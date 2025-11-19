“Weird Friend” Gets Paired With Groomsman Because She’s Least Threatening, Insult Digs Deep

A key part of the term best friend is the word best. It signifies someone exceptional—better than the rest—who will stand by you through thick and thin, no matter what. Or at least, that’s the idea.
Well, this Redditor’s “best friend” and bride-to-be doesn’t seem to fit that definition. While she invited her to be a bridesmaid for her wedding, her actions raised some serious questions. She made a few backhanded comments about her appearance and dismissed the idea of her being maid of honor, claiming she wouldn’t organize things well. Not very best friend-ly of her, if you ask me.
Still, the bridesmaid is left wondering—did she take it too personally, or is it time to let her friend know how hurtful her words were?
The woman was excited to be invited to her best friend’s wedding
But the bride’s hurtful comments and actions have left her feeling like the “ugliest bridesmaid”
Up to 70% of close friendships end after 7 years
Humans are social creatures—we crave connection and build our lives around it. That’s why friendships hold such an important place in our hearts. They provide comfort, shared experiences, and someone to lean on when times get tough.
When we think of close friends, we imagine loyalty and stability—someone who’s there in both good times and bad. In reality, research shows that up to 70% of close friendships and 52% of our social networks dissolve within seven years. Those are startlingly high numbers.
What’s even more concerning is that people today seem to have fewer friendships than in the past, at least in the U.S. In 1990, a Gallup survey revealed that one-third of Americans had ten or more close friends. By 2021, a survey from the Survey Center on American Life showed a sharp decline—just 13% of people reported having friendships in the double digits.
Some might argue that this shift reflects a focus on quality over quantity, and there’s value in that. It’s better to have a few genuine friends than to feel drained by unfulfilling relationships, like the OP in this story experienced.
However, the same survey showed that people with larger social circles tend to feel more satisfied with their friendships. In fact, satisfaction rises steadily as the number of friends grows, showing that quantity can play an important role in building a sense of connection.
So, why are we seeing this decline in friendships? There are a few possible explanations. Many people are marrying later in life and moving more frequently, which can lead to isolation. Parents in the U.S. are also spending more time with their children than in previous decades, leaving less room for other relationships. Additionally, longer working hours and frequent work travel often take priority over maintaining social ties.
It’s a sobering picture. Friendships are the glue that holds our happiest moments together, turning the ordinary into something meaningful. Without them, everything starts to feel a little fractured. That’s why choosing the right people to surround yourself with is worth the effort—those who truly care. Nurture those bonds, hold them close, and let go of those who don’t.
Readers felt the author’s friend was rude and unkind, with many encouraging her to rethink their friendship
Some shared similar experiences and agreed it’s best to move on
