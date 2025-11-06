Sibling Is Pressured To Help Pay For Plastic Surgery That Will Supposedly Cure Sister’s BDD

Most people would do anything they could to help their siblings. If they need a ride home from the airport, big brother will be there. If they’re going through a painful breakup, little sis will show up with Ben & Jerry’s and a stack of their favorite movies.
But the situation becomes a bit more complicated when your sister expects to be given thousands of dollars… One concerned sibling reached out to Reddit for advice after finding out that their sister planned to have plastic surgery to “cure” her mental health issues. Below, you’ll find the full story, as well as some of the replies invested readers shared.
This person’s sister has decided to have surgery to try to “fix” her body dysmorphia
Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)
But they’re extremely hesitant about contributing any money towards their sister’s operations
Image credits: Karola G (not the actual image)
Image credits: Bizon (not the actual image)
Image credits: ElevatorLogical
Body dysmorphic disorder affects between 1% and 3% of the population
Nobody wants to see a loved one struggle with mental health issues. It’s painful to know that there’s nothing you can do to fix the situation, especially when it seems to be getting worse and worse over time.
According to the Mayo Clinic, body dysmorphic disorder (BDD) is “a mental health condition in which you can’t stop thinking about one or more perceived defects or flaws in your appearance — a flaw that appears minor or can’t be seen by others.”
Those suffering from this disorder may feel embarrassed, ashamed and anxious about their appearance, which often leads to them avoiding social situations.
They might also focus intensely on their body and appearance, obsessively checking how they look in a mirror and asking for reassurance from those around them. It’s also common for those with BDD to see cosmetic surgery as a solution to “fix” their perceived flaws.
The International OCD Foundation reports that BDD currently affects between 1.7% and 2.9% of the population, meaning that it’s just as common as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and even more prevalent than anorexia nervosa and schizophrenia.
Individuals struggling with BDD are often tormented by thoughts that they are ugly and/or deformed, and many believe that others notice their appearance and make fun of it or view it negatively. They might constantly compare themselves to others and attempt to hide their body or “flaws” behind certain clothes, makeup or styling.
Image credits: romanzaiets (not the actual image)
Cosmetic surgery is not considered a viable solution for treating BDD
But there’s no quick fix for tackling this mental health issue. Not even plastic surgery is a viable solution. Dr. Foiz Ahmed warns on his site that the majority of patients with BDD do not actually see any improvement after having a cosmetic procedure.
In fact, 83% admit that they’re still dissatisfied with their appearance after surgery. This is because BDD is a psychological disorder, rather than a physical one. So “fixing” something on the outside is more like a band-aid than a permanent solution.
Priory also notes that even if a person is happy with the results of their surgery, their insecurities are usually transferred to another aspect of their appearance. Instead of going under the knife, Johns Hopkins Medicine recommends treating BDD with cognitive behavioral therapy, often alongside antidepressants.
And when it comes to supporting a loved one who has body dysmorphic disorder, the BDD Foundation explicitly warns friends and family members not to enable or participate in unhealthy behaviors.
“Don’t collaborate in trying to find ‘magic solutions’, such as getting details about cosmetic surgery out of the paper or offering to pay for surgery or provide a loan,” the experts write. Instead, they suggest encouraging the loved one to seek therapy and long-term solutions. It certainly won’t be easy, but it will be worth it if they can manage to beat this crippling disorder.
We would love to hear your thoughts on this situation in the comments below, pandas. Do you think this person is right to refuse to help fund their sister’s surgeries? Feel free to weigh in. Then, you can find another Bored Panda article discussing similar issues right here.
Image credits: freepik (not the actual image)
