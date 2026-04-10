Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward

by

Leaving an abusive relationship is never as simple as just walking out the door. It can be terrifying and even dangerous, which is why it takes an incredible amount of courage. And it is also why so many people stay far longer than they should, even when they know deep down that it is time to go.

One woman recently went online to share her experience and ask for advice. After 10 years with an alcoholic, unemployed partner whose violent outbursts have made her feel unsafe in her own home, she has finally reached her breaking point. Now, she is planning a secret escape, but still feels guilty about doing it this way.

Read the full story below and let us know what you think.

After years in a relationship with an alcoholic, violent partner, one woman has finally had enough

Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward

Image credits:  jorditudela/Envato (not the actual photo)

Now, she is planning a secret escape to get out for good

Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward

Image credits:  Zinkevych_D/Envato (not the actual photo)

Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward

Image credits: starswaunderinglight

In the comments, the woman shared more details about how she has been handling the situation

Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward

Many readers offered thoughtful advice, warning that having a face-to-face conversation would probably be worse than simply leaving

Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward

Some also opened up about their own similar experiences

Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward
Woman Fakes Work Trip To Escape Volatile Boyfriend, Asks If That Makes Her A Coward

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
NYT Pips Hints, Answers For 15-March-2026
3 min read
Mar, 15, 2026
People Are So Bored During Quarantine That They’re Building Cardboard Tanks For Their Cats (30 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Karma”: 30 People Open Up About What Happened To Their Bullies
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
I Create Watercolour Portraits From My Emotions
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Bowen Yang Reveals Troubling Experiences with an SNL Host Who Upset Cast Members
3 min read
Aug, 14, 2024
Grey’s Anatomy 7.12 “Start Me Up” Review
3 min read
Jan, 15, 2011
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here

[ivory-search id=”537874″ title=”Custom Search Form”]

No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.