Woman Finds Out Her Boyfriend Built Their Entire Relationship On Lies, Claims He Was “Afraid Of Losing Her”

When two people are starting to date, they might polish themselves a little to make a good impression. Maybe you downplay a flaw or maybe you exaggerate something positive. And regardless of what you think about it, I assume we can agree that up to a certain point this can be dismissed as harmless behavior. However, Reddit user Lejr321 believes her boyfriend has crossed that line.
In a post on the subreddit r/Relationships, the woman said she learned that instead of working from home like he claimed, he’s actually unemployed, in debt, and living off of his family without ever telling her. She said these lies have ruined her ability to trust him and is even wondering if it’s possible for their relationship to continue.
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Giulia Squillace / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Anna Stampfli / Envato (not the actual photo)
Image credits: lejr321
[more info]
Those who read what happened were skeptical about whether the couple could make it
Not long after her story went viral, the woman released an update on her relationship
Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
Image credits: lejr321
People were still unsure of what to make of it
Follow Us