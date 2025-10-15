Mom Of 3 Kids Gets No Financial Help From Rich BF Of 10 Years, Wonders If This Is Normal

Sometimes, the people who have nothing are the most generous; meanwhile, some people who are showering in money are absolute misers. Many times, their wealth is also built on someone else’s struggles, while all they do is hoard it. Sounds horrendous, but that’s the reality.
Just look at this woman who is grappling with money since she is helping out her children. Meanwhile, her millionaire boyfriend also demands that she help finance 50% of the lavish life that he wants. However, the flag got way redder when she asked for his financial help. Here’s what happened…
More info: Reddit
It’s frustrating how some people keep hoarding their health while also mooching off others
The poster has been with her boyfriend for 9.5 years, but he has a hard time committing to her since she is a mother of 3
Image credits: Hot-Huckleberry-7589
He is a millionaire, yet he demands she pay 50% for the lavish lifestyle that he wants, and she has to work her backside off just to provide “her half”
Image credits: Hot-Huckleberry-7589
He never shares his millions with her, and when she asked for his financial help for her son, he made her take out a loan when she couldn’t pay him back
Image credits: Hot-Huckleberry-7589
She is so sick of his “frugal” behavior that she wonders whether this is what love is, and even ponders ending things
Image credits: Hot-Huckleberry-7589
He even wants her to buy a luxurious house with him, and when she mentioned that she would rather help out her kids, he called her an “idiot”
Image credits: Hot-Huckleberry-7589
She also mentioned how he makes her pay her half for vacations, or even take out a loan for it, and if she can’t afford to go, he goes on his own
Image credits: Hot-Huckleberry-7589
She thinks that the only reason she stayed with him is because he is not violent like her ex, but now she has realized what a red flag he is
Today’s story is quite tragic as the original poster (OP) tells us about how she’s caught in a conflict with her boyfriend (Scott) of almost 10 years. The thing is, she had 3 kids with her ex when she was very young, but he was physically violent, so Scott was almost “gold” compared to him. Little did she know how he would violate her emotionally, leaving her questioning everything.
Scott makes almost 3 times her salary and has millions stored away, yet expects her to pay 50% for everything. In fact, he’s making her give away her money for a lavish lifestyle that he wants, and the poor poster has gone into debt trying to give “her half.” He’s so selfish that he also makes her split the money for their vacations, and goes alone if she can’t afford it.
One time, when her son needed money, she was falling short, so she asked Scott for help. Although he did give it, he gave her a deadline for returning it, and when she couldn’t, he made her take out a loan to repay him. That honestly sounds cruel, doesn’t it? She started questioning the whole relationship, as the man kept boasting about his millions yet refused to help her out.
He also didn’t hesitate to call her names just because she wanted to help her kids financially. Moreover, he is using her kids as an excuse to not commit to her because even after he asked her to marry him years ago, there has been no talk at all about a wedding. The poster believed that one day he might improve, but netizens opened her eyes, and now she has decided to end things.
To get a deeper understanding of the dynamics of such a relationship, Bored Panda reached out to Eden Lobo, a counselor and psychology professor. She claimed that financial manipulation is often masked under the guise of “fairness” or “independence” in relationships. She believes that real fairness means sharing based on what each person can give, not just splitting things down the middle.
We also conversed with our expert about why someone might remain in a relationship where they are being neglected or used, especially after escaping a violent one previously. She explained, “When a person survives violence, the idea of what’s normal in a relationship can get totally thrown off.”
“If the new partner isn’t yelling or hitting, it can feel like an improvement, even if they’re emotionally unavailable or selfish. That bar has just been set way too low. Also, after going through something traumatic, they get wired to hold onto any crumbs of love or validation. If a partner gives them just a little bit of affection, it’s easy to cling to that hope,” she added.
Prof. Lobo commented that at the end of the day, it’s usually a mix of love, hope, survival instincts, and emotional exhaustion. She feels that people stay because they care, because they believe things might change, and because they’re used to holding everything together. Well, I am glad that netizens gave her a reality check about Scott being the biggest red flag.
I hope she leaves him for good and lives a happy life where she controls her own finances. What about you? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!
Folks advised her to get out of that toxic relationship, as the man was financially mistreating and emotionally manipulating her
