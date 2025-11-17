This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

by

It is not a secret that women frequently encounter strange men attempting to message them privately. Whether it happens on dating apps like Tinder, or social media platforms, some guys go to great lengths to approach women. While a few of them handle rejection gracefully and keep the respectful tone of the conversation, others show a sense of entitlement, while displaying their rude character, and come across as cringy.

One of the subreddits called r/cringepics, where people share some awkward images, also features some of the worst text messages which expose the spoiled personalities of some of the men. If you’re curious to get an idea of what we are even talking about, you can read some of these interactions below.

#1 It’s Okay, Folks. It’s Just Role Play

Image source: RebekahR84

#2 “Lifts Your Chin…”… Ugh

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: spicerldn

#3 Time To Find A New Job

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: idkmaybe61

#4 I’m Thinking He Didn’t Mean To Post This Directly To My Wall 🤔

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: ChristinaLinthicum

#5 “Don’t Come Over”

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: Eklypto__

#6 Well, That’s One Way To Ruin A Friendship

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: reddit.com

#7 What Legs?

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: cubanfoodstand

#8 What’s Your Diversity

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: viachicago22

#9 Another Nice Guy In The Friend Zone. He Deleted Both Comments

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: pizzacat420

#10 Apparently You’re Supposed To Obsessively Check Tinder Every Second Of Your Life

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: lascanto

#11 Inner Monologue As Tinder Opener

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: HoDub

#12 Very Nice

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: AdNo5407

#13 Yikes

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: alexwitwicky

#14 What The Actual F**k

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: Maomiao

#15 Ugh 😑

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: WeightZombie

#16 I Told Him I Wasn’t Interested Months Ago. He Still Sends Me Random Texts Like This From Time To Time

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: _michelle

#17 Wow You So Beautiful. Wow Message Didn’t Send Separately. Wow Leave Group

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: ddh85

#18 Ill Give In After February

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: drukqsx

#19 *excessively Starting To Sweat*

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: UnfunnyInSanAntonio

#20 Apparently Getting Sick Is Weak

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: EpicForevr

#21 When You Need Asterisks For Your Asterisks

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: higgsparticles

#22 Sorry, Wrong Person!!

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: moepoofles

#23 That Went From 0 To 100 Real Quick

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: Svilkatabg

#24 U Even Got Boobs

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: Zfryguy

#25 Shapeshifters

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: reddit.com

#26 It’s Just Biology

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: kingneeko

#27 Well, That Escalated Quickly

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: EvilVileLives

#28 Hey Hi

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: brittiu

#29 Friend Just Sent Me This. Sweet Recovery Bro

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: Waitforsquirtle

#30 Kings Don’t Feel Shame

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: bodacious_jock_babes

#31 3D Girls Are Not What This Guy Is Looking For On Tinder, Apparently

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: justicepecs

#32 Anudeispedia

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: visionarygirl

#33 My Friend Asked Me If This Message From Her 53yr Old Landlord Was Creepy

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: vocatus

#34 That Means Just Kidding

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: Hugh___Mungus

#35 I’ve Been Trying To Sell Something On Letgo And All I’m Getting Are Messages Like This, Wth Is Wrong With People?

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: thatwishywashy

#36 Messages And A Bitter Status From The Same Dude

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: toss_my_potatoes

#37 Alien Tries Human Language For First Time

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: sludgeater

#38 Big 😛

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: Bild

#39 What The Fuck

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: GhastlyCain

#40 An Actual Conversation I Had With A 30 Year Old

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: iwasprobablybored

#41 Can You Send Me Photos Of Your Boobs For My Sister? I Promise She Won’t Show Me

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: reddit.com

#42 Well That Compliment Certainly Backfired

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: RickFukinNash

#43 These Words Still Haunt Me Today

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: brynneprobably

#44 Do You Like My Nudes?

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: I_justwantbig_quads

#45 “Curious What You Think For A White Guy”

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: CrayonTehSanuki

#46 Oh, Okay

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: kchatterbox

#47 My Creepy Neighbor Texted Me Out Of The Blue Today

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: D3M3NTR

#48 This Guy Just Got Done Posting 4 Comments In A Row On One Of My Girlfriend’s Pics. He Then Proceeded To Send This Gentle Warning

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: Skudgems

#49 Bet You’re Still Smokin’ Hot While You Grieve The Loss Of Your Best Friend!

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: princesskittyglitter

#50 A Guy Who Had A Crush On My Girlfriend Made This Chat

This Online Group Collects Cringy Texts From Men And Here Are 50 Of The Absolute Worst Ones

Image source: Mehehem122

