Woman Gets Pulled Aside By Airport Security After Scanner Flags Something She Never Expected

A woman has gone viral after sharing an awkward airport security experience that left millions of viewers stunned and prompted countless others to share similar stories.
Lindsey Gurk explained that she was pulled aside for additional screening after a TSA body scanner flagged an unexpected area of her body during her travel.
What initially seemed like a routine security check quickly became a memorable moment when she realized what had triggered the alert.
Her video resonated with many women online, who said they had experienced the same thing while flying during their periods.
“This feels like important information, hahahaha,” one viewer commented.
A woman shared how an airport security flagged her during a routine scan
Image credits: lindseygurk/TikTok
Posted on June 5, the viral video received more than 9.2 million views on Instagram and 12.4 million views on TikTok, showing Gurk recounting what happened while passing through airport security.
According to Gurk, she stepped into a body scanner expecting a routine screening.
Instead, security officers asked her to step aside after the machine flagged something unusual.
“I turn around and on the monitor…that’s what I saw,” she said while describing the screen display.
The alert appeared in her cr*tch area.
Image credits: katherinesdad/TikTok (Not the actual image)
“We got a yellow warning, and we got a red hot warning both in the cr*tch area,” she explained.
At first, Gurk was confused.
“I’m thinking, do I have a necklace down there?” she joked before realizing what may have triggered the scanner.
“I’m on day two of my period. For real, this is my only option on day two.”
She told viewers that a TSA agent explained a pat-down would be required and asked whether she wanted to move to a private room.
Image credits: lindseygurk/TikTok
“I said, ” Oh, we can do it right here. I just, there’s a whole diaper situation going on right now. And I wanted to let you know what you’re getting into.”
Gurk said the screening was carried out in public at her request.
“I’m thinking, this is probably normal. You don’t need to feel weird about this,” she recalled.
But after the TSA agent chuckled and let her continue, she began to wonder whether the situation was less common than she had initially thought.
“If you’re wondering why I received a double warning, it’s because blood has metal. A lot of iron.”
Many women immediately recognized the situation and shared similar experiences
Image credits: lindseygurk/TikTok
After the video spread online, the comment sections quickly filled with women describing nearly identical experiences.
“Girl, YEP. Happened to me on my period as well, and we happened to be traveling with family friends,” one person wrote.
“Omg same thing happened to me, and I told her about my special p*nties, and she was like ‘uh okay’ then spent the rest of the flight wondering why I told her that,” another commented.
Others said the issue happened so often that they expected it whenever they flew during their period.
“EVERY TIME I’m on my period and have to fly, I get stopped. I make it really awkward and keep eye contact with them the whole time,” one woman joked.
Some commenters believed period products themselves may have contributed to the alerts.
“It’s because the pad in the pants has metallic material (silver and/or copper) for antimicrobial purposes,” one viewer claimed.
Others expressed frustration that modern security technology could still create these situations.
Image credits: lindseygurk/TikTok
“2026 and our HIGHEST TECH security screening still can’t distinguish between menstrual blood and a smuggled weapon,” one commenter wrote.
“This is a privacy infringement!! No? Like. Safety’s important, but hot dang.. let a girl bleed in peace,” another person added.
Another woman joked about the issue in a viral song about TSA scanners
Image credits: lindseygurk/TikTok
Gurk is not the only woman to share a story about airport scanners and menstrual products.
In 2025, TikTok creator @starcynrayne posted a humorous piano song inspired by her own experience with TSA screening.
The creator joked about setting off an alarm while traveling during her period and turned the situation into a satirical song.
“I went through TSA on a special kind of day and set off the alarms,” she sang.
The video playfully imagined what airport scanners might detect and quickly drew the attention of viewers who had experienced similar screenings.
While the song was clearly intended as a joke, it highlighted how common the conversation has become among travelers who menstruate.
TSA scanners can detect more than many passengers realize
Image credits: chloie_costello/TikTok (Not the actual image)
Airport body scanners work differently from traditional metal detectors.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency and airport security experts, modern scanners use millimeter-wave radiofrequency technology to detect objects concealed beneath clothing.
Rather than displaying detailed images of passengers, today’s systems generate a generic body outline and flag areas that appear unusual.
The technology is designed to identify both metallic and non-metallic threats, including weapons and explosive materials.
In an interview with Reader’s Digest, TSA spokesperson R. Carter Langston said, “Millimeter wave imaging technology does not detect items inside a passenger’s body or penetrate the skin.”
Older machines that produced far more revealing scans were removed from airports more than a decade ago due to privacy concerns.
However, scanners can sometimes flag completely harmless items.
According to an anonymous TSA agent, thick hair, hair clips, body piercings, underwire bras, excessive sweat, layered clothing, and certain hygiene products have all been reported as potential causes of false alarms, per ProPublica.
A survey cited by menstrual-product company Flex found that 90% of respondents were unaware that some period products could potentially trigger additional screening. The survey also found that a small percentage of travelers reported being pulled aside after body scanners flagged menstrual products.
“I was flagged in the same area,” wrote one netizen
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