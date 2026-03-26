Man Refuses To Adopt Stepdaughter After Raising Her For 10 Years, Breaks Her Heart

Family does not always have to be biological. Sometimes, the people who love you and care for you can become just as important as anyone related by blood. And that can be a beautiful thing.
So when one teen girl told her mom she wanted her stepdad, who had raised her for 10 years, to adopt her, the woman was overjoyed. But that happiness did not last long. The man later admitted that he did not want to do it because he did not care for her the same way he did his “real” kids, leaving his wife completely devastated.
Not knowing how to handle the man she thought she knew and trusted, the woman turned to Reddit for advice. Read the full story below.
The woman thought her husband would be happy to adopt his stepdaughter after helping raise her for 10 years
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
But instead, he said he did not love her like one of his “real” kids, and the painful confession left his wife devastated
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Karolina Grabowska / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Low-Watch-8193
The author later shared more details in the comments
Readers agreed the situation was devastating and offered advice on how to handle it
In a later update, the woman revealed how her daughter reacted after learning the truth
Image credits: kaboompics / Pexels (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Low-Watch-8193
She also shared in the comments that she was now considering divorce
Many readers were heartbroken for the family
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