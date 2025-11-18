Woman Sues For £650K In Injury Claim, But Insurance Company Finds Photos Of Her Throwing A Tree

Oh, Christmas tree, oh, Christmas tree, you told a tale for all to see! A woman’s £650,000 ($824,850) injury claim following a car accident was rejected in an Irish court after she was seen winning a Christmas tree-throwing competition, leading the judge to conclude her declarations were exaggerated.
36-year-old Kamila Grabska reportedly sued an insurance company called RSA Insurance and said injuries to her back and neck meant she was unable to work for more than five years or play with her children.
Kamila reportedly attested she was left with the “disabling” condition after a car she was traveling in was hit from behind in an accident that occurred in 2017.
Kamila Grabska’s £650,000 injury claim was rejected in an Irish court after she was seen winning a Christmas tree-throwing competition
Image credits: Clare County Council
Nevertheless, the deceptive mom’s claim was dismissed by a high court judge in Limerick, Ireland, after a photograph emerged, exposing Kamila in a rather compromising situation.
Indeed, Kamila was pictured throwing a 5ft spruce at a charity event in January 2018, The Guardian reported.
Unfortunately for the jolly alleged grifter, a picture of the festive event was published in a national newspaper and showcased Kamila athletically handling the tree at the competition, which she won, directly contradicting her claims that she was still suffering from her injuries.
Image credits: Clare County Council
Justice Carmel Stewart dismissed Kamila’s claim in part due to the “graphic nature” of the image, as per The Guardian.
“It is a very large, natural Christmas tree, and it is being thrown by her in a very agile movement,” the judge was reported saying in court by the Irish Independent newspaper.
The Irish judge continued: “I’m afraid I cannot but conclude the claims were entirely exaggerated.
“On that basis, I propose to dismiss the claim.”
A picture showing Kamila tossing a tree at the competition was published in local newspapers
Image credits: Clare County Council
The court had previously been told that the married mother-of-two from Ennis in Co Clare had spoken to doctors days after winning the Christmas tree-throwing contest, The Guardian reported.
Kamila had reportedly claimed that she could no longer lift a heavy bag without suffering from shooting pain. She had consequently quit her job and received disability payments, the court heard.
The alleged fraudster’s legal claim against the insurance company was for the loss of past and future earnings, with Kamila saying she was unable to leave her bed for up to half a day at times, The Guardian reported.
Image credits: halayalex
Kamila had also stated that her husband had to bring her medication.
She denied faking her injuries and told the court she was “trying to live a normal life” and had still been in pain despite looking happy in the photograph.
The court also saw a video of Kamila reportedly training her dog in a park for more than an hour in addition to the Christmas tree contest pictures.
In the end, the judge threw her case away, ruling that Kamila’s behavior after the collision was “completely at odds” with the claims she had made in relation to her injuries. Her case stands out, but many claims fall apart for less dramatic reasons, like trying to handle the entire legal process alone, which is one of several mistakes drivers make after a crash.
“Money is the best medicine,” a reader commented
Follow Us