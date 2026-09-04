Woman Allegedly Rejects Man On Second Date, Footage Of His Brutal Reaction Now Being Used To Raise Awareness

Amber Marie Mitchell, a Louisville resident, allegedly went on a second date with a man named Nathan Seale, determined to end things amicably, but was instead subjected to horrific violence by him.
The incident went viral after her best friend, Abbey Carbone, posted CCTV footage of the incident on Facebook, along with details, to warn other women in the area who might find themselves face-to-face with the man in the future.
Netizens were shocked to witness the man’s vicious reaction to allegedly being rejected, which started with him throwing a glass of beer on her face.
“What an absolute piece of garbage,” one person said.
Nathan Seale pushed and kicked Amber Mitchell after she allegedly ended their brief relationship on second date
On September 3, 2026, Abbey, known on Facebook as “Abagle Bone,” shared that Nathan Seale had “put hands” on her best friend at Nachbar, a Germantown pub in Louisville.
“This was after two dates and her rejecting him. This was after approximately 30 days of knowing each other,” Abbey wrote.
“She got bad vibes and wanted to break it off, and this is the result. She went to a public place, but unfortunately, it was late AF and the patio was empty. Thank God for cameras.”
The video starts with Nathan picking up a glass of beer, Amber reaching for it, and him emptying it on her face. She then stands up to retaliate, and he shoves her hard.
She topples against the bench and falls. She tries to stand, but Nathan gets up and kicks Amber in the torso, making her fall back against a trash can.
She finally gets up and gets hold of an empty glass bottle from the table as Nathan picks up his purse, seemingly to leave.
Seeing Amber grab the bottle, he puts his hand on her throat and shoves once again. Amber falls, and Nathan walks away.
The video ends with her walking back to the table, holding a hand against her face, and picking up her phone.
Netizens were divided over the incident as Amber pursued a police report against Nathan
Abbey added in her post that Nachbar staff handled the situation adequately and Nathan has been banned from the establishment.
“She’s filing a police report and going through all the proper channels. She is with family now and gave me permission to share everywhere. We NEED to protect other women, and this man needs to GO,” she concluded.
An update on the post said that “both workplaces” of Nathan have confirmed they have fired him, and an Emergency Protective Order (EPO) and court date were set.
Most viewers were appalled by the man’s behavior, but many defended his actions, claiming Amber reached for his drink first and then picked up a bottle.
“Definitely a POS that belongs in jail. Also, 30 days does not deserve an in-person breakup,” one person said. Another wrote, “Your friend deserves better for sure, and he needs to learn a lesson.”
“She physically initiated the confrontation twice and then picked up a bottle to threaten him with. He was defending himself,” one person defended Nathan.
“She tried to grab his glass as he was trying to get a drink, and it escalated from there. She looks like the aggressor here,” wrote another.
Amber shed light on the event after users claimed Nathan acted in self-defense
Responding to those who were in support of Nathan Seale, Amber herself spoke up, explaining what went down at the pub.
“I never once touched him,” she wrote. “Yes, I did go to dump his beer out after sitting there being berated and called every name in the book, after already 24 hours of being harassed by 6 different accounts every time I’d block a new one.”
“I stood up after he dumped the beer on me. I grabbed the bottle because it was the closest thing to me, and it became apparent I was not in front of someone safe.”
“If you are friends with Nathan Seale or have the nerve to defend him, then unfriend me,” she added. “This is me, and this happened just a few hours ago at Nachbar.”
According to the USA’s National Domestic Violence Hotline, 1 in 4 women (24.3%) and 1 in 7 men (13.8%) aged 18 and older in the US have been the victim of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
Less than 40% of the women who experience violence do not seek judicial or psychological help.
From 1994 to 2010, approximately 4 in 5 victims of intimate partner violence were female.
World Health Organization’s 2023 estimates state that globally, about 1 in 3 (31.6%) of women worldwide (840 million women and girls) have been subjected to intimate partner violence.
“What a despicable dude,” one reader commented
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