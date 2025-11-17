This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

It is not a secret that women frequently encounter strange men attempting to message them privately. Whether it happens on dating apps like Tinder, or social media platforms, some guys go to great lengths to approach women. While a few of them handle rejection gracefully and keep the respectful tone of the conversation, others show a sense of entitlement, while displaying their rude character, and come across as cringy.
One of the subreddits called r/cringepics, where people share some awkward images, also features some of the worst text messages which expose the spoiled personalities of some of the men. If you’re curious to get an idea of what we are even talking about, you can read some of these interactions below.
#1 It’s Okay, Folks. It’s Just Role Play
Image source: RebekahR84
#2 “Lifts Your Chin…”… Ugh
Image source: spicerldn
#3 Time To Find A New Job
Image source: idkmaybe61
#4 I’m Thinking He Didn’t Mean To Post This Directly To My Wall 🤔
Image source: ChristinaLinthicum
#5 “Don’t Come Over”
Image source: Eklypto__
#6 Well, That’s One Way To Ruin A Friendship
Image source: reddit.com
#7 What Legs?
Image source: cubanfoodstand
#8 What’s Your Diversity
Image source: viachicago22
#9 Another Nice Guy In The Friend Zone. He Deleted Both Comments
Image source: pizzacat420
#10 Apparently You’re Supposed To Obsessively Check Tinder Every Second Of Your Life
Image source: lascanto
#11 Inner Monologue As Tinder Opener
Image source: HoDub
#12 Very Nice
Image source: AdNo5407
#13 Yikes
Image source: alexwitwicky
#14 What The Actual F**k
Image source: Maomiao
#15 Ugh 😑
Image source: WeightZombie
#16 I Told Him I Wasn’t Interested Months Ago. He Still Sends Me Random Texts Like This From Time To Time
Image source: _michelle
#17 Wow You So Beautiful. Wow Message Didn’t Send Separately. Wow Leave Group
Image source: ddh85
#18 Ill Give In After February
Image source: drukqsx
#19 *excessively Starting To Sweat*
Image source: UnfunnyInSanAntonio
#20 Apparently Getting Sick Is Weak
Image source: EpicForevr
#21 When You Need Asterisks For Your Asterisks
Image source: higgsparticles
#22 Sorry, Wrong Person!!
Image source: moepoofles
#23 That Went From 0 To 100 Real Quick
Image source: Svilkatabg
#24 U Even Got Boobs
Image source: Zfryguy
#25 Shapeshifters
Image source: reddit.com
#26 It’s Just Biology
Image source: kingneeko
#27 Well, That Escalated Quickly
Image source: EvilVileLives
#28 Hey Hi
Image source: brittiu
#29 Friend Just Sent Me This. Sweet Recovery Bro
Image source: Waitforsquirtle
#30 Kings Don’t Feel Shame
Image source: bodacious_jock_babes
#31 3D Girls Are Not What This Guy Is Looking For On Tinder, Apparently
Image source: justicepecs
#32 Anudeispedia
Image source: visionarygirl
#33 My Friend Asked Me If This Message From Her 53yr Old Landlord Was Creepy
Image source: vocatus
#34 That Means Just Kidding
Image source: Hugh___Mungus
#35 I’ve Been Trying To Sell Something On Letgo And All I’m Getting Are Messages Like This, Wth Is Wrong With People?
Image source: thatwishywashy
#36 Messages And A Bitter Status From The Same Dude
Image source: toss_my_potatoes
#37 Alien Tries Human Language For First Time
Image source: sludgeater
#38 Big 😛
Image source: Bild
#39 What The Fuck
Image source: GhastlyCain
#40 An Actual Conversation I Had With A 30 Year Old
Image source: iwasprobablybored
#41 Can You Send Me Photos Of Your Boobs For My Sister? I Promise She Won’t Show Me
Image source: reddit.com
#42 Well That Compliment Certainly Backfired
Image source: RickFukinNash
#43 These Words Still Haunt Me Today
Image source: brynneprobably
#44 Do You Like My Nudes?
Image source: I_justwantbig_quads
#45 “Curious What You Think For A White Guy”
Image source: CrayonTehSanuki
#46 Oh, Okay
Image source: kchatterbox
#47 My Creepy Neighbor Texted Me Out Of The Blue Today
Image source: D3M3NTR
#48 This Guy Just Got Done Posting 4 Comments In A Row On One Of My Girlfriend’s Pics. He Then Proceeded To Send This Gentle Warning
Image source: Skudgems
#49 Bet You’re Still Smokin’ Hot While You Grieve The Loss Of Your Best Friend!
Image source: princesskittyglitter
#50 A Guy Who Had A Crush On My Girlfriend Made This Chat
Image source: Mehehem122
