50 Most Wholesome Couple Posts That Made People Believe In Relationships Again

Love can be such a sad and weary game to play. We struggle between an uncontrollable desire to make things work and nudging our egos up to the point we burn out.
Paradoxically, it’s never been so easy to feel this lonely in the age of dating apps when your love interest is available a swipe away. So we all need a gentle reminder not only for a dentist’s visit, but also so that we know that true love exists and that we all deserve it.
And for this reason, Bored Panda has compiled some of the most beautiful and heartwarming couple posts to lift up our spirits. Most importantly, it’s little things that seem to keep the flame burning, like a plastic cockroach you’ve put into each other’s shoe for the past 20 years or playing Mario Kart over a cup of tea since 2001.
#1 Marie’s Family Abandoned Her After She Married Jake, Her True Love In 1948. They’re Still Happily Married For Over 70 Years Through The Power Of Love
Her dad told her, “If you marry that man you will never set foot in this house again.” Mary soon learned that most people felt the same way. The first years of their marriage living in Birmingham were hell – no one would speak to them, they couldn’t find anywhere to live because no one would rent to a black man, and they had no money. But they didn’t give up.
Gradually life became easier. Mary got teaching jobs, ending up as a deputy headteacher. Jake worked in a factory and then got a job at the Post Office. Slowly they made friends, but it was difficult. Mary used to tell people, “Before I invite you to my home… My husband is black.” Some would never talk to her again.
Last year they celebrated their 70th anniversary and they are still very much in love, and never regretted what they did.
Image source: Keith Anderson
#2 91 Year Old Vivian Boyack Marrying Her Girlfriend Alice Dubes After 72 Years Of Relationship
Image source: Corbis Images
#3 If This Isn’t Goals Idk What Is
Image source: keenertaylor
#4 That’s A Wifey Material
Image source: KMNSCN
#5 Husband Spends 2 Years Planting Thousands Of Scented Flowers For His Blind Wife To Smell And Get Her Out Of Depression
Image source: soranews24.com
#6 The Davids
Image source: KAreports, KAreports
#7 Confession
Image source: stephthemess
#8 Every Day My Parents Play Mario Kart 64 To See Who Will Make A Cuppa Tea. They’ve Done This Religiously Since 2001
Image source: bork1138
#9 This Vietnamese Couple Has Been Married For 70 Years
Image source: corgems
#10 An Old Man Taking Pictures Of His Wife Without Her Realizing
Image source: justanordinarydad
#11 This Couple And Their Cockroach
Image source: scribereamo
#12 This Is Who I Married
I was painting my nails and made a comment that I forget I don’t have to paint my pinky nail on my left hand. I simply forget that I lost my pinky, but it is always kind of a bummer when I am reminded. Matt said “I will be your surrogate pinky. You can paint my pinky to match your nails for the rest of our lives”
And so we did…
I cannot imagine a sweeter, kinder man. No words adequately describe our love.
Image source: reddit
#13 Beautiful Couple
Image source: AD_GD
#14 My Mom And I Went To Safeway To Get Some Groceries And We Ran Into My Dad Buying Flowers For Her
Image source: Vexfreeze
#15 Howard Foster And Myra Clark Reconnected And Married More Than 45 Years Later After Racism Forced Them Apart. They Now Hold Hands While They Fall Asleep Every Night
Image source: Myra Clark, Myra Clark
#16 Quarantine Doesn’t Stop Husband From Supporting His Wife During Her Chemo Treatments
“No visitors allowed for Chemo due to the virus but that didn’t stop Albert L. Conner! Thank you for all your continued love and support.”
Image source: Kelly Harrell Conner
#17 60 Years On And My Grandad Still Looks At My Granny With So Much Love
Image source: lucyvlt
#18 They Were Surfing On An Ironing Board In A Rain – Now I Understand The Importance Of Finding Someone To Grow Old With
Image source: Forrison_Hard
#19 Proud Dads
Image source: terrell.and.jarius
#20 I Think About That A Lot
Image source: tiffany_tran7
#21 He Was Dirt Poor, She Was Rich. Her Family Threatened To Disown Her If She Married Him
She decided she loved him more than any inheritance and went on to marry him and have two kids. He loved her so much he died holding her hand. Ladies and gentlemen, my grandparents.
Image source: mrsboucher-
#22 My Mom Fast Asleep And Holding My Dad’s Arm About 30 Minutes Before He Passed Away. I’ve Never Shared This Photo Before, But Thought It Was A Great Picture Of True Love
Image source: Tazmerican
#23 The Coolest Couple I Know 1972 / 2019
“He was in law school, so he needed a reader (the university provides them, for the visually impaired). She was his reader. They became friends, and then…”
Image source: Detroitaa
#24 My Partner And I Bought Each Other The Same Anniversary Card
Image source: itcamefrombeneath
#25 This Is True Love
The story behind this picture of my grandparents: They have been married for over 60 years. My grandmother is suffering from dementia and has recently had a stroke. But as soon as he walked in she said “that’s my boyfriend Willis” and he laid there with her.
Image source: intellectualimagery
#26 I Married My Best Friend This Weekend
Image source: letouxftw
#27 This Adorable Arab Couple
Image source: reddit
#28 Japanese Married Couple Wears Coordinated Outfits Everyday
Image source: bonpon511, bonpon511
#29 40 Years, Folks. 40 Years
Image source: Chris Porsz, Chris Porsz
#30 Smart
Image source: My_Memes_Will_Cure_U
#31 We Were In A Long Line At The Grocery. This Man Said He Had To Go Use The Restroom, But Instead He Secretly Bought Flowers For His Wife And Hid Them Behind His Back
Image source: iteachonmars
#32 The Couple On The Woodstock Album Cover, Still Together 50 Years Later
Image source: jmlevinemd.com, Burk Uzzle
#33 Candid Shots Show A Victorian Couple From The 1890s Who Cannot Help But Laugh When Getting Their Picture Taken
Image source: imgur
#34 Goals
Image source: no__WEY
#35 Relationship Goals
Image source: SydneyWidenhou1
#36 I Have Covid And My Fiancee Leaves Food For Me And Then Sits In The Hallway So We Can Eat Together. Tonight I Got Surprise Hot Cocoa
Image source: alittleredportleft
#37 1967-2018 Same Bike, Same Couple
Image source: ZhangZheSheng
#38 Hiking
Image source: samanthabhassan
#39 Two Of My Clients, A Couple Who Have Been Together For Over 40 Years, Found Out That I Like Ducks. So They Stopped By My Office For The Sole Purpose Of Bringing Me Every Duck They Owned
Image source: cochrane0123
#40 Couple At Woodstock 48 Hours After They Met And 50 Years Later
Image source: PBS Distribution, Ben Trivett
#41 Awesome
Image source: uhhhell
#42 My Dad Was Admitted To The Hospital Right Before Christmas. We Didn’t Know If He Would Make It Home At All And Especially Not For Christmas
This is my parents slow dancing to “I’ll be home for Christmas” on Christmas Day.
Image source: king12807
#43 Husband And Wife Getting Wholesomely Weird When No One Is Watching
Image source: f__h
#44 Today I Married My Best Friend
Image source: Joshyboy28
#45 Today My Wife Is Officially Under 200 Lbs And I Was Finally Able To Do A Chin Up For The First Time In My Life
Image source: 3995346
#46 Elderly Man Learns To Do Wife’s Makeup Before She Turns Blind
“Why I love my job so much! Meet Jean and Brian two of our very loyal customers, Brian was in for another makeup lesson today as he does his wife’s makeup every day as she is going blind, such a wonderful couple who live their life to the full!”
Image source: itsscottsummers
#47 83 & 84-Year-Old Couple Model Clothes Forgotten At Their Laundry Shop In Taiwan
Image source: wantshowasyoung
#48 My Wife Before And After Saying “I Love You”
Image source: 1thepapa
#49 The Things My Dad Sends My Mom
Image source: brigittemontes
#50 2020 Ain’t All Bad. I Asked This Handsome Fellow On The Right To Marry Me And He Said Yes
Image source: andmancan
