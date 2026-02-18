“A Little Annoying”: Attention-Seeking Mom Wants To Dress 3YO Daughter In Same Dress As The Bride

A wedding is all about harmony and cohesiveness. For many couples, it’s supposed to be their perfect day, so every detail has to be to a T. Take outfits, for example: at least one third of couples in the U.K. prefer bridesmaids to wear dresses that match in style. But this bride faced a different kind of matching outfit dilemma.

Her cousin asked to see her wedding dress so she could match her 3-year-old daughter’s outfit to it. The bride thought this was a bit irregular, as the girl wasn’t her daughter and the two of them matching would probably confuse other people. So, she asked people online how she could let her cousin down gently.

A woman wanted to match her 3-year-old daughter’s outfit to her cousin’s wedding dress

Image credits: A. C. (not the actual photo)

The bride thought that it was too weird since the kid wasn’t even hers, and wanted to refuse

Image credits: Josue Michel (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

She took the advice from commenters and planned to buy her niece a dress herself

Image source: JUPITRorchid

The bride also suspected that it was more her aunt than her cousin pushing for this

Commenters urged the bride not to send the mom any pictures: “A baby dress should be babyish, not bridal”

