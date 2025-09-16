Man Ends Marriage Over Wife Gaining 120 Lbs, Paints Her As Cheater, She Reveals Truth To His Fam

There are many reasons why relationships come to an end, whether it be the couple’s incompatibility or their love just fading away. Unfortunately, there are some superficial people who care more about their partner’s appearance and use that as an excuse to break up.
The original poster’s (OP) ex-husband belongs in this category, as he claimed to no longer be attracted to her after she gained weight. However, he didn’t have the guts to reveal the truth to his family, so he lied to them. Years later, she was completely shocked when she found out what he had told them. Read on to find out!
More info: Reddit
Some people only fall in love with their partner’s physical appearance, not with who they are
Image credits: prostock-studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)
The poster married her boyfriend when they were 19, but she started gaining weight in her mid-20s and he didn’t like it
Image credits: Legal_Actuator4074
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Apparently, he found her unattractive as she gained more weight, and since she couldn’t lose it, they got divorced
Image credits: Legal_Actuator4074
Image credits: teksomolika / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Years later, she found out that her ex had told his family they divorced because she cheated on him; upset by this, she revealed the truth
Image credits: Legal_Actuator4074
Surprisingly, she got a call from him, as he was angry that it created problems in his current marriage
In today’s story, OP tells us how she found out about the lies her ex told about her to his family. They got married when they were both 19 and had been dating for around 3 years. Things went haywire between them when she started gaining weight in her mid-20s. She was really stressed out due to work when she developed a terrible binge eating disorder (BED).
Data shows that BED affects almost 3% of the American population, and experts warn that it can complicate mental health conditions and physical problems. They also suggest that people whose loved ones have it should be sensitive about it and support them. Sadly, OP’s husband did the exact opposite of this after she gained about 120 lbs. at that point in time.
He told her that he was worried about her health and that he wouldn’t be attracted to her if she gained more weight. Of course, she was devastated by this, and anyone would be! Research suggests that people with an eating disorder might have low self-esteem. His words might have further worsened it for our dear poster, as it almost feels like a punch in the gut, right?
She tried really hard to lose weight, but it never happened, as dieting just made it worse. In the end, the couple decided to get divorced, and the poster confessed that she didn’t really hate him for it or anything. After that, years passed, and both of them got married and had their own families, when one day, OP ran into her ex-sister-in-law and found out something truly upsetting.
Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Apparently, the woman claimed that she was very surprised by how things ended with the couple, and, confused by this, the poster asked her what she meant. It turns out that the man had told his side of the family that they got divorced because OP had an affair! Just imagine how surprised the poor poster must’ve felt to hear such awful lies.
She quickly clarified her side of the story and told the other woman the complete truth, and she was just shocked. Well, OP confessed that it didn’t really bother her and went home without thinking more about it. However, that’s not the end of the story, folks. She suddenly got a call from her ex-husband, who sounded pretty pissed off and asked why she had exposed him.
The poster’s ex-sister-in-law had told the whole family about it, and they were all calling out the guy. In fact, it had even created problems in his current marriage as well. After listening to all this, the poster felt bad that she had told the truth, and wondered whether she should’ve kept her mouth shut. Probably confused, she vented online and asked Redditors for their advice.
They gave her a reality check that she should not feel guilty about anything, as all she had done was tell the truth. They also felt that her ex-husband was a very shallow fellow and his current wife also deserved to know what kind of a person he is. Honestly, I agree with them because who knows, if he did it once, he might do it again, right?
What about you, though? What would you do if you were in her shoes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!
Folks instantly sided with the poster but questioned why she even felt guilty in the first place for outing such a shallow man
Follow Us