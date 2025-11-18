Feeling Old? 18 Favorites From Gen Z Girlies That Will Make You Feel Young Again

Millennial ladies, it’s time to face the facts: Gen Z is taking over, and they’re doing it with style, innovation, and a whole lot of self-care. From their skincare routines to their tech gadgets, these young trendsetters are redefining what it means to be cool and confident. But don’t worry, we’re not here to make you feel old. Instead, we’re embracing the wisdom of the younger generation and sharing 18 amazing Gen Z staples that will help you stay 30, flirty, and thriving.
Get ready to discover the secrets to glowing skin, effortless hair, and a lifestyle that’s both fun and functional. We’ve rounded up the best of Gen Z’s beauty, wellness, and lifestyle favorites, proving that age is just a number and that you can always learn a thing or two from the next generation.
#1 The Makeup Eraser Is The Magical Cloth That Makes Makeup Removal A Breeze, Even For Those Nights When You’re Too Tired To Function
Review: “How did I not know about this product? It’s life changing! No more makeup wipes!!!! This truly works in water! I make it sopping wet and I use it in shower or at the sink. When I’m done, I take my body bar of soap to all the eyeliner and mascara and rinse it off, hang it to dry. I bought one for every woman I know lol get this!!!!!” – Kristin
#2 Age Is Just A Number, And This Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask Is Proof That You Can Still Have A Dewy Glow Like A 20-Something
Review: “These masks are SO good! They stay on through the night (just make sure to let the mask dry down a bit before going to bed). Noticeable difference in my skin; it was glowing and gorgeous when I woke up! Great product… after trying another brand, I am returning to this product. It fits my face better, stays on longer, and does what it says!!!” – Almost perfect, except for one major flaw…
#3 Protect Your Peepers From The Digital Glare With This Stylish 2-Pack Of Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Review: “This is my second order of these. I look at a computer all day and these glasses really make a difference. I’ve noticed that if I’m not wearing them, my eyes really get fatigued. I regularly get compliments on the style. They’re very lightweight and easy to bring around the office from meeting to meeting. Great value for the price!” – Devon Figge
#4 D’alba Italian White Truffle First Spray Serum Is The Luxurious Mist Your Skin Has Been Dreaming Of, A Refreshing And Hydrating Treat That Leaves You Feeling Like You Just Stepped Out Of A Tuscan Spa
Review: “This is essential to every makeup application I do! Regardless of skin type, it adds light hydration and a beautiful glow! Plus, it smells like heaven.” – Donna Wegmann
#5 These Flip Flops For Women Are Like Walking On A Cloud, Giving Your Feet A Mini Yoga Session With Every Step
Review: “I just got these deliverd and I’m already wearing them! They are soooo comfortable, very affordable AND really cute! I’m ordering another color right now. I spent all day out shopping looking for white sandals for an upcoming vacation. Then of course I find the perfect ones on AMAZON! I’m sure I will end up with several colors!” – Alisa
#6 This Hp Sprocket Is The Pocket-Sized Party Trick That’ll Turn Your Digital Snaps Into Instant Keepsakes – Because Who Needs A Photo Booth When You Have This Little Wonder?
Review: “The printer is very easy to use has an app you download and connect via bluetooth. Easily open the top of the printer and load more paper. The quality of the pictures is great. The price was great for the starter bundle.” – Bakushima
#7 Beauty Of Joseon Revive Eye Serum Is The Gentle Yet Powerful Potion That Will Awaken Your Tired Eyes, Banishing Dark Circles And Puffiness Like A Refreshing Breeze From The Korean Countryside
Review: “This stuff is amazing. It takes the smallest bit applied under your eyes and the circles disappear. I think this is enough to last years too because it takes so little and the tube isn’t that small. It’s not sticky, I can’t smell it, and I can’t feel anything (like cooling).” – Lauren Berg
#8 From Beach Waves To Sleek Blowouts, This Davines Oi All In One Milk Is The Secret To Gorgeous Hair
Review: “I love how this has multiple benefits in one product. It’s fantastic for my dry-ish ends and oily scalp, doesn’t weigh my fine hair down, makes my hair brushable, soft and shiny, tames the frizz. The only downside is the scent. Probablyw the best leave in for fine hair!” – SS
#9 Your Skincare Routine Just Got A Futuristic Upgrade With This LED Light Therapy Mask – It’s Like A Spaceship For Your Face, Blasting Away Blemishes And Boosting Collagen Production
Review: “10/10, my skin is SIGNIFICANTLY clearer and brighter when I use my mask regularly. I notice when I don’t. I have very sensitive acne prone skin and this refines my pores and keeps my breakouts at bay! Also notice smoother more healthier glow. LOVE THIS MASK!” – Scott
#10 The Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker Brews Up Smooth, Less-Acidic Iced Coffee Concentrate That Will Make You Ditch Those Pricey Coffee Shop Runs For Good
Review: “We were completely new to cold brew and this pitcher made it so easy. The instructions were clear. We used a coarse grind coffee made for cold brew and all the grounds got soaked and were also easy to get out of the filter with a little shake. This pitcher got me to try cold brew coffee which I’m now a big fan of.” – bluegrassgirl
#11 Anua Heartleaf Quercetinol Pore Deep Cleansing Foam Is The Gentle Yet Powerful Cleanser That’ll Leave Your Pores Feeling Squeaky Clean (Without That Tight, Stripped Feeling)
Review: “This product has a great smell and leaves the skin looking and feeling hydrated. Although this product is amazing, I stopped using it because it began to make my skin look to glassy, as this skin care product is the key to glass skin. You can use this with the oil cleanser which is an other amazing product. All in all, this product is amazing!” – Has changed my life!!!
#12 Lottabody Coconut Oil And Shea Wrap Me Foaming Curl Mousse Will Make Your Curls So Defined And Bouncy, You’ll Be The Envy Of Every Frizz-Prone Friend
Review: “I love that this product is both a good price and works beautifully! I used it alongside the Lotta Body 5 in 1 leave in conditioner prior to wrapping my hair up in a hair towel. The result was soft, moisturized curls with lots of movement and body. I’ll be buying this again FOR SURE! 💯” – BB
#13 Ready To Unplug And Recharge? This Digital Fast Book Offers A Practical And Inspiring 40-Day Plan To Detox Your Mind And Prioritize What Truly Matters
Review: “This book helped shape how our family approaches technology and media. It has been life changing! Too many lives are wasted and time is stolen by technology and media…there is a way to restore that loss and set healthy boundaries, this book does a wonderful job of guiding and teaching that.” – Angie LoSchiavo
#14 The Ninja Bc151nv Blast Portable Blender Isn’t Just A Blender, It’s Your On-The-Go Smoothie Ninja, Ready To Crush Ice And Frozen Fruit Into A Delicious Whirlwind Of Flavor, No Matter Where Your Day Takes You
Review: “I absolutely love this blender! It is so easy to use and blends the frozen fruits without leaving any chunks behind. I enjoy smoothies but do not enjoy having to bring out my larger blender, so this portable blender is a great purchase. I can now enjoy healthy, delicious smoothies without the hassle. I highly recommend this product. Ninja does not disappoint!” – Sonya Cruz
#15 This Under Desk Elliptical Machine Is The Sneaky Way To Get Your Steps In While You Binge-Watch Netflix – Who Says You Can’t Have Your Cake And Eat It Too?
Review: “I love that I can keep moving while stuck at my desk. It is good quality and I love that it has variying speeds and tension. All can be changed by the remote. Highly recommend.” – T. Hemann
#16 This 4 Drawer Clear Makeup Organizer Will Make Your Vanity Look Like A Beauty Boutique, Turning That Chaotic Pile Of Cosmetics Into An Instagram-Worthy Display
Review: “Perfect to organize the random everyday items that get left laying all over the kitchen each morning. It’s so much better than searching through our junk drawer. We still have a junk drawer, obviously, it simply has less in it now.” – KC Minne
#17 Say Goodnight To Bed Head And Frizzy Hair With This 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase – Your Hair Will Thank You In The Morning
Review: “Have used several different satin & silk pillowcases for comfort and for hopefully less wrinkles on my face and easier on my brittle hair. This is by far the best pillowcase, keeps me cool all night, which is by far the most important for a good nights sleep for me. I think I finally found the silk pillowcase that checks all the boxes for what I need!” – Crazy about taxes
#18 This Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror With Lights Is The Hollywood Glam Squad Your Morning Routine Has Been Missing, Ensuring Every Winged Liner And Contour Is On Point
Review: “Honestly I thought this would be kinda average but it really wasn’t! The light on the mirror is the perfect brightness and I feel like I had a better view of my eyebrows for tweezing.10x mini mirror that came with it was actually SUPER helpful and I could see the super fine hairs really easily. This was a really good purchase! 👍” – Crystal R.
