believe it or Not” style, and elements similar to topics on QI.

Why draw a cartoon? I’ve found that in order to get respect, a scientist has to dumb things down. And a cartoon REALLY dumbs things down. When reading these, keep in mind that each cartoon is meant to be absurd, like Far Side, and you may get pleasure from keeping a tally of which cartoon is Genius and which is Stupidity.

More info: youtu.be

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

#40

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
