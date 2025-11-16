People React To ‘Antiwork’ Going Under After One Mod’s Awkward Interview With Fox News

The r/AntiWork subreddit suddenly went private on Wednesday following a Fox News interview between anchor Jesse Watters and one of the moderators, Doreen Ford, a 30-year-old dog walker.

Now, this online group is locked from view. “We’re closed while we deal with the cleanup from ongoing brigading, and will be back soon,” the mods wrote in a message to the forum. On Reddit, “brigading” refers to a coordinated effort from one group to disrupt another subreddit’s work: downvoting comments to censor them, spamming with posts and messages.

The community, which describes itself as “a subreddit for those who want to end work, are curious about ending work, [and] want to get the most out of a work-free life,” was created in 2013 and since then has become one of the fastest-growing groups on Reddit with over 1.7M members.

Ford was chosen to speak on behalf of the community with Watters. Unfortunately, the interview diverged from discussing the antiwork movement to focusing on the moderator and their life aspirations. Ford’s appearance on the show attracted criticism, making followers worried about how the movement came off on TV. Read on for the whole interview.

The popular AntiWork subreddit suddenly went private after one moderator decided to go on Fox News

After receiving backlash for the interview, the mods decided to temporarily shut down the site

This did not go well with the community members, and here’s how they reacted

#1 The Post Responsible For Shutting Down R/Antiwork? I Took This Screenshot About 15 Minutes Ago. This Post Has Over 100 Awards In Approximately 1 Hour. Now R/Antiwork Is Gone

Image source: Uncutdix

#2 You Go Antiwork Mods!

Image source: ireallylikecrickets

#3 Got Banned For This Of Course, This Sentiment Should Be Kept In Mind Going Forward

Image source: Ajm721

#4 Fox Won This Round

Image source: NewAgePhilosophr

#5 Not Sure If There Is A Better Place For This Lol

Image source: loluo

#6 Antiwork Banned This Before Going Private

Image source: Wonka9000

#7 Antiwork Could Save Others From Terrible Managers, But Not Itself

Image source: throwaway_ghast

#8 A Conversation With The Mod That Did The Interview On Fox News

Image source: _Sznr_

#9 Everyone Right Now:

Image source: FaviFake

#10 Antiwork

Image source: WorkReform

#11 A Two Part Story

Image source: NoSatisfaction4251

#12 A Meme For My Fellow Refugees

Image source: klayb

#13 Hello There

Image source: creamyg0odne55

#14 When You See Your Dog Walker On Fox

Image source: MajorFuckingTom

#15 Don’t Forget Why We’re Here

Image source: janedoi, twitter.com

#16 Anyone Would Do The Same

Image source: kahhblam

#17 Instead Of Acting Like Adults And Realizing They Messed Up

Image source: TheDarkCrusader_

#18 I Was Banned From A Certain Thread For Talking About The Interview

Image source: steelersfanrant

#19 The Absolute State Of The Sub After That Disastrous Interview

Image source: AJ_Crowley_29

#20 Antiwork Banned This Before Going Private

Image source: Wonka9000

#21 Antiwork

Image source: Wonka9000

#22 Transparency Is Key

Image source: RIOP3L

#23 This Is What A Mod Should Be

Image source: SuperNici

#24 Lack Of Preparation Killed R/Antiwork

Image source: IndianaRN

#25 Pretty Accurate Representation Of Aw Sub Right Now

Image source: grizzlyadoms

#26 Antiwork

#27 “Trolling”

Image source: BladeCoomer2049

#28 Antiwork

#29 Antiwork Banned This Before Going Private

Image source: Wonka9000

#30 Seriously, Thank You

Image source: SkepticDrinker

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
