Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal

by

Holidays can be isolating if there’s no family to spend them with. However, friends can step in to fill that gap.

Reddit user Hopeful-Jellyfish-13 had spent many Thanksgivings with her longtime group of close friends. It was a tradition she always looked forward to. But this year, she didn’t sit down at the table.

After arriving at her cousin’s home, the woman realized her closest people had purposefully lied to her about the dress code to get back at her for constantly outshining them—something she didn’t even know they felt.

Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal

Image credits: seventyfourimages / Envato Elements (not the actual photo)

Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal

Image credits: Victoria Romulo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal

Image credits: Karola G / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal

Image credits: 琎达 黄 / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal

Image credits: Daniel Martinez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal

Image credits: Hopeful-Jellyfish-13

Many people who read the woman’s story said she had every right to leave

Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal

Some, however, thought everyone involved could’ve handled the situation better—including her

Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal

And a few even blamed her for the drama

Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal
Woman Storms Out Of Friendsgiving With The Food After Discovering Dress-Code Betrayal

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Internet Is Split After French Museum Unveils A Brand New Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Wax Figure
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
Terribly Neglected Dog Gets Rescued, Reveals His Full Beauty When He Heals And Grows Back His Fur
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
24 Photographs Of Famous Authors That Most People Have Never Seen
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
There are 10 Marvel Shows in Development for Disney Plus
3 min read
Feb, 10, 2020
We Suggest 9 Unique Ways To Use Leftover Tiles
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Jiggly Caliente also knows as Bianca Castro on Rupaul's Drag Race
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alum, Jiggly Caliente Passes Away at 44
3 min read
May, 3, 2025