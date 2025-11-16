The Beauty Of The Italian “Boot”: 14 Photos That I Took With A Drone

I am Eleonora Costi, an Italian photographer. I’ve traveled with my drone almost all over the world. In 2020, due to COVID-19, I had to stop. During the quarantine, I sold my first online course on drone photography, and as soon as the lockdown was over, I decided to focus on the beauties of Italy. My goal is to create a photo series using a drone, showcasing all Italian regions to help my country recover from these difficult times.
The whole world knows Italy, but seeing it from a bird’s-eye view is another thing completely. So here are the drone pictures from above the splendid Puglia region, which is on the heel of Italy’s “boot.” This region combines fairy-tale cottages, Baroque Italian architecture, and some of the best sandy beaches in mainland Italy, and here are the top places to visit.
If you want to see more of my drone photos, check out my previous posts on Bored Panda here, here, and here.
#1 Poetry Cave
#2 Polignano A Mare
#3 Cave Di Bauxite
#4 Gallipoli
#5 Castro
#6 Ciolo
#7 Monopoli
#8 Lecce
#9 Santa Cesarea Terme
#10 Heart Cave
#11 Ostuni
#12 Alberobello
#13 Santa Maria Di Leuca
#14 Lecce
