Woman Sparks Wild Theories After Claiming She Gets Odd “Pulling Sensations” In Scalp Only After Showering At Home

A 21-year-old woman who lives with her father has gone viral after sharing a baffling shower-related experience on Reddit on August 1.
She explained that every time she showers at home—particularly while washing her hair—she feels a strange “pulling sensation” across her scalp, similar to the early stages of a mild migraine.
“The sensation doesn’t just go away after the shower either. It seems to get worse throughout the day, and if I shower at night, I often can’t sleep because I feel so uncomfortable,” she added.
Platform users floated a wide range of theories about what could be causing her symptoms, while also suggesting possible solutions.
“Get a carbon monoxide detector,” one user urged, while another recommended, “Put a voltage tester on the shower head.”
A woman’s shower routine became a source of discomfort for her
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The woman’s Reddit post revealed that her problem has persisted for the past few years.
In addition to the pulling sensation, she said she also experiences “a weird burning feeling and a stuffy/out of breath feeling.”
Initially, she assumed it was stress-related or perhaps a lingering symptom of COVID. However, she said she noticed a very specific pattern.
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“When I shower at a hotel, friend’s house, or just anywhere else, I feel completely fine. Even using a pool shower doesn’t cause it, and washing my hair in my own sink is much better.”
The symptoms “seem to happen specifically when I wash my hair in my shower at home.”
The woman said she has tried sanitizing her shower, letting the water run for a while before stepping in to eliminate any built-up dirt, disinfecting the shower head by soaking it in apple cider vinegar, replacing the shower head altogether, and looking into her very old heater.
She has also changed her hair care products to rule out the possibility of an allergy while noting that her dad, who uses the same shower, does not experience the same symptoms.
She, however, added that his showers are shorter than hers as she has long hair.
The user asked Redditors if they had experienced something similar and to point her toward something she may be missing—and they did exactly that.
Many pointed to carbon monoxide exposure as a potential cause
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“This happened to someone I know. Their on-demand tankless water heater wasn’t properly vented. It ran on gas and was releasing carbon monoxide into the bathroom. I was by the wall next to the shower, so it was especially bad for that one specific shower. They got really sick one night while taking a bath,” one shared.
“The heater is releasing carbon monoxide,” another echoed, adding, “When it accumulates in a closed bathroom, it reduces the amount of available oxygen and interferes with the body’s ability to absorb oxygen into the bloodstream. This can quickly lead to brain hypoxia, loss of consciousness, seizures, and, in severe cases, d**th.”
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The symptoms described by this user aligned with information shared by the Mayo Clinic, a top nonprofit medical center in the United States.
The institution also described carbon monoxide as a colorless, tasteless, and odorless gas.
Because it cannot be detected through human senses, it is often referred to as a “silent ki**er.”
As a possible solution, a third commenter suggested that she install a digital carbon monoxide detector capable of displaying a “parts-per-million reading.”
“Put it in the bathroom, then turn the water on as if you were going to take a shower. Leave the bathroom, close the door behind you, and let it run for at least as long as you would bathe. It will tell you if you have carbon monoxide p**soning,” they explained.
Others suggested possible causes ranging from mold exposure to an electrical issue in the bathroom
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“Mold in the shower stall!” a Redditor said, sharing, “It happened to me and my family once. Kept falling ill till I opened a wall and found it growing three feet up”
According to the Cleveland Clinic, inhaling mold spores can irritate the respiratory tract and trigger allergic reactions, asthma attacks, or breathing difficulties.
It can also cause neurological symptoms like headaches and migraines in those who are severely sensitive to mold.
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“Electric current passing through the body also makes you feel weird,” a second user on the platform said.
“Where I live, a woman kept feeling an electric shock when using the shower. Her house was next to an electrical substation, and she was getting stray voltage on her water line,” added a third.
“It’s 1000% this,” remarked another.
Several users meanwhile suggested that the woman change her posture when showering, with one advising, “Do not turn your head up because you said you feel fine when you wash your hair in the sink.”
Bathroom lighting was also raised as a cause for her problem
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“I bet it’s the lighting. For some people, certain lighting conditions will trigger a migraine, which gets worse for the rest of the day even after they get away from that lighting condition,” one commented.
“This gets overlooked a lot. I have issues with lighting, and it affects me in ways that you wouldn’t necessarily attribute to lights,” another mirrored.
“Bingo,” a third added, advising the woman to shower without the lights on.
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The woman responded to the solutions in her Reddit post on August 2, saying a lot of them were difficult for her to implement because her father isn’t supportive of her concerns and is unwilling to pay.
“I’d either have to do something quietly or hope the situation changes,” the woman added.
Netizens kept discussing the cause behind the woman’s concerns
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