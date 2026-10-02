Woman Who Was Cruelly Ghosted Reveals How She Got The Ultimate Revenge At A Bar A Year Later

Ghosting has become an all-too-familiar part of modern dating. Someone can seem interested, enjoy a date, disappear without warning, and leave the other person wondering what went wrong.
Ashley Hesseltine knows that feeling well after a man she had a great first date with suddenly vanished following the night they slept together.
But about a year later, she unexpectedly ran into him at a bar, and this time she was in control.
Instead of confronting him about disappearing, Ashley chose a very different response that left him scrambling to prove she remembered him.
Ashley Hesseltine shared how she got her best revenge after a man ghosted her
The co-host of the Girls Gotta Eat podcast with Rayna Greenberg, Ashley said she genuinely thought the first date had gone well.
That made his disappearance even harder to deal with.
“I had a guy ghost me after we slept together. We had a great first date so it was brutal,” Ashley recalled, per Daily Mail.
She said, “I was really upset. It makes you feel horrible; you’re [questioning] your self-worth.”
No explanation was waiting for her. She had to deal with the fact that someone she had connected with chose to disappear instead of telling her that he no longer wanted to continue seeing her.
Eventually, Ashley moved on and stopped expecting to hear from him.
Then, roughly a year later, Ashley unexpectedly spotted the same man walking toward her
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One night, Ashley was out with friends when she saw the man again. She immediately recognized him.
“It was totally random – he was walking towards me, and I clock it, and I think, ‘Oh my God, that’s the guy,’” she said.
The encounter could have become an awkward conversation about why he disappeared. Instead, he approached Ashley as though there was no uncomfortable history between them.
“Hey, remember me? We went on that date,” he said.
Ashley knew exactly who he was, but she decided not to let him know that.
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“Oh, I’m sorry, I don’t remember it,” she replied.
That answer immediately changed the mood.
The man apparently couldn’t believe Ashley did not remember their date. He began listing details from their time together, seemingly trying to jog her memory.
Ashley said he started to panic when he realized she wasn’t giving him the recognition he expected.
“He starts to spiral and realize he’s not memorable because we slept together, and he starts saying, ‘But remember we did this…’” she recalled.
Ashley continued to play along.
She said she couldn’t place him before turning back to her friends.
The interaction was short, but she said the effect was exactly what she wanted.
“It felt so good,” Ashley said.
According to her, the man eventually “slumped away,” apparently left wondering how someone he had slept with could genuinely act as though she had no idea who he was.
Ashley’s story resonated with women who had also experienced people disappearing and then returning as though nothing had happened
One woman said a man ghosted her and later sent an apologizing message.
Even though she knew exactly who it was, she replied, “I’m sorry, I don’t have this number saved. Who is this?”
She said he was not happy with the response.
Another woman summed up the strategy’s appeal, writing, “Giving a man none of your energy is so powerful.”
Other women shared similar stories. One recalled an ex-boyfriend of her sister approaching her years later at a bar and insisting, “Come on. You know ME.”
She kept responding, “I really don’t. Sorry.”
Another woman described unexpectedly seeing a former classmate who had bullied her at school. Six years later, he approached her at a street fair and greeted her by name.
Her response was, “I’m sorry, who are you?”
A third woman described doing the same thing when a man she had gone on several dates with later approached her and asked whether she remembered him.
She stared at him and said, “No.”
Ashley’s experience also highlighted why ghosting can hurt more than being told that someone is no longer interested
BGStock72/Adobe Stock (not the actual photo)
When someone disappears without explanation, the person left behind can spend days wondering whether they said something wrong or somehow caused the relationship to end.
A 2026 Cosmopolitan survey of 250 men about dating and ghosting examined their responses. Their answers showed no single reason people disappeared.
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Some men said they lost interest or did not feel a connection. Others mentioned being too busy, anxiety, avoidance, immaturity, fear of difficult conversations, or simply not knowing how to end things properly.
One man described ghosting as “cowardice and people pleasing,” saying he avoided difficult conversations.
Another admitted that he had once been avoidant but later tried to think about how the other person would feel.
Someone else said, “I just didn’t like her. I lost interest.”
The same survey also asked men what it felt like to be ghosted
Several men admitted that it affected their confidence and made them question themselves.
One respondent said, “Like c*ap at first, questioning the reasons for it or where you went wrong.”
Another said the experience made him wonder whether he had said something wrong or whether the other person had lost interest.
One man said ghosting made him feel like he did not matter.
Another described weeks of online conversations followed by two dates and said the experience caused “self-doubt,” “anxiety and longing,” and eventually “a sense of injustice.”
Not everyone saw ghosting the same way, though. One respondent said he had become used to it because it happened so often, while another said he would rather be rejected politely.
“It’s not just rude; it’s deeply callous. A short two-sentence message is all that’s needed,” one man said.
“Be proud of this forever and ever,” wrote one netizen
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