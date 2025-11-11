Gatecrashing Woman Makes A Scene At A Private Party Over “A Sandwich” For Her Children

Refusing to take “No” for an answer can be a double-edged sword. While it may be a sign of persistence and determination, it can also come across as selfishness, apathy, and arrogance, which would immediately turn people off.
The woman in today’s story embodied the uglier side when she tried to crash a private party along with her children. When the host denied her entry, she began making a scene, putting her entitled personality on full display for everyone to see.
Scroll down for the entire story that may make you shake your head in disappointment and wonder how some humans can act so questionably.
Many people have a misguided notion about persistence
There are several reasons why people struggle to accept a ‘no’ for an answer. Most experts would likely point to a possible narcissistic personality disorder or the person being constantly enabled, but there are other deep-seated reasons.
According to relationship therapist Dr. Candice Cooper-Lovett, many people don’t like the feeling of rejection. Another reason could be that they have a misguided notion about persistence.
As Dr. Candice tells Bored Panda, some people may see a no as another form of “maybe,” which urges them to push harder until the other person gives in.
“Over time, this becomes their default of getting their way, getting what they want or need, even if it strains relationships,” she explained.
Mary Kate Murray, who has worked with families dealing with addiction, says the resistance to rejection may also be a form of anxiety management. As she explained, everyone has their way of mitigating these anxious feelings, and for other people, it’s refusing to take no for an answer.
Consistency in boundary setting makes dealing with these difficult people less of a headache
It’s nearly impossible to win against someone who continues to push the issue despite being downright wrong. However, life isn’t always about winning, and there will be moments when a different approach is more effective.
Setting boundaries is necessary when dealing with the entitled behavior exhibited by the woman in the story. However, consistency in how it is imposed is essential.
Licensed therapist Shameka L. Mitchell emphasizes the importance of firmness in conveying the message and escalating the response if necessary. Regarding the latter, she clarified that it is all about decreasing or cutting off interactions altogether as opposed to speaking louder.
Mitchell also brought up a key point: “There is no need to feel guilty for protecting your space, your person, or your resources.”
Cognitive behavioral therapist Natalie Jay Campbell shared a similar statement, emphasizing the importance of following through with the boundaries you set.
“The minute you don’t honor your own boundaries, you have taught the other person that they don’t mean anything,” Campbell stated.
Fortunately, the author firmly stood their ground, even after the woman nearly caused a ruckus amongst children. The situation was handled the way it should have been.
