“You Should Be Banned”: Dermatologist Mom Injecting Daughter With Botox In Her Car Goes Viral

A dermatologist went viral after injecting botox on her daughter in their car. While many people expressed envy over the free-of-charge and on-the-go sought after cosmetic procedure, a handful of people worried over potential sanitary issues. Nevertheless, a medical expert in the field explained why she wasn’t too concerned about it.
Taking to her TikTok page on July 9, a woman who goes by “Mommy Momentss” shared a video of herself getting injected with botox by her dermatologist mother.
In the video, which has amassed over 1.3 million views, the TikToker was seen flinching and humorously bickering, as her determined mom kept on pricking her face with the seemingly painful needle.
“Mommy Momentss” accompanied the funny clip with a text that read: “POV: When ur mom is a derm and can’t find street parking in NYC.”
A dermatologist went viral after injecting botox on her daughter in their car
Image credits: Max/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)
In the caption, the witty daughter wrote: “I still hate needles.”
Botulinum toxin injections, such as Botox, relax the muscles in your face to smooth out lines and wrinkles, such as crow’s feet and frown lines, the NHS explains.
As the dermatologist mom was not wearing gloves at the time of injecting the product, the viral video left some people divided, as a TikTok user asked: “Gloves??” to which “Mommy Momentss” replied: “She’s my mom, it’s fine.”
Image credits: mommymomentss
A person wrote: “Botox on the go?! Hello!!!! Let’s life swap for a day pls.”
Someone else penned: “You moving every time she puts the needle in is stressing me out hahahahah.” But the daughter responded: “Nahh she’s so used to me.”
“Spectacular given me 14 of them,” a netizen quipped.
People expressed envy over the free-of-charge and on-the-go sought after cosmetic procedure
Image credits: mommymomentss
A viewer added: “Botox in the car is crazy and cool at the same time.”
A separate individual chimed in: “Can she adopt me?”
Upon reviewing the viral video, Dr. Jody Levine, the Director of Dermatology at Plastic Surgery & Dermatology of NYC, told Bored Panda in an email: “Realistically, there are some benefits to your mom being a dermatologist, and getting Botox when it’s convenient is one of those benefits!”
People were quick to identify that the mother in question was Dr. Josiane Lederman
Image credits: statenislanddermatologist.com
Dr. Levine, who is an expert in dermatology and dermatologic surgery, highlighted that another benefit of having a parent in the field would be getting a pimple popped or injected at home.
Image credits: mommymomentss
She continued: “Hopefully, the mom cleaned her own hands and her daughter’s skin properly before injecting, since putting a needle in the skin does require proper cleansing before and after.
“And, of course, it is good to practice good habits and always wear gloves, but I don’t have a problem with a mother injecting her daughter without gloves, as long as the mother’s hands are clean, and the face is clean.”
A dermatologist told Bored Panda that the video didn’t cause her any particular concerns
Image credits: Krakenimages.com/stock.adobe.com (Not the actual photo)
Other people were quick to identify that the mother in question was Dr. Josiane Lederman, a dermatologist based in Staten Island, New York, USA.
Dr. Lederman notably appeared in an episode of VH1’s Mob Wives, in which she was filmed injecting the late reality TV show’s star, Big Ang, with botox.
Bored Panda has contacted Dr. Lederman for comment.
