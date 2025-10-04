Heidi Klum’s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show

by

Heidi Klum, the 52-year-old supermodel, has stepped into Paris Fashion Week with a look that seemed to draw more ridicule than praise from viewers.

The appearance came during the Vetements womenswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on Friday, where Klum arrived in a sheer lace gown coupled with a bizarre accessory: gold grillz flashing across her teeth. 

While she smiled for cameras, netizens wasted no time in making their thoughts known, with some being brutally direct.

“Klum’s the oldest swinger in town,” one viewer wrote.

Model Heidi Klum raised eyebrows after showing up to the Vetements womenswear show with a see-through gown and grillz on her teeth

Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show

Image credits: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

Klum went braless in the transparent lace dress, revealing a white thong underneath. She paired the gown with nude heels, black sunglasses, and heavy grey-toned makeup, completing an outfit that left little to the imagination.

Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show

Image credits: Pierre Suu/Getty Images

These types of form-fitting, translucent outfits have become a fixture at fashion week in recent years, with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Bianca Censori using them to guarantee headlines.

Klum’s choice placed her squarely in that same lane, with viewers expressing exasperation at what they see as a tired, vulgar attempt at relevancy.

Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show

Image credits: heidiklum_daily

“She seems emotionally stunted. Trying desperately to hold on to her 20’s. Desperation is not attractive. Just sad,” one comment read. 

“Reeks of desperation,” another said. “Absolutely classless.”

Critics felt Klum’s outfit drew negative attention to her daughter, who is still establishing herself as a model

Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show

Image credits: heidiklum_daily

Klum was joined by her 21-year-old daughter Leni, who wore a cropped black shirt and pencil skirt, and her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz. Together, they posed for photographers and sat in the front row at the event.

The family appearance, however, only fueled more scrutiny.

“Another Madonna, can’t grow up. Stealing her daughter’s moment,” one person remarked.

Another added, “I’m sure her kids are mortified. No class and a bad role model tbh.”

Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show

Image credits: heidiklum

Leni Klum has been carving her own path in modeling after growing up largely shielded from the spotlight. 

She is the daughter of Klum and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, though she was later adopted by Klum’s ex-husband, musician Seal, who helped raise her from infancy.

In recent years, Leni has become a recognizable figure in fashion in her own right.

Critics, on the other hand, believe Heidi’s choice of outfit did little to help her daughter’s rising career.

The model also made headlines for stumbling as she was leaving a Karl Lagerfeld event

Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show

Image credits: heidiklum_daily

The Vetements show capped off a busy week for Klum. 

Days earlier she had appeared at the Christian Louboutin Loubi show in a sheer lace catsuit, walked the L’Oréal runway event, and even made headlines for nearly face-planting while leaving Karl Lagerfeld’s “From Paris With Love” party. 

The supermodel lost her balance stepping off a curb in a strapless jumpsuit and towering heels, laughing it off after security helped her back up.

Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show

Image credits: heidiklum_daily

But while the stumble was seen as a harmless mishap by netizens, her turn at Vetements was not. 

The gold grillz and see-through gown kept attracting negative attention and comments. 

“Sick narcissistic woman. Anything for attention. Lacks morals and decency,” wrote one viewer. 

“Careful. If you have any more work done on those they’re likely to break off and roll around on the floor,” another wrote, referencing her dental accessories.

“She’s in crisis.” Netizens compared Klum to other celebrities who have walked the red carpet in similar outfits

Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show
Heidi Klum&#8217;s Fully Sheer Dress With Thong Reveals More Than It Covers At Vetements Paris Show

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
13 Adorable Dogs In Ghost Costumes
3 min read
Sep, 22, 2025
The Arkham Asylum Series: What Will It Explore?
3 min read
Mar, 9, 2022
The Reason Why Erika Jayne Was Fired from “Real Housewives”
3 min read
Jul, 20, 2021
“Yikes”: Folks Shocked By GF Tattooing All Of BF’s Tattoos On Her Own Body, He Wants To End Things
3 min read
Aug, 12, 2025
Charlie Cox in Daredevil: Born Again
Trailer For Disney’s Revival of ‘Daredevil’ Released
3 min read
Jan, 24, 2025
Sons of Anarchy 5.11 Thoughts – A Pack Full of Wild Cards
3 min read
Nov, 21, 2012
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.