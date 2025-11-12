I Use Metal And Natural Stones To Express The Beauty Of The Animal Kingdom

by

Hello, my name is Olga and I am a jewelry designer. But, as I wrote in my previous post, by education I am a biologist and very fond of animals. Among other worldly creatures, I highlight, in particular, deers. Their grace and magical image are so strong and fascinating, and they make such a strong impression on me that I cannot resist, so a deer is the most popular image in the jewelry I make.

On one web-site I read that “when you have the deer as a spirit animal, you are highly sensitive and have a strong intuition. By affinity with this animal, you have the power to deal with challenges with grace. You master the art of being both determined and gentle in your approach. The deer totem wisdom imparts those with a special connection to this animal with the ability to be vigilant, move quickly, and trust their instincts to get out the trickiest situations”. One can argue about the unscientific nature of this approach, but internally, I really agree with what is described.

Surprisingly, the deer can be inscribed in almost any model of jewelry – in necklaces, earrings and even in rings. And I would like to share my handmade jewelry with you and get your feedback if it possible :)

Thank you for your attention, given to my post :)

More info: Etsy

Here are just a few examples of pendants with deers from my collection

As one can easily see, adult deer fits well in jewelry as a small deer (like Bambi)

Pendant-brooch-transformer

As I wrote, deers look great in earrings

And even a ring with a deer form is not a problem

The Silver Hoof, the magical deer

And finally, I want to share with you a video about the process of making a brooch with a deer. I called it “The Silver Hoof”, like the magical deer from the Russian fairy tale about a deer leaving gems when he stamped his foot.

