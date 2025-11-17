Woman Shares How She Gets Back At Her Husband For Annoying Her Without Him Ever Realizing It’s Her

The couple that plays together stays together! One woman on Reddit confessed that when her husband gets under her skin, she’s found a devious and playful way to get back at him by trolling him using some high-tech manipulation.
This type of behavior might not be the right move in a relationship that’s going through a rough patch, but if they’re on good terms and love each other, then fun rivalries like this can be signs of affection and friendship! Read on for a master class in petty technological manipulation and revenge.
The spread of wireless home technology is filling our homes with music – and with opportunities for mischief
Image credits: George Pak (not the actual image)
When this woman’s husband annoyed her, she showed us how the latest home tech could be used to do a little vengeful trolling
Image credits: Omid Armin (not the actual image)
Image credits: pinkfluffyunicorn92
But how does it actually work?
The woman is taking advantage of advances in passive listening features include din many home devices. She and her husband have probably authorized their phones and Alexa to passively listen in on their lives. As a result, she was able to play weird music that these devices listened in on. Assuming that this was the sort of music the couple were into, the devices then began to incorporate those bizarre musical tastes into the algorithm that certain apps were using to serve up music. Voila, petty revenge complete!
In the context of a healthy relationship, pranks like these can be a positive thing as long as both sides take it the right way. Pranks and shared play can improve a couple’s cohesion.
Indeed, here are some key insights from an article by Utah State University that include academic attribution in the original text : “Playing together increases bonding, communication, conflict resolution, and relationship satisfaction[…]. Play can also promote spontaneity when life seems routine, serve as a reminder of positive relationship history, and promote intimacy […]. Having fun together can help couples feel positive emotions, which can increase relationship satisfaction, help couples to unite in order to overcome differences and give hope when working through difficult challenges […]. Some studies have even found that having fun together is the most important factor in the sense of friendship, commitment, and the greatest influence on overall marital satisfaction […].”
Most commenters caught onto this right away. While the disturbances int he husband’s music may amount to a minor inconvenience, the laughter and the subsequent game of one-upmanship he and his wife might share once she was found out might more than make up for all of those terrible tunes!
Image credits: Viktoria Slowikowska (not the actual image)
Commenters were delighted by her wicked and petty prank
Some had similar stories to share – all ammunition for an escalating prank war at home
Follow Us