Fans Cry Foul After Justin Bieber Abandons Wife Hailey And Exits The Grammys With Another Woman

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s marriage is once again under intense scrutiny after the singer was allegedly spotted “abandoning” his wife at a Grammys after-party.
In now-viral clips circulating across social media, the 31-year-old Canadian singer was filmed leaving with friends and several women, while Hailey took a separate solo car ride.
The duo’s separate party exit has sparked wild theories online, as netizens heavily debated whether Justin was “cheating,” after a mysterious woman was reportedly seen with him.
“Leaving the function with a car full of girls while your wife walks to the curb alone is actually diabolical,” one social media user wrote.
Image credits: Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Following the 2026 Grammy Awards on February 1, the Biebers attended multiple celebrations and star-studded after-parties that night.
The event marked a major red carpet return for Justin and Hailey as a duo, as it was their first official joint appearance at the Grammys in four years, with their last outing being in 2022.
It was also the lovebirds’ first major red carpet appearance since the birth of their son, Jack Blues Bieber, in August 2024.
Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Image credits: quantum_on
Justin and Hailey are no strangers to online backlash and speculation about their marital status, which has been rampant for nearly a decade now, following their September 2018 marriage.
And their Grammys appearance sparked yet another wave of online rumors and negative chatter, with heated “cheating” accusations swirling after the two were seen leaving a star-studded bash at the Polo Lounge separately.
Image credits: BACKGRID
The event took place at the Beverly Hills Hotel, where the iconic Polo Lounge was transformed into a nightclub for a party hosted by Larry Jackson’s Gamma.
Fans and paparazzi filmed Hailey leaving the party first, stepping out solo in a black Mercedes-Maybach SUV.
Meanwhile, the Yukon singer reportedly stayed back at the party and was eventually filmed leaving in a large van with a group of male friends and several unidentified women, fueling the rumor mill.
The Daisies singer was seen shielding his face with his hands as he appeared alongside a “mysterious woman,” identified as Anastasia Karanikolaou
Image credits: selovelenaa
One viral fan account dedicated to the Rhode founder on X, @HBieberDaily, shared a side-by-side collage of Hailey leaving alone, alongside a brief clip of Justin getting into a van with a group of male and female friends, including one of Hailey’s closest friends, Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou.
The post, which has since garnered nearly 6 million views, was captioned, “After the Grammys after-party, Justin Bieber was seen getting into his car with friends and several girls, while Hailey Bieber left the event alone.”
Image credits: Sailordecolora
“One mysterious woman in particular drew attention for staying inside the vehicle waiting for him.”
While the user did not name the “mysterious woman,” people in the comment section were quick to identify Stassie.
The drama quickly sparked intense criticism aimed at both the singer and Hailey’s friend, who appeared in the viral footage.
Image credits: haileybieber
One displeased user bluntly wrote, “Yeee yeeee Hailey’s friend… With a friend like that, I don’t need enemies.”
A second user commented, “The fakeness of the people surrounding you haileybieber, these people aren’t your real friends… You’re coming home alone, and Anastasia… are acting like those call girls chasing after Justin Bieber. I guarantee you that true friends don’t do what they do.”
From heated “cheating” accusations to comments like, “This couple has to be the most embarrassing one ever,” social media was flooded with backlash
Image credits: lilbieber
“Hailey wants that, she has no problem with him going out with girls, as long as she’s Justin Bieber’s wife,” sarcastically added a third netizen.
“Justin cheating his beautiful wife? I don’t know why big celebrities have fantasies to have so much of affairs , ignoring wife in public and not respecting her in front of others is a crime.”
However, many fans of the couple defended them, arguing that their separate exits were likely due to their mutually agreed parental priorities.
Image credits: snowstxrmm
Image credits: snowwpetall
One supporter wrote, “Stassie & Justine = Hailey’s besties. Hailey went home to Jack Blues. Separate cars = logistics, not drama. This account’s whole personality is manufacturing tea that doesn’t exist.”
Another user in agreement chimed in, “Chill bro, he just hanging out with his friends,” while a third user added, “hailey prob went home to their son to let JB his moment.”
The Biebers have been subject to rumors and speculation time and time again for nearly a decade, ever since their 2018 marriage
Image credits: haileybieber
“Guys I’m sure they both have lives of their own that don’t revolve around each other, you guys are always itching and shaking to reach for the cheating card. God forbid they have friends and socialize.”
But many refuted the parenting explanation, echoing, “Embarrassing.. and don’t tell me she had to go home bc of the baby ? I am sure he was sound asleep with the nanny !! He looks like a free man boarding a party bus.”
Image credits: lilbieber
The new controversy also exploded just days after the two-time Grammy winner unveiled a massive new back tattoo dedicated to his wife during his performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards.
The new ink reportedly strongly resembled Hailey’s March 2020 Elle magazine cover titled The Secret Life of Mrs. Bieber.
As the rumor continues to blow up online, neither Justin nor Hailey have publicly addressed it yet.
“It gets to a point where I genuinely feel bad for her and her child…..” expressed one disappointed user, while another added, “He doesn’t love his wife, that’s what it seems like.”
