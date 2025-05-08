Should The New Animated Avatar Focused On Older Avatar Team?

Avatar: The Last Airbender has just exploded onto Netflix with a live-action series that has been confirmed to get a season two and three to finish off the trilogy. However, as great as it’s been to revisit the world of Avatar, we haven’t gotten a new onscreen story since The Legend of Korra. There’s plenty of comics from the original creators that expands on the adventures of team Avatar.
When Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko left the Netflix series due to creative differences, the duo confirmed that they would make new animated Avatar material scheduled for theaters. Though an official synopsis has yet to be released, it’ll surely be exciting to revisit the Avatar Team throughout various stages in their lives. As much great material as the creators have over in the comics, hopefully, DiMartino and Konietzko focus on when the group are adult trying to navigate the Avatar world.
The Animated Avatar: The Last Airbender Is A Certified Classic But…
It was a shame that the series only had three seasons because the world itself is rich with content. Even during the filler episodes, it explored the intimate moments with the characters that brought out a new section of the universe that made each tribe feel unique and lively. It’s understandable that it may be hard to top the incredible finale of The Last Airbender, but it would’ve been a a blast to see how Avatar navigates through the new world now that Fire Lord Ozai has been defeated.
The Legend of Korra didn’t focus on the original characters too much. However, the brief glimpses we got in the first season showed something really exciting and intriguing. Team Avatar’s brief encounter with Yakone opened a deeper layer to not just their characters, but the world that brought in new types of benders. Given the numerous comics that have dropped since the end of the series, it’s clear that’s been plenty of stories to tell.
Why Focusing On An Older Team Avatar Would Be Amazing
One of the things that made The Legend of Korra so great is the little easter eggs about Team Avatar. Whether it was the way Avatar raising his kids, clearly favoring Tenzin, or Toph’s decision to give her children the freedom that she never had as a child; the reason Avatar is such a relatable series is because it mirrors reality in so many ways. I love Aang is the perfect father despite being such an incredible Avatar. Plus, it would great to see how Sokka, Katara, or Zuko developed as mature adults.
There were plenty of lingering questions left unanswered in the Avatar series. What happened to Zuko’s mother? I know that was answered in the comics, but that story would’ve been a compelling narrative to watch onscreen. How did Uncle Iroh die? Or hell, how did Aang die? The new animated film don’t particularly have to cover the death of Aang, but it opens the portal to a deep meaning behind the themes and messages the story told. Avatar is the perfect kids show that never dumbs down message and wasn’t afraid to get dark went necessary.
It would’ve been a fascinating watch to see stories like The Promise play out; Zuko has always been one of the best written characters in the series and to watch him become the the Fire Lord and battle insecurities over not turning his father would’ve surely helped add dimension to an already complex character. Long story short, opening this rich world would’ve expanded the more and possibility open for something bigger down the line.
It Would Allow For A Proper Swan Song For Team Avatar
Given how dark the new live-action series is, focusing on them grown up allows the creators to further examine topics that may have been too mature or grim for kids. The animated series did an excellent job of tying most loose ends. The Legend of Korra reveals some shocks details such as the death of Aang, Sokka, and Uncle Iroh. It would be great to document the final days of these characters. It closes the bridge between The Legend of Korra and The Last Airbender since we’re finally getting more information about the past, and gives these names a proper closure they deserve.
