28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You’re A Woman (New Pics)

by

Bella Maris is a talented illustrator from Belgium, or, in her own words, a “mom who draws.” She creates relatable comics capturing real moments from her everyday life, sharing relatable facts that might make you laugh.

Maris’ comics usually revolve around her common challenges and lifestyle, often including her boyfriend and kid in the stories. “All I want is to put a smile on someone’s face when they read my comics. I’m happy if I could make them feel seen and they can relate to my stories,” the artist told Bored Panda in a previous interview. 

More info: Instagram | bellaillustration.com | twitter.com | youtube.com

#1

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#2

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#3

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#4

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#5

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#6

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#7

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#8

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#9

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#10

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#11

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#12

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#13

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#14

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#15

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#16

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#17

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#18

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#19

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#20

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#21

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#22

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#23

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#24

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#25

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#26

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#27

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

#28

28 Humorous Comics By Bella Maris That You Might Find Very Relatable If You&#8217;re A Woman (New Pics)

Image source: bella.illustration

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, Tell Us About A Time You Or Someone You Know Made A Mistake That Ruined Their Reputation (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Desktop Stories: Adventures Of Everyday Objects I Find On My Desk
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
40 Times Book Lovers Got So Triggered By The Things They Saw, They Had To Post Them Online
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Which Expanse Cast Members Will Have the Best Post Series Success?
3 min read
May, 13, 2018
Men Are Sharing Little Things Women Do That Make Them Feel Valued And Loved (30 Answers)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Teen Lists School Shooting Victims Since 1999 On Her Graduation Cap
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.