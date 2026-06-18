Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece’s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions

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Long-distance relationships can be hard, and sometimes even dangerous. There are about 14 million couples in long-distance relationships in the U.S., but in some of them, people may not really know their partners. That’s especially the case for those who have never met in person.

When this man’s niece wanted to meet her long-distance boyfriend for the first time, he spotted some red flags and raised caution. Apparently, the guy was keeping some serious secrets, and, thanks to her uncle, the young woman was able to uncover most of them, even when her parents told the uncle to shut up and mind his own business.

A woman planned to see her long-distance BF for the first time, but her uncle raised a few red flags

Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions

Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece’s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions

He didn’t like that the BF planned to fly her out to a hotel, had roommates at 32, and refused to come to her

Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions

Image credits: Mikhail Nilov / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions

Image credits:

Most commenters agreed with the uncle: “Very sketchy”

Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions

Others even shared similar experiences they’ve had

Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions

The uncle advised his niece to verify some information before going to meet her BF

Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions

Image credits:

Two weeks later, some concerning information about the BF came to light

Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions

Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions

Image credits:

“Good on you for asking the tough questions,” the commenters reacted

Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions
Uncle Hears One Detail About Niece&#8217;s Long-Distance Boyfriend, Starts Asking Important Questions

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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