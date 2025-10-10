Act Of Violence Against A Woman Turns Into A Viral Debate After Many Defend The Man Who Did It

A violent brawl broke out at a bar in Goiânia, Central-West Brazil, after a woman threw a chair that struck a child on the head.
The incident took place on Saturday night (October 4) at Botequim Mercatto, causing panic among witnesses, according to local media.
In a video circulating on social media, a woman can be seen throwing a chair toward a group of people outside the bar. The chair struck a child on the head as he stood beside his parents.
A violent brawl erupted at a bar in Goiânia, Brazil, after a woman threw a chair that hit a child on the head
Image credits: Bacci Noticias
Image credits: Google Maps
Moments later, a man, believed to be the victim’s father, charged at the attacker and began punching her.
The bar was crowded at the time of the incident. Witnesses could be heard screaming, with one woman repeatedly shouting, “Oh, he’s going to hit the woman,” as the furious father ran toward the attacker.
Video footage showed the child’s father attacking the woman moments after his son was hit
Image credits: Bacci Noticias
Image credits: Bacci Noticias
The injured child was taken by his parents for treatment, while the Civil Police opened an investigation to identify those involved and determine responsibility, Contigo reported.
The altercation reportedly began inside the bar and quickly spread throughout the area, turning the establishment into a scene of chaos.
The injured child was taken for medical treatment
Image credits: Bacci Noticias
In the comments, more people joined the discussion, with some supporting the man’s reaction as a justified defense of his son, while others condemned his behavior as unacceptable regardless of the circumstances.
“I don’t judge, I’d do the same! You don’t mess with kids,” one user expressed.
“She didn’t throw the chair at the child, she threw it at the father, but you can clearly see him hiding behind his son (perhaps unintentionally),” suggested someone else.
“If you hit my child, whether accidentally or intentionally, I would be arrested. Fact!” a third person shared.
The Goiás Civil Police have launched an investigation into the incident
“You shouldn’t hit a woman. Period,” another comment read.
A Brazilian man reacted to the clip on Instagram, saying that the reaction was “perhaps excessive,” but that defending one’s child is a natural survival instinct, and an attack like that brings out the worst in every parent.
The man, who teaches a course on public safety, also noted that the chair to the child’s head could have been fatal.
“I’m not in favor of aggression, but before defending the woman, I defend the children; they come first,” wrote a separate user.
Image credits: Bacci Noticias
It is still unclear what motivated the woman to throw the chair or whether she intended to hit the child.
So far, there have been no reports of arrests or serious injuries other than the child who was struck by the chair.
Image credits: Bacci Noticias
The establishment told Mais Goiás that it would not comment on the case, as it involved a third-party dispute. It also stated that it had provided footage of the incident to the Goiás Civil Police, which is “managing the situation.”
Botequim Mercatto is reportedly one of Goiânia’s most famous bars, located on Rua T-36 in the Bueno neighborhood.
The woman’s motive for throwing the chair remains unclear
It comes after a 26-year-old man was arrested on September 3 in Paripueira, Brazil, accused of assaulting his 5-year-old son.
The Military Police received a complaint of mistreatment in a daycare center located in the city center, as per G1. According to the police report, the child’s daycare teacher noticed the marks on his back and contacted child protection counselors.
When questioned by police, the father admitted to assaulting his son and stated that his intention was to “educate” him by hitting him with his slippers. The motive for the attack, according to the father’s account, was that the child had said he was going to smoke marij*ana.
The suspect, who is the sole provider for the boy after his wife passed away in an accident, was arrested and taken to the police station for legal proceedings. Child Protective Services reportedly sent the boy to his paternal grandmother’s house.
Social media users were divided, with some defending the father’s reaction and others condemning his behavior
Follow Us