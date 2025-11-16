The Beauty Of The Italian “Boot”: 14 Photos That I Took With A Drone

I am Eleonora Costi, an Italian photographer. I’ve traveled with my drone almost all over the world. In 2020, due to COVID-19, I had to stop. During the quarantine, I sold my first online course on drone photography, and as soon as the lockdown was over, I decided to focus on the beauties of Italy. My goal is to create a photo series using a drone, showcasing all Italian regions to help my country recover from these difficult times.

The whole world knows Italy, but seeing it from a bird’s-eye view is another thing completely. So here are the drone pictures from above the splendid Puglia region, which is on the heel of Italy’s “boot.” This region combines fairy-tale cottages, Baroque Italian architecture, and some of the best sandy beaches in mainland Italy, and here are the top places to visit.

#1 Poetry Cave

#2 Polignano A Mare

#3 Cave Di Bauxite

#4 Gallipoli

#5 Castro

#6 Ciolo

#7 Monopoli

#8 Lecce

#9 Santa Cesarea Terme

#10 Heart Cave

#11 Ostuni

#12 Alberobello

#13 Santa Maria Di Leuca

#14 Lecce

