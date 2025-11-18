“Offensively Hot” Calvin Klein Underwear Campaign Features Jeremy Allen White Wet By The Pool

Jeremy Allen White rocked the internet with yet another thirst trap Calvin Klein campaign, this time reminding fans that hydration is indeed important. But more so, new elements to the sexy ad left people stunned, such as introducing his love of dogs, coffee, and summer in Los Angeles, USA. Additionally, Jeremy channeled Bruce Springsteen in denim amid the highly anticipated biopic about the singer.
Calvin Klein launched its new fall 2024 campaign featuring The Bear actor on Tuesday (August 27), baffling people on social media.
Taking to its official Instagram page, the US brand shared a photograph of Jeremy embodying rock energy in the 1990s, wearing a trucker jacket with sleeves cut off.
The picture, which was photographed by Mert Alas, amazed followers, as an Instagram user commented: “Oh Jeremy Allen the man you are.”
Image credits: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images
Another person envied the actor’s Spanish singer girlfriend, writing: “Oh la Rosalía.”
Calvin Klein went on to share a mini carousel of another snap showcasing Jeremy sitting by a pool with a pair of German shepherds and a clip of the star drinking water.
“Experience ultra-light underwear with a cool feel. Introducing Modern Air, now on CalvinKlein.com,” the American fashion designer wrote in the caption, as an observer commented: “The is offensively hot.”
Image credits: Calvin Klein
“Does he like dogs? Cause like I like dogs too!” a netizen added.
A commenter noted: “I’m here for the dogs….and Jeremy, but mainly for the dogs.”
Finally, Calvin Klein shared a picture of Jeremy wearing the brand’s new cotton classic briefs, leaving fans gobsmacked once again, as a viewer stated: “Forgive me, Father, for I have zoomed.”
Image credits: calvinklein
“Have mercy!” a cybernaut exclaimed. “Adding the dogs was unfair. You have broken us.”
Meanwhile, others pointed to their apparent jealousy of Rosalïa, who has been known to be in a relationship with Jeremy since November, as an additional person penned: “Now I can see it, Rosalía.”
A separate individual chimed in: “Rosalía is lucky.”
Calvin Klein also uploaded a longer format of the campaign to its official YouTube page on Tuesday, drawing just as much attention, as a user commented: “I cannot explain how grateful I am to the Calvin Klein team.”
A viewer quipped: “Never thought I’d be a grown adult trying to buy a poster for my bedroom wall.”
“There is something about this guy…beautiful. Can’t wait to see him as Springsteen!” a fan added in reference to the upcoming Deliver Me From Nowhere biopic, in which Jeremy was cast to play The Boss, AKA Bruce Springsteen.
Additionally, Jeremy channeled Bruce Springsteen in denim amid the highly anticipated biopic about the singer
Image credits: Calvin Klein
In the new Calvin Klein video, which was directed and shot by Mert Alas, the 33-year-old actor was captured in the sun-drenched Hollywood Hills lounging by a pool while sipping a morning coffee.
He was subsequently filmed learning his lines and playing with the pair of German Shepherds to Tommy James & the Shondells’ cult track Crimson & Clover.
Speaking on the campaign, Jeremy said in a press release: “Calvin Klein’s aesthetic has always been timeless, and it was great to be back with them and the entire creative team for this new campaign.”
Image credits: Calvin Klein
The native New Yorker shot his first Calvin Klein underwear campaign way up on a Manhattan rooftop, posing in his skivvies against the skyline.
Aside from the West Coast locale, the main distinction from the first campaign is that White is now actually wearing jeans, GQ Magazine reported on Tuesday.
“I felt so insecure leading up to the shoot itself, and it felt kind of crazy,” Jeremy told GQ. “Acting on film or TV and then doing these sort of campaigns or photo shoots, there’s such a big difference – because in film and TV, your job is to sort of forget the camera is there, and then with these sort of shoots, your partner is sort of the photographer and the camera.”
Image credits: Calvin Klein
The Emmy Awards winner continued: “And so I was concerned about making that work. But yeah, it felt really special.
“I was in New York when the first campaign went up. When they put the billboard up in Houston, I woke up early that morning and I went with a buddy of mine who brought his camera and took it in before the public took it in.
“And that felt really wonderful and intimate, and like an achievement. It was still just mine in a really nice way.
“And then everybody else saw it in the weeks to come. For the most part, people were excited about it, and that was cool and surprising.
“I mean, like so many things in my life right now, they’re all very cool and surprising.”
Jeremy went on to open up about his forthcoming role as Bruce Springsteen and his notable sense of fashion, saying: “I’m very much a jeans guy. You can say that, yeah. Jeans are also a big part of the Springsteen lore.”
Jeremy will play The Boss, AKA Bruce Springsteen, in the upcoming Deliver Me From Nowhere biopic
Image credits: Bruce Springsteen
“Bruce Springsteen– a fellow jeans guy. Bruce Springsteen is – I mean this in the very best way – he’s a guy.
“He’s a jeans and T-shirt kind of guy. It was exciting to know going into this thing that we had at least that in common.”
The Golden Globes winner shared how he had been preparing for his The Boss role, telling GQ: “I’m really lucky that there’s sort of a team of folks now in place to help young actors portray rock stars.
“I’ve got a really talented group of people helping me train vocally, musically, to get ready for this thing.
“I’m also really lucky [that] Bruce is really supportive of the film, and so I’ve had some access to him and he’s just the greatest guy.
The new Calvin Klein campaign stunned fans
“Also, there’s just so much footage. It’s really great to go down a YouTube rabbit hole and find him at all these different periods in his life and be able to listen to his speaking voice as well as his singing voice.
“That’s kind of been the deal, just listening to him a lot and watching him a lot. It’s been really fun preparing.”
Deliver Me From Nowhere explores the making of Springsteen’s 1982 album, Nebraska, which followed the singer-songwriter’s huge The River album, the Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday.
Calvin Klein also uploaded a longer format of the campaign to its official YouTube page
The album has the trademark blue-collar vibe of many other Springsteen albums, but it is also full of bleak and hopeless themes, accompanied by sparse instruments.
Scott Cooper will reportedly direct the film and said in April that the record “had a profound impact on [him] and [his] work.”
The movie doesn’t yet have a release date, as per the Hollywood Reporter.
The underwear ad continued to ignite heated reactions
