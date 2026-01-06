Mentally Unstable Woman Attempts To Put Gas In Bestie’s Drink At A Party, Police Get Involved

No matter how good your friendship is, at some point, you’re bound to have disagreements or fights; it’s just natural. In fact, if the fights are handled constructively, they can even be healthy for the relationship.
But not all of them are. Some turn into nasty verbal fights, while others even become violent. And these two aren’t the only options for how a fight can go. Sometimes it can manifest as something even more sinister, like in today’s story. What’s most frustrating about it is that it all seemingly came out of nowhere, but ended up threatening the woman’s life.
The OP had a best friend, with whom she was close for years, ever since grade school. Until the friend started acting kind of shady, but the author gave her the benefit of the doubt and wrote it all off.
Then, one day, she threw a small hangout with friends – nothing wild, just about 15 people grilling and having drinks. Of course, the best friend was invited too, despite her weird behavior. At some point during the hangout, the friend handed the OP a drink. Theoretically, there is nothing suspicious about such an action, but in this instance, the author just couldn’t shake the feeling that the drink smelled like gasoline.
The woman refused to drink it, as it was too suspicious for her. This made the friend leave, but suspicions of the drink’s ingredients stayed.
The next morning, she noticed that their lawnmower’s gas can was placed on the ground of their garage, when it’s always placed on a shelf. That means someone changed its place, like after using it… It must have been the drink – what else?
So, it would have been a disaster if her sense of smell hadn’t worked properly and she had drunk it. After all, gasoline poisoning is no joke. Depending on the amount consumed, it can cause various health concerns.
It can cause abdominal pain, bloody stools, burns of the food pipe, bloody vomiting – and that’s only when it concerns the stomach and intestines.
It also affects other body parts. From dizziness, headaches, and burns to vision loss, rapid low blood pressure, seizures, and so on. Essentially, nothing good comes from ingesting gasoline, but you could’ve guessed that already, couldn’t you?
So, it’s disconcerting that the OP’s friend wanted to cause anything of that sort for her – that’s the behavior of someone with an unsound mind. Okay, she is diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and has suffered a loss recently, which could explain her unstable mental health.
In fact, her BPD diagnosis can be linked to rather impulsive and even criminal behavior, like harming her friend, but it doesn’t mean it can be excused that way. It depends on the case, but most of the time, people with BPD tend to be held legally responsible for any criminal acts they commit.
And so, in order for this to happen, the original poster ended up making a police report and got a restraining order, which netizens thought was the right step. After all, her “friend” basically threatened her life. Would you have done the same if you were in her shoes?
